Today, we take an in-depth look at a small cap concern that was brought public via a SPAC. Like most of that huge genre, the stock has cratered over the months since its debut. However, the shares are moved down where they seem more than reasonable value. A full analysis follow below.

Company Overview

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a Jersey City based provider of cloud solutions with its software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform centered on managing, migrating, and protecting data primarily for 500+ user seat clients of Microsoft (MSFT) 365, as well as Dynamics 365, Salesforce (CRM), and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Workspace. The company boasts a cloud user base of 9.4 million, offering over 30 SKUs.

AvePoint was formed in 2001 and went public in July 2021, when it merged with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apex Technology Acquisition Corp., with its first trade transacted at $12.05. The SPAC went public in 2019, raising gross proceeds of $350 million at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at $11.50. Shares of AVPT have not seen $12 since their first day publicly traded, and now trade around $4.50 a share, equating to a market cap of $860 million

Microsoft

The company's success is strongly tied to its partnership with Microsoft, which appears secure given its status as a Gold Certified Partner in application development, cloud platform, cloud productivity, as well as collaboration and content. It is further solidified by AvePoint's Partner of the Year designation by Microsoft in five of the past six years. The company's flagship platform DocAve (launched in 2002) has evolved into AvePoint Cloud SaaS platform, both of which were created for Office 365, now Microsoft 365. There are more than 250 million licensed users of Microsoft 365, a substantial base which management believes will grow to 500 million in four or so years.

Brief Overview of Offerings

AvePoint's products move businesses to leading, cloud-based platforms, such as Microsoft 365, while ensuring that once they are in the cloud, their data is protected and their collaborations are secure. As one of its early presentation slides described its products' role: to "bridge the gap between what Microsoft Cloud offers and what the enterprise requires." In addition to its enterprise scale capabilities, the company sells itself on a much lower total cost of ownership through its SaaS platform, claiming that its average cloud governance customer can save up to $5.40 per $1 of spend in reduced overhead and administration versus home grown or out of the box solutions.

Its platform offerings are sold directly to enterprises (greater than 5,000 user seats) and mid-market concerns (500 to 5,000 user seats), or through channel partners - primarily managed service partners - who sell predominantly to small businesses (less than 500 user seats).

Disaggregation of Revenue

AvePoint has four primary revenue streams: SaaS, term license and support, services, and maintenance across its SKUs. As the largest solutions provider for Microsoft 365, AvePoint generated $85.6 million of SaaS revenue from its cloud-based solutions in FY21, representing 45% of total, up from 34% in FY20. Term license and support sales are similar to SaaS, except that they occur through on-premise or hybrid solutions. This line item was responsible for FY21 revenue of $51.0 million. Lower-margin services includes implementation, training, consulting, migration, etc. and accounted for FY21 sales of $31.9 million. Maintenance revenue is derived from selling on-going support for the now less-emphasized perpetual licenses. It contributed $21.0 million to the company's FY21 top line.

In step with its customers' secular shift to the cloud and its additional focus on term license and support revenue, AvePoint has seen its high-margin recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue increase from 61% in FY18 to 82% in FY21. Exposure to this sticky stream of business spurred annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 34% in FY21.

Marketplace for AvePoint

And according to Flexera - whose survey states 59% of businesses' top priority is to maximize their use of the cloud - this robust trend should continue for AvePoint. Its segment of the worldwide cloud services totaled $139.2 billion in 2020, and management estimates its serviceable subsegment opportunity at $36 billion, the largest sectors of which are content workflow and management applications ($10.6 billion serviceable market); data management software ($7.6 billion); system and service management software ($5.6 billion); and integration and orchestration middleware ($5.2 billion).

On average, these subcategories should grow at a 22% CAGR through 2024. Management cites Veeam Software, Varonis Systems (VRNS), and Spanning Backup as direct competitors. Having generated total FY21 revenue of $191.9 million, AvePoint's upside in these markets is significant.

Stock Performance Since IPO

The company's dismal share price performance can be traced back to its 3Q21 earnings report, where its earnings miss (-$0.05 a share (GAAP) versus expectations of a $0.01 per share gain) and slight revenue beat were met with a yawn. AvePoint, which has little institutional support - although insiders own over 55% of the company - lost 10% in the subsequent trading session, closing at $8.33 a share. With investors shying away from the remote work play as the pandemic began to subside, hating anything painted with a SPAC brush, and shunning high-growth no-profit stocks, AvePoint's slide continued, briefly trading below $5 heading into its 4Q21 earnings report.

4Q21 Earnings & Outlook

And on the surface, there was not much to incite shareholder excitement when the company announced its final quarterly earnings of FY21 on March 17, 2022, reporting a loss of $0.04 a share on revenue of $53.8 million, which missed Street expectations of breakeven and $57.5 million, respectively. Although shy of expectations, SaaS revenue grew 52% year-over-year. Furthermore, a revenue recognition timing adjustment pushed $4.4 million of the company's top line into subsequent quarters, which would have put AvePoint's top line slightly above expectations.

Additionally, ARR grew 34% to $159.2 million, customers with an ARR of $100,000 increased 36% to 335, and its dollar-based net retention rate increased 3% to 110%, illustrating the stickiness of the company's platform and its ability to land and expand. And for FY21, AvePoint was free cash flow positive, generating $3.1 million. FY21 non-GAAP gross margin was 74.4% as compared to 73.8% in FY20.

However, the company's FY22 revenue outlook of $239.0 million (at a range midpoint), representing 25% top-line growth over FY21, was well below the Street's consensus of $254.7 million. It should be noted that ~$10 million of the shortfall versus expectations was due to the aforementioned revenue recognition timing adjustment. Management also guided FY22 non-GAAP EPS to a range of negative $0.02 to positive $0.01.

That said, shares of AVPT rallied 16% over the subsequent two trading sessions but have not closed above $6 since mid-February and are down some 60% since its debut in July 2021.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

A source of this temporary investor enthusiasm was the announcement of a $150 million share repurchase authorization concurrent to the company's earnings report. With cash of $270.6 million and no debt, the board decided to provide the CFO with capital allocation flexibility, given that its current stock price made it more economically feasible to use its cash to purchase shares rather than use its undervalued stock - at least in the eyes of the board - to purchase other companies.

Goldman Sachs did not like what it was hearing, downgrading the stock from a buy to a hold and lowering its price objective from $17 to $7 after AvePoint's 4Q21 earnings report. Goldman was the first one to jump ship, although Citi was never on board, rating shares of AVPT a hold with a price target of $13. These two hold recommendations are versus five outperforms. On average, Street analysts expect the company to lose $0.01 on revenue of $239 million in FY22, followed by a gain of $0.09 on revenue of $311.3 million in FY23, reflecting a 30% improvement at the top line. Their median twelve-month price target is $13.

Verdict

With gross margins currently near 75%, sales growth projected between 25% and 30% for the foreseeable future, the marginally profitable and cash flow positive AvePoint has cheapened to the point of attractiveness in this risk-off environment, trading at a price-to-FY23E sales ratio of under 3. With solid premium in its options, anywhere below $5 is a good spot to initiate a covered call position.