Investment thesis

We rate Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) as a sell. Beyond Meat has spearheaded the development of the plant-based meat market and has advanced to become a recognized brand. However, its fundamental outlook looks unattractive. A takeover scenario is not out of the question, but we believe that any potential suitors do not need to act quickly but will wait and see how the company delivers in an increasingly competitive market.

Quick primer

Beyond Meat is a plant-based meat company, manufacturing products for retail and food service outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Food products include burgers, mince, sausage, breakfast sausage, meatballs, chicken and jerky. Primary production facilities are located in Missouri and Pennsylvania in the US, and a European site in the Netherlands. It also uses co-manufacturing sites in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. There is an investment agreement to develop its business in China. The US market made up 68% of total sales for FY12/2021.

A Beyond Burger includes 18 ingredients which include pea protein isolate, rice protein, mung bean protein, refined coconut oil, potato starch and beet juice extract.

Key financials including consensus estimates

Our objectives

We believe Beyond Meat is conducting an admirable job in pushing the agenda for plant-based meat worldwide. Its products are gaining popularity and its brand value is increasing. However, with weak fundamentals and a deeply indebted balance sheet, the shares have fallen 45% YTD.

In this piece we want to assess the following:

Beyond Meat looks like a potential takeover target from long-term growth and ESG perspectives. How likely is this?

Assess the impact of the USD1.15 billion convertible senior notes.

We will take each one in turn.

Positive factors for potential suitors

The outlook for meat consumption globally is one of growth, driven by economic development in low and middle income countries as diets begin to become more Westernized. However, changing consumer preference and a shift towards more sustainable food systems in developed markets have meant that some localized meat consumption is set to decline. Consultancy firm AT Kearney believe that around one-third of global meat supply will be provided by new approaches (meat cultivation and substitution) within the next 10 years.

This places traditional meat packing businesses in a mixed situation. Although the total global market will see sustained demand, key developed markets may see a material drop-off which will be negative for the key leaders - Tyson Foods (TSN), JBS (JBS), Cargill Meat and National Beef Packing Company in the US, and for overseas players such as Vion Food (in the Netherlands), WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY) in Hong Kong and NH Foods (OTCPK:NIPMY) in Japan.

Food service companies have sensed changes in consumer behavior, and many have established tie-ups with Beyond Meat to cater to this. The February 2022 announcement of the long-awaited tie-ups with McDonald's (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM) was another indication that plant-based meats are going mainstream. Demand appears sustainable now for the long term.

From a financial perspective, Beyond Meat has faced issues over profitability being negatively impacted during the pandemic. If we look at the picture pre-COVID, we see that the company recorded higher gross margins that any of the traditional meat packing companies. Although past and current spending centers heavily on market development resulting in operating losses, it can be argued that plant-based meats can operate as a higher return business than traditional animal meat. The longer term thinking is that once Beyond Meat scales sufficiently, it could be a useful profitability-enhancing addition with positive ESG implications to boot.

Gross margins versus peers

Although it may be margin dilutive, food processing companies may see the appeal of Beyond Meat's brand, ambition and global footprint - these include Conagra Brands (CAG), Ajinomoto (OTCPK:AJINY) and Nomad Foods (NOMD).

The key issue for any potential acquisition is the price, and the recent price action would point to the company being overvalued. With a significant cash burn profile, any parent will have to be very well-capitalized and prepared to fund the business for the long term. One problem that arises is Beyond Meat's indebtedness, with debt to equity reaching 8.5x in FY12/2021. The company issued USD1.15 billion convertible notes in March 2021 - we will look at this in more detail.

The next 5 years will be key

Beyond Meat was faced with a liquidity issue during the pandemic and understandably raised cash. The 0% coupon convertible debt was an interesting choice as an equity-linked product which provide upside for the investor if all goes well. This unsecured borrowing matures in March 2027, in just under 5 years time.

With a conversion price of USD206 (page 114) per share, the outstanding dilution stands at 8.8% which is not too onerous. However, the problem is that with the current share price the bonds are unlikely to be converted, which effectively makes it a significant amount of straight borrowing that the company will find difficult to repay. A refinancing package may become available, but the terms would be expected to be quite expensive.

Consensus estimates point to significant net losses in FY2022, which should result in negative shareholders' equity. Any chance of cheap additional debt financing will be significantly reduced at such a stage - any bank would be wary of such a credit profile.

In some respects a company like Beyond Meat would look more interesting as a takeover target if it faces serious financial stress. It is a valued growing brand with the potential to become a quality franchise.

We believe any prospective suitor will wait and see. There is no hurry to acquire the company as we believe it will become cheaper as it burns cash and its credit profile continues to weaken. A major turnaround scenario is not baked into the price for the next 2-3 years. Consequently, we see limited upside risk currently as a buyout target.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a major turnaround in food services demand in the US, combined with sustained high double-digit growth in international markets. This will help the company to reach operating profitability faster than currently forecast.

There is a chance that the company becomes a takeover target in the short term. If management can demonstrate a faster-than-expected turnaround and the credit profile improves, it may trigger potential suitors to act.

Downside risk comes from substitution risk. Although Beyond Meat is an established brand, plant-based meat products are now being manufactured by a multitude of new entrants. Increasing competition will mean reduced early-mover advantage and price discounting.

There is financing risk in the medium term if Beyond Meat continues to burn cash in the medium term. Excessive debt levels will question going concern, as well as any equity offering that could be very dilutive.

Valuation

With a negative free cash flow profile, no earnings, no dividends and estimated negative book value in FY12/2022, there is little to indicate that the shares are undervalued.

Conclusion

We rate Beyond Meat as a sell. Market expectations for the shares do not appear very high, but the combination of limited profitability improvement and free cash flow burn in the medium term is a negative backdrop. A takeover scenario is not out of the question, but we believe that any potential suitors do not need to act quickly but will wait and see how the company delivers in an increasingly competitive market.