Thesis

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) is a closed-end fund offering from the Eaton asset management team (now a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley). The vehicle focuses on high yield debt (both bond and leveraged loan format) and agency mortgage backed securities. Although the fund has a low duration of 3.7 years, it has been pummeled by the rising rates environment, being down more than -18% year to date from a price perspective. The current dividend yield of 11.2% is unsupported, with an annual NAV give up in the past decade of around -1.5%, so an investor should think about the fund at a 10% true yield level.

With junk all-in yields closing in on historic highs for non-recessionary periods and mortgage rates at a decade high we feel the bulk of the negative move in EVV is behind us. The fund is indeed on the more leveraged side at a ratio of 34% (we consider anything above 30% to be on the higher side of the spectrum) and it could still experience a magnified downside. However as the Fed implements their consecutive 50 bps hikes and the inflation picture becomes more clear we feel high yield is going to stabilize and ultimately rally. A lot of the current move is driven by duration avoidance by market participants rather than any fundamental issues with the underlying corporate balance sheets. EVV is now trading at a -8.77% discount closing in on historic wide levels.

EVV is more of a cyclical CEF that tends to experience deep drawdowns on the back of true recessionary environments (e.g. extremely high credit spreads) or monetary tightening environments (what we have seen in 2018 and now in 2022). We feel most of the negative move in the fund is behind us, and while we cannot call a market bottom, a savvy investor would do well to start layering exposure into this fund. We would think around 10% of the total envisioned sum every week for the next two and a half months is a balanced way to underwrite EVV without calling a market bottom. We feel the rates environment is going to settle down at the end of the summer at the latest, and taking advantage of the current pricing is a savvy move. We therefore rate EVV a Buy with a layered exposure approach in mind.

EVV Holdings

The current fund portfolio is focused on leveraged loans, high yield bonds and Agency MBSs:

Asset Mix (Fund Fact Sheet)

While senior loans and high yield bonds are a fairy well understood asset class, the MBS book of business warrants additional color. The fund has a little bit over 21% of its holdings invested in U.S. Government/Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities. Agency MBSs are an asset class which is AAA rated due to its implicit government guarantee and backing of physical real assets (mortgages are pooled together and the stream of interest and principal is used to pay down the securitized debt). Although they are credit risk free, Agency MBS are subject to price fluctuations based on risk free rates as well as the prepayment rate on the underlying mortgages. The rates component is fairly straight forward – like any fixed income asset an agency MBS has a duration component, and as rates rise the asset loses value. The prepayment and duration extension risk are less understood though. In the real economy as mortgages rates rise (as we currently see in the market) fewer prospective homeowners end up taking a loan to purchase a house.

Moreover the existing borrowers are less likely to refinance existing loans since the new offered rates are much higher than their original mortgage. When existing homeowners do not refinance their borrowings then the CPR rate (or constant prepayment rate) goes down and the agency MBS duration goes up. Simply put, rather than receive more principal sooner due to refinancings, the MBS structure receives the principal component later, thus resulting in a longer weighted average life and duration for the underlying structure. Therefore for an MBS security the higher rates component suffers from a double compounding – not only is there a direct pricing impact from higher discounting rates but at the same time the MBS duration increases due to lower CPRs, thus further reducing the price.

Our concern in the vehicle’s holdings squarely resides with the MBS holdings for the fund. While there is no credit risk here we feel that higher rates will have an outsized impact here and the quantitative tightening and running down of the balance sheet which the Fed is going to undertake will also impact pricing. The Fed has amassed a significant amount of Agency MBSs on its balance sheet and has announced that it will begin to decrease the size of its balance sheet not only through not investing repayments but also through outright divestitures.

The majority of the assets in the fund are below investment grade:

Credit Quality of Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The AAA bucket is represented by the MBS book, while the rest of the assets mostly fall in the junk category.

Performance

The fund is down more than -18% year to date on a price basis:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

For a low duration fund (EVV's duration is 3.7 years) this is a very poor performance.

On a 5-year performance basis we can observe why EVV is more of a cyclical vehicle rather than a true buy and hold:

5-Year Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has very deep drawdowns that can wipe out years of dividend distributions.

One of the main drivers of the fund's performance YTD has been the absolute rise in all-in yields in the junk space:

High Yield All-In Levels (The Fed)

We can see that we are closing in all time highs for yields outside of recessionary periods.

The MBS book of business in the fund has also been pummeled by decade high levels in mortgage rates:

30 Year Mortgage Rates (The Fed)

Both graphs paint a picture of historic highs for spreads for two of the largest portfolio components. While they could move a bit higher and we cannot call a top here we nonetheless have to recognize when we are moving into a period of record levels for the factors negatively affecting the fund's performance.

We are close to the Covid lows for EVV although the fundamental picture in the economy is much better:

EVV Historic Price (Seeking Alpha)

The move this year was driven by higher rates and marginally higher spreads.

Premium/Discount

The fund has usually traded at a discount to NAV that topped out at -13%:

Premium / Discount (Morningstar)

Currently the fund has a -8.77% discount to NAV and a 1-year z-statistic of -2.48. The discount to NAV can widen a bit more towards the -11% to -12% levels, but we feel that outside an outright recession we are not going to surpass -10%.

Conclusion

EVV is a multi-sector bond fund with junk debt and mortgage backed securities as the main components. The fund has a large leveraged loan bucket (leveraged loans are floating rate assets hence low duration instruments) but has not been spared by the incessant rise in rates this year. While the MBS book of business has no credit risk (Agency MBSss are AAA assets) they do present a compounded rates downside - on one side higher rates move the securities' prices down and at the same time they reduce CPRs thus increasing the overall MBS duration. These two factors have contributed to the significant negative performance for EVV this year (down more than -18% YTD). From a total return perspective the fund has never been down more than -7% in any calendar year in the past decade. We now feel the bulk of the negative move is behind us and a savvy investor would do well to start layering in exposure in EVV. We thus rate it a Buy with a layered approach in mind.