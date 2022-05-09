gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Sartorius AG has been a high flier for the last decade, outperforming every index by multiples with a 16x return. The company is operating in the attractive life sciences and biopharma industry with a focus on Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products & Services. I consider Sartorius a buy, but I like their French subsidiary Sartorius Stedim (OTCPK:SDMHF) even more. In this article, I will compare both companies and discuss why the French subsidiary is the superior stock.

Industry

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Biopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow from $401.32 billion in 2021 to $534.19 billion in 2027, representing a 7.32% CAGR. Sartorius expects an even higher CAGR of 10%, fueled by a growing and aging population and the rising importance of biologics in pharma end markets. As we can see, the market opportunity is nearly unlimited, but that also means a lot of competitors to fend off or acquire in Sartorius's case. The company is a serial acquirer and often acquires companies or assets (for example selected life sciences assets from Danaher (DHR) in 2020) to strengthen its market position and portfolio.

Biopharma tailwinds (Sartorius investor presentation)

Ownership structure

Sartorius is split into two main divisions: The Bioprocess Solutions (BPS) division and the Lab Products & Services(LPS) division. The BPS division is fully owned and operated by Sartorius Stedim biotech S.A., Sartorius Stedim owns no assets besides the BPS division. Sartorius AG owns 74% of the BPS division, 100% of the LPS division and 100% of the Services and infrastructure companies. That means that Sartorius AG is a more diversified stock, due to having several business segments, while Sartorius Stedim is a pure-play on the BPS division.

Sartorius ownership structure (Sartorius IR)

Quick elevator pitch on the two companies

The main point of this article is a comparison between the two stocks, so I won't go into too much detail about the business model, to avoid bloating the article. I'll do a quick elevator pitch for the businesses though.

Sartorius is operating in a secular trend (biopharma market growing at 7-10% CAGR). They are a disciplined serial acquirer with good M&A criteria:

Complementary products or technologies. Either among the Top 3 or must have a unique selling point. Management must have the capacity for the acquisition and it must be a good cultural fit. Must have a fair valuation and the assets must reach the group's profitability level in 2-3 years.

The company has a high amount of recurring revenues in BPS through Single-Use products (Single-use products save cost, time and energy usage and are a growing segment) and they have a great market position in relevant end-markets like filtration, fluid management and fermentation. Sartorius products and services are needed in every step of modern drug development and they have a deep and widening moat.

Bioproduct solutions over lab equipment & services

In the following segment, I will discuss why I believe the BPS division to be the more attractive business and thus consider Sartorius Stedim the better stock to own (I own shares myself).

Sartorius Stedim revenue comes to 100% from the BPS division, while Sartorius AGs revenue is split 80/20 between BPS/LPS.

Capital reinvestment

Over the long term, great capital allocation is an important driver of performance. Sartorius does value accretive acquisitions in both divisions, but let's take a look at the return on assets/capital/equity of both stocks. We can see that Sartorius Stedim consistently outperforms Sartorius AG in return on assets and return on capital, while Return on equity is roughly equal. Both stocks have great returns and earn returns on capital over their weighted average cost of capital, but Sartorius Stedim manages to generate a significantly better return.

Sartorius capital reinvestment comparison (koyfin)

Profitability

At the end of the day, what matters for a company in the long term is profitability. If we compare margins for both stocks we can see a similar picture to capital reinvestment: Sartorius Stedim is consistently outperforming Sartorius AG. Both stocks managed to significantly increase their margins over the last decade, but Stedim did an even better job. Gross profit and EBITDA margins are pretty comparable, but on the Net income margin, we see a bigger divide. Keep in mind that Sartorius is still heavily reinvesting into its business, so net income isn't stable at all. Yet Stedim consistently reports higher Net income margins, due to the more attractive nature of their business segment. The BPS division has EBITDA margins of 36%, while the LPS division only has a 26% EBITDA margin. LPS is dragging profitability down for Sartorius AG in comparison.

Sartorius margin comparison (koyfin)

Growth

Sartorius is a growth story, so of course, we have to look at its growth. Below you can see the 3-year compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) for Revenues, EBITDA and CFO. We can see that in revenues and EBITDA Stedim once again outperformed. On CFO though, Sartorius AG managed to pull ahead. In the last year, BPS had revenue growth of 53% (20% from Covid, 7% from M&A so 33% without those effects) versus LPS revenue growth of 30% (6% from Covid, 6% from M&A so 18% without those effects). Again, the less attractive LPS business is dragging down Sartorius AG.

Sartorius 3 year CAGR (koyfin)

Capital returns

Throughout its history, the return on Sartorius was primarily driven by an increase in share price, but let's take a look at the capital both stocks returned to owners. Companies can return capital to their owners via dividends, share buybacks and debt repayments. Sartorius managed to rapidly increase its dividend, but it couldn't keep up with the share price increase and now we are looking at a low 0.4% yield on both stocks. Sartorius's share count has been very stable over the last decade, moving up at an insignificant rate of 0.3% over 10 years. Debt is the only real differentiator between the two stocks: Sartorius AG has a lot more debt than Sartorius Stedim, more than 4 times as much. That leads to Sartorius AG having to pay down more debt than Stedim. With a Net debt/EBITDA of 1.5 times, Sartorius AG still isn't overleveraged though, but it has significantly higher debt than Stedim with a ratio of 0.4 times.

Sartorius capital returned to shareholders (koyfin)

Valuation

At the end of the day, a business can be as good as it wants to be, but if the valuation is too high then investors won't be able to generate a good return even on the greatest business of all time. If we compare forward Price/earnings, FCF yield, EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales for the two stocks we can see that Stedim trades at a premium in most of these metrics. This makes sense given the outperformance in growth, capital reinvestment, profitability and the lower debt burden. PE currently trades at the same level for both stocks right now.

We can also observe that Sartorius ran up too close to the sun during the pandemic, trading at some very elevated levels of over 70 times forward earnings at the peak. Now that both stocks have come down considerably (-45% for Sartorius AG and -51% for Stedim) we are finally seeing attractive valuations again. On a PE basis, Sartorius is trading at its pre-pandemic levels of around 30 times. On an EBITDA basis we are still a little bit elevated (16 times vs 14 times for Sartorius AG and 22 times vs 20 times for Stedim), but I wouldn't talk about a significant overvaluation anymore.

Sartorius valuation (koyfin)

Conclusion

Sartorius is a beautiful business with a long track record of market outperformance, compounding and acquiring businesses. I have held Sartorius in my portfolio since 2020 with a very small position due to the overvaluation back then. With the recent drawdown, I significantly added to my position which now accounts for almost 4% of my portfolio.

I consider both Sartorius AG and Sartorius Stedim to be a buy at current levels, but I personally prefer and own Stedim for the reasons laid out in this article.