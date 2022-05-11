masterSergeant/iStock via Getty Images

With the ongoing military conflict in Eastern Europe that is increasingly involving the two largest nuclear arsenals in the world in Russia and the United States, we believe that we could very possibly be on the verge of World War 3. Furthermore, even if World War 3's main catalyst is not the battlefields of Eastern Europe, it will likely be the Taiwan Strait.

As a result, we think investors would be prudent to prepare their portfolios to deal with a potential spike in volatility should the current conflict and tensions escalate into a more global military conflict.

We are not the only investors with these concerns either. Back in early March, billionaire investor Bill Ackman tweeted that Russia's attack on Ukraine means World War 3 has "likely already started." He went on to write:

We are in the early innings of Putin's global aspirations. With each 'victory,' he is emboldened to take more. He is testing us, and we are failing the test each time.

Finally, he stated that the conflict in Ukraine is giving him nightmares about another world war potentially breaking out and made the connection to his nightmares in January 2020 of a global pandemic breaking out.

Since then, however, Russia's war in Ukraine has bogged down to the point where Russia has shifted its focus from conquering Kiev and pursuing regime change to simply trying to secure strategic locations in Eastern and Southern Ukraine. Still, it is struggling to accomplish that and is reportedly suffering heavy casualties thanks to a combination of substantial international military assistance for Ukraine, increasingly confident and committed Ukrainian military resistance, and poorly prepared and coordinated Russian military operations.

While the risk for nuclear war is still very real in this conflict, the chances of Russia expanding the war to include multiple additional invasions is looking less likely at the moment as the war has taken a heavy toll on its military and economy and the lack of preparedness in its armed forces has been clearly displayed by this war.

That said, the risks of military conflict spreading to East Asia remain elevated. Recent headlines reflect just how tense conditions have become over there:

Regardless of if, how, or where it starts, we think investors need to ensure that their investing mindset and strategy is prepared for a potential sea of red hitting their portfolios in the wake of what could very possibly be an additional escalation of global tensions between the three largest military powers.

Our Approach

At High Yield Investor, we are not overly concerned about such an event potentially taking place because we are first and foremost not market timers and subscribe religiously to our mantra of "keep calm and let the dividends flow" during