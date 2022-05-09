da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

It’s been exactly two months since I posted my cautious article on Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN), and in that time the shares have returned a loss of ~14.6% against a loss of ~3.6% for the S&P 500. The company has released financial statements since, so I thought I’d look at it again to see if it’s worth changing my mind here. After all, a stock trading at $26 is, by definition, less risky than that same stock at $31.70. I’m going to review these financials briefly, and then have a look at the relative merits of the stock in comparison to a treasury note that is now yielding 3.15%. I think this exercise helps frame exactly how much risk is being taken on by stock investors at the moment.

I have a confession to make, dear readers. My writing can be a bit bloated sometimes. Please contain your shock. While this offers me the opportunity to joke around, or blather on about a particularly lucky, ahem, I mean "skillful" trade, it does mean that good ideas sometimes get buried. I don't want that to happen this time, as I think investors are currently being presented with a significant choice that has pretty profound consequences in my view. Here it is. The world in which we formulated most of our ideas about stocks is over, at least for the moment. When there was no alternative to stocks, it made some sense to buy them. Now that 10-year treasuries are yielding 3.15%, that argument is no longer valid, and the sooner we get used to that reality, the better off we'll be in the long run. Not only do the cash flows offer a great alternative to dividends, earning yields etc., when the risk free rate jumps 260% in nine months, all future flows must be severely discounted. Given that the value of a stock is the present value of its future discounted cash flows, goosing the risk free rate in this way dramatically reduces the present value of future cash, which dramatically lowers the value of stocks. In order for me to get excited about buying this stock, the yield on treasuries would need to fall, the stock valuation would need to fall, or the dividend would need to rise dramatically. I think the first two are far more likely than the last. For that reason, I think 10-year treasuries are actually a relatively safer place to be over the short to medium term. I must recommend investors continue to eschew this name until something dramatic happens.

Financial Snapshot

In my view the most recent financial quarter was quite soft. In spite of a very respectable 43% uptick in revenue, net income collapsed from $3.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 to a loss of $700 thousand during the most recent quarter. The most striking thing about the income statement from the latest quarter involves the $146 million uptick in cost of manufacturing from $149.6 million last year to $295.6 million during the first quarter of 2022. This is a variable to keep a good eye on my view, as it indicates some of the inflationary pressures under which the company is currently operating. At the same time, the company increased debt levels from last year to this by about $62 million.

Things look worse when we compare the quarter just ended with the first quarter of 2020. Revenue in Q1 2022 was 23% lower, and net income swung from a profit of $161.7 million to the most recent quarter’s small loss. Debt is also $357 million greater today than it was in the first quarter of 2020. I’ll need shares to trade at a significant discount before I consider buying back in.

TINA Inverted

In my view, investing is all about comparisons. While we compare asset class A to asset class B, we also compare the valuation of a stock today to prior versions of that equity. When I compare the PE multiple of a stock to its historical average, I’m conducting that kind of comparison. While I often (always?) look at the stock valuation, in today’s article I want to take a different approach in order to not lose sight of the important comparison of this stock to the alternatives available. In other words, I don’t want this message to get lost in the weeds of my verbiage. Here is the “big message” of this article. Holding all else constant, this stock, like every other, is a relatively far less attractive investment now than it was in the summer of last year. This is because the TINA argument has been inverted in my view.

In the domain of investing, everything is relative. If we buy "X", by definition we're eschewing countless "Y"s. This dynamic applies, whether you're talking about different stocks or different asset classes. If you buy stocks, for instance, you're not buying crypto. I think it's helpful to sometimes review the relative merits of our favourite asset classes and to check our assumptions to see if they are still valid.

For instance, for years we were all told by talking heads in the financial media that investors who are otherwise pretty risk averse must plug their collective noses, and buy stocks because “there is no alternative.” This is because government bonds (the asset class that they would have preferred given its reliability) offered a paltry 1% yield. The worm has turned, so it’s time to take an honest look at the relative merits of stocks over bonds. This is because, as I type this, the 10-year Treasury note is yielding 3.15%.

In the following analysis, I'm going to compare the cash flows from the dividend to the cash flows from the treasury note. While this analysis won't answer whether it's preferable to buy this stock or a 10-year note, I think it'll go some way toward defining for us what growth we need from the stock to be indifferent between owning that stock or treasury. For my part, I’m going to demand a margin of safety from the stock returns for a few reasons. First, while the future cash flows from this stock are as susceptible to the pernicious effects of inflation, they’re far less predictable. Also, the stock price changes are much more volatile, while I can be guaranteed to receive 100 cents on the dollar in a decade. Finally, a solid argument can be made to suggest that rates will have to fall once again, and in this circumstance, the bond would enjoy a capital gain. Thus, before getting into the analysis, I’m going to want at least 15% greater cash flows from the stock to be indifferent between the two asset classes.

In the following spreadsheet, I'm going to compare the cash flows an investor would receive from a $20,000 treasury note investment relative to the stock. I'm going to compare the treasury to two future states: one in which the dividend remains constant, and one in which the dividend grows at 2% for the next decade. Given that I’m of the view that the dividend is barely covered, here, I consider this to be a pretty optimistic forecast. Here's what I found:

If the dividend does not grow over the next decade, the stock owner will collect ~$540 more from dividends than they would from a 10-year treasury note. If the dividend grows at 2% (a massively optimistic forecast in my view), the stock investor will finish the decade with an extra ~$1,200 on their $20,000 investment, which is about 6% of the original investment.

In either the zero growth or 2% growth scenario, the 10-year treasury note is the clear winner in my view. I think the small amount of extra cash the investor will receive does not compensate for the various risks associated with stock ownership that just aren’t there with bonds.

There are obviously many other variables at play when we review the relative merits of bonds and stocks. For instance, investors sometimes forget for some reason that bonds, too, can make capital gains. For instance, if the yield on the 10-year note drops to the lows of last August, (1.175%), a $10,000 treasury note yielding 3.15% will leap to ~$26,808. So, bonds rise in price, too. Additionally, I think there's the "sleep at night" value you get from knowing that in 10 years, your bond investment will be repaid exactly 100 cents on the dollar. The same can not be said for Trinity Industries. Before you scream it at the screen, I know. Bonds are subject to the corrosive effects of inflation. Surprisingly enough, so are dividends. So are future proceeds from stock sales.

Thus, in my view, some combination of falling yields, falling stock prices, and renewed strong dividend growth will need to conspire to make this stock a relatively attractive investment in my view. I think some of these will happen before others, and I’ll be watching. For now, though, I would recommend it best for investors to continue to avoid this name.

Conclusion

In a world where the 10-year treasury was yielding 1.2%, it may have made sense to take on the risk of this stock in order to receive an extra 2.5%. That dynamic is gone, now, and investors who buy at today’s price are receiving far less of an uptick in yield. That has to have an impact on stock valuations, and for that reason, I recommend continuing to avoid Trinity until 10-year yields fall, the stock price falls further, or the dividend is boosted significantly. I think a dividend boost isn’t in the cards, and for that reason, we should avoid this name until some new catalyst emerges.