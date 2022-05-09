simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

1Q22 Preview

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is slated to report 1Q22 earnings results after the market closes on May 10. Per guidance, revenue is expected to come in at $303 million (+38% YoY / vs. $304 million consensus), a respectable number on top of an already strong 1Q21 which saw 37% YoY growth.

Again, CTV will likely remain the strongest growth driver amplified by Netflix's recent announcement to explore an ad-supported tier as subscriber growth has materially slowed.

In 2021, over 15,000 advertisers on Trade Desk's platform spent on CTV, and the number of CTV advertisers spending over $1 million doubled. While Trade Desk does not disclose CTV as a percentage of revenue, video adverting (incl. CTV) made up ~40% of revenue, while mobile, display and audio accounted for ~40%, ~15% and ~5% last year.

Given Q1 is usually the slower quarter in advertising (historically 18% of TTD' annual revenue), the setup for 2022 should remain favorable if Trade Desk can deliver. Note that the independent DSP leader has a strong track record of beating revenue estimates. Since Trade Desk derives the majority of its revenue from the US (86% in 2021), the impact of Russia/Ukraine on ad spend/revenue in the EMEA region should be relatively mild.

Trade Desk also guided 1Q22 adj. EBITDA of $91 million (vs. $92 million consensus) for an adj. EBITDA margin of 30% vs. 32% in 1Q21. The main expense item in the P&L is stock-based compensation, which will be a step up against 2021 with $265 million of long-term CEO award to be recorded throughout the year.

Investors more cautious on 2Q22 guide

While Trade Desk is likely to beat 1Q22 Street estimates, 2Q22 guidance remains a source of uncertainty as investors have seen what markets can do to companies that have guided down. For Q2, the Street is currently looking for revenue of $360 million (+29% YoY) and adj. EBITDA of $127 million (35% adj. EBITDA margin). Note that the current quarter will face the toughest year-over-year comps as Trade Desk grew revenue by 101% in 2Q21 against a soft 2Q20 due to Covid. But this shouldn't come as a surprise.

In addition to tough comps, inflation will also be a factor as ad budgets could be cut if consumer demand weakens. Overall, investors likely sold off TTD stock last week to de-risk guidance uncertainty. However, if historical QoQ trends are a guide, Street expectations may not be that far off.

Conclusion

Despite the stock's violent selloff over the last few months, nothing fundamental has changed at The Trade Desk. While investors may have reset their expectations for the valuation multiples (currently 15x/11x 2022/23 sales vs. 28x/21x at start of the year), Trade Desk remains the best growth story in the structural shift towards programmatic advertising, supported by solid catalysts including CTV, shopper marketing, and direct buy-to-sell-side integration.