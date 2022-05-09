My 10% Income Portfolio - Yield On Cost

Buena Vista Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Bold Intervention

On 5 May 1600, the Serenissima Republic of Venice began a grandiose work of river engineering aimed at preventing the Venetian Lagoon from filling with the alluvial silt from the Po river as it flowed into the Adriatic Sea. A few months earlier, the Venetian Senate had decreed that a “cut” (“taglio” in Italian) would be made to create a new river channel between the town of Porto Viro and the bay to the south facing the town of Goro, called “Sacca di Goro” (Goro Sack).

The work lasted four years. Finally, on 16 September 1604 water from the Po was released into the new river channel, causing the Delta to expand southward and thus diverting the river’s water away from the Venetian Lagoon, located to the north. Venice and its lagoon, which we know and love today, still exist today thanks to this bold intervention, the only one of its kind during that era.

Two and a half centuries later, around the mid-nineteenth century, my maternal great-grandfather was born in the town of Porto Viro –renamed at the time Taglio di Po in memory of the great work– near where that historic channel began. I don’t know anything about him except that he was known by the nickname of “Potaccio” (a local idiom for “pasticcio,” which roughly translates to mess, difficult, or trouble). Apparently, he was a wealthy farmer because he had land and livestock, including horses. He even had a gig (a two-wheeled carriage).

I know from family stories that he was an inflexible man with an uncompromising approach to life: in Italian we say “un uomo tutto d’un pezzo,” which should sound like “a man all in one piece.” His strong-willed nature was inherited by my grandmother and from her passed to my mother, who became a teacher, a worthy occupation for a strong-willed person.

Unlike my mother, instead, I have no aptitude for teaching, and also my adventure here on Seeking Alpha is just to share my experiences as I reflect, grow, and possibly mature, helped in this by the numerous comments and e-mails I receive after each article. Let’s say I like to think aloud and listen to the echo of my thoughts.

My 10% Income Portfolio…

My financial assets are divided into three distinct income portfolios: Cupolone, Giotto and Masaccio. Cupolone and Giotto are structured and balanced; Masaccio is not. Together, these three portfolios have a total distribution rate of about 10%.

For the following analysis, I focus only on the 25 securities within these portfolios that pay monthly distributions: 16 in Cupolone, 7 in Giotto and 2 in Masaccio. I calculate that the annual yield on cost for these securities averages around 10%. (Thanks to the monstrous returns for Credit Suisse’s 3 Commodities Focused ETNs –GLDI, SLVO and USOI– the yield on cost for April was over 11% on an annual basis).

Cupolone

Cupolone, named for Brunelleschi’s iconic Renaissance cathedral dome in Florence, is my “strategic” portfolio and is entirely dedicated to CEFs.

BlackRock Science And Technology Trust (BST)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD)

Calamos Global Total Return (CGO)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Strategic Opp (GOF)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

Pimco Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

I initially designed Cupolone at the end of 2019 and built it, for the most part, in the spring of 2020, and in recent weeks I added the final five entries (BST, CCD, CGO, EOS and SPE) using the capital gains obtained from the lightening of the other CEFs as they reached new highs over the course of 2021.

Giotto

Giotto, named after the Florentine painter who established the Humanist school, started as an “opportunistic” portfolio investing only in ETFs and ETNs. It is now limited to securities that adopt a covered call strategy.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Covered Call ETN (GLDI)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

Credit Suisse X Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO)

Credit Suisse X Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI)

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Giotto took shape at the end of 2020 and, following the recent sale of NUSI, I consider its design complete. As already said, the returns by Credit Suisse’s three commodities-focused ETNs (GLDI, SLVO and USOI) in April must be considered exceptional and cannot be taken as a long-term benchmark. Let’s say that I enjoyed them, aware of their inevitable “reversion” to the average yield. Because they are all securities not subject to managed distribution, their yield can vary considerably from month to month.

Masaccio

Masaccio, named after the man who is regarded as the first great painter of the Italian Renaissance, is my newest portfolio. I consider it “tactical” because, unlike the other two portfolios, it is malleable and will change from time to time in response to any needs that may arise; it may also be subject to stock rotation, new entries or sales at any time.

