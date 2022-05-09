Paulo Alberto /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) reported earnings before the opening bell. The Brazilian carrier missed expectations on the earnings per share level by $0.03. Shares are currently trading down 5% at the time of writing. However, I believe this can mostly be attributed to the negative market sentiment and not so much to the earnings that Azul presented, because those were actually good and promising for the future.

Azul profitable despite higher fuel prices

Azul Q1 2022 results (Azul)

What many airlines showed this earnings season is that year-over-year there was a significant uptick in revenues, but that was offset by higher costs related to increased flight activity and higher fuel prices. This was not the case for Azul. The company’s revenue increased by $1.4 billion R$, while costs increased by R$ 1.1 billion resulting in a 2.2% operating margin. The increase in costs was for 55% driven by a higher fuel bill, which was in turn driven by 57% by the increase in jet fuel prices and for 43% driven by increased flight activity. Furthermore, Azul had a big boost due to appreciation of the Brazilian real against the dollar.

The operating profit during the quarter was pressured by the Omicron variant, which resulted in a R$307 million pressure on profits. So, absent that pressure, Azul would have shown a strong earnings beat.

Azul unit metrics (Azul)

The results per available seat-kilometer show that passenger revenue increased 41%, reflecting a strong pricing and demand environment for air travel. The item that I could appreciate less from Azul’s earnings release are the CASK (cost per available seat-kilometer). CASK excluding fuel increased by 6% while other airlines are showing significant reductions in CASK ex-Fuel compared to the same quarter last year. So, that was definitely a point that I was not too impressed with.

Strong recovery in various segments

Azul leisure demand (Azul )

What I am liking is the strong performance in leisure travel. In the first quarter of 2022 there was softness in February due to Omicron but it snapped back strongly in March. Since August 2021, leisure revenue is above pre-pandemic levels, which certainly is promising for the path ahead for Azul. Average fares have already improved by 35% from February 2022 to April 2022, providing a solid foundation for strong financial performance in the second quarter of the year and in the remainder of the year.

Azul corporate revenue (Azul)

In the early days of the pandemic, there was a big group of my readers who believed that corporate travel would never come back and working from home would be the new reality reducing overall transportation needs. At the time, I already had my doubts about it, and while working from home has its benefits, many people also like the social interaction, and corporate travel is driven by the same principles. Corporate travel is still at around 70% of pre-pandemic levels, but corporate fares have risen 76% resulting in a 26% increase in corporate revenues. So, corporate travel still has some room to run and further increase corporate revenues.

Working remotely is a new reality, but it is impact on air travel demand has been materially different than what people had expected. In fact, what might become more prominent are people combining business and leisure travel or people working remotely and changing their working location from time to time, which adds to travel needs. It is actually something that I have been doing since lockdown and travel restrictions started easing, allowing me to work from different countries due to improved remote working solutions.

Confidence in the future

Azul EBITDA outlook (Azul)

Many airlines have guided for a record-breaking second quarter and strong performance for 2022 despite higher jet fuel prices and inflationary pressures. Azul is no exception to that. However, where Azul is different is that the Brazilian carrier is also bullish on the future. EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be 10% higher than 2019 levels, and the airline does not think this is a one-off improvement driven by pent-up demand as for 2023 a sequential improvement of 37.5% is expected up 52% from 2019 levels.

What those expectations likely include is further improvement in travel including corporate travel and improving CASKs as fleet utilization further improves.

Conclusion

Shares of Azul are trading down post-earnings, but I don’t think we should consider that a response to the earnings. Currently the biggest fear in the market is that in an effort to dampen inflation economies will end up in a recession, which will hurt air travel demand. So, with that in mind, it is not odd that airline names have been taking a hit recently.

Azul’s earnings were good in my view, and they also were able to quantify their bottom line hit from Omicron during the first quarter of 2022 putting the earnings miss in context. What I considered to be the weaker point for Azul is the CASK ex-Fuel. With other airlines we are seeing double digit declines but Azul’s CASK ex-Fuel actually went up.

As Azul hints on a faster recovery in revenue and capacity in the second quarter and that likely has also been the case in this quarter, I believe the company should have seen better CASK figures due to improved utilization. So, that is something that will be interesting to eyeball in the upcoming quarters. If Azul remains ahead in the recovery trajectory and can cut CASK even more, it becomes a preferred airline investment pick. However, if the airline has seen demand and capacity recover faster than in other regions but is not able to translate that into significant improvements in CASK, then the investment thesis significantly weakens.

What still holds is that Azul seems to have transformed itself in such a way that it will have higher profits than in the pre-pandemic times. So, in some way the airline has successfully used the pandemic to improve its revenue streams and costs. Additionally, with corporate travel not fully recovered yet there is more room for revenues to run and even with pre-pandemic leisure travel being exceeded at this stage, it is likely that also leisure revenues have more room to run.

For airlines it remains to be seen how the macro environment develops, because right now recession fears are high due to inflationary pressures. That could harm even Azul’s bullish outlook for 2023.