Only two securities in this portfolio pay monthly distributions:

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT)

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp Ordinary Shares (GDV.TO)

Masaccio is a portfolio in the making, subject to daily inspirations… followed by corresponding daily second thoughts. In addition, I also have to deal with the strength of the dollar, which currently leads me to an unfavorable exchange rate. Despite these factors, the time to buy is probably now. I would certainly prefer to buy stocks at bargain prices with the euro at the top. Unfortunately for us Europeans, when the stock market falls, the dollar strengthens, and we have to make the best of bad luck.

…and Its Yield on Cost

Yield on cost (YOC) is a measure of dividend yield calculated by dividing a stock’s current dividend by the price initially paid for that stock.” (Investopedia)

The reason this article is focused on yield on cost is simply to underscore how purchases made at the most favorable moments, when the market presents interesting buying opportunities while at the same time granting a certain “margin of safety,” offer better returns. These returns are reflected by richer, more profitable distributions which, in turn, help to grow one’s portfolio faster.

“Impulsive” or “euphoric” purchases made when a rising market gives a false sense of being protected by its positive trend, involve the payment of higher prices and consequently generate lower returns, which in the long run weigh on portfolio performance and growth.

The following table summarizes the load price and the related yield on cost for the 25 securities that pay monthly distributions in my three portfolios.

Author

My final additions to Cupolone (BST, CCD, CGO, EOS and SPE) were made on a downward balance. Perhaps I acted a little too quickly, but even in these cases I would say that I reached the target returns, and all in all for me they are satisfactory.

What Comes Next?

As I have stressed several times in past articles, my plans for the Cupolone and Giotto portfolios are clear. Their designs are almost complete and any changes will simply be adjustments to the positions I hold in each security, always keeping in mind that I don’t like to mediate up their load prices.

For the time being, GOF remains in my Cupolone portfolio (I continue to be amazed by my persistence in hanging on to GOF). Sooner or later, I expect a distribution cut. However, based on many comments here on SA, this cut can by no means be taken for granted. I recently reduced my position by taking advantage of the dollar strength and exiting it with a small gain. Only time will tell what will happen and what will be best done with the remainder.

The other three fixed income securities (PCN, PDI and PTY), all managed by Pimco, are also likely to suffer due to anticipated rate hikes (PDI already is), but the confidence in their management keeps me holding my positions, albeit slightly reduced in the last days on all three fronts.

As for Giotto, its structure has remained fixed for several months. Although GLDI and SLVO continue to suffer, as we have seen they also continue to pay constant and more than satisfactory returns. Moreover, they are tax-free for me because they are the only securities in my portfolio that can offset previous losses.

Masaccio is still a work in progress. I am moving toward a collage of different securities, both in terms of strategy and type. According to my plans, I have not yet completed my position in XFLT. As for the rest of the Masaccio portfolio, I plan to complete all positions with future purchases in small increments when the opportunities arise. I always prefer to be cautious and dollar-cost average on possible downturns, like in these days.

Initially, I considered adding securities such as ADX, BIF (which later became STEW,) BRK.B, and CHN to Masaccio. However, I realized during the recent sell-off that I have an unshakable preference for securities with predictable distributions without waiting for special and uncertain year-end distributions (BRK.B does not even pay dividends).

For the first time in my life, I am consciously venturing into uncharted lands like BDCs and MLPs, which typically have quarterly distributions. As an Italian, both of these investment categories receive the same tax treatment as stocks (and I’m still trying to figure out if they are more tax advantageous for me than CEFs, or not.) For the moment I will stop here. I’ll write the story of Masaccio’s developments in a future article.

Final Thoughts

I worked for years with other people as part of a team. That all ended when I gave up my editorial job to study finance. It was not an easy step. Even years later, having to make investment decisions without being able to bounce ideas off of others or have someone else to support my decisions is quite difficult, even if by now I’m used to working alone.

Every time I inaugurate some new strategy, I submit it to checks and second thoughts until I find it fully convincing, even when it’s not entirely obvious. Let’s say I am a classical example of “optimism of the will against pessimism of the reason...”.

Who knows if my strong-willed great-grandfather, born in the time of Abraham Lincoln, would have ever imagined a great-grandson passionate about finance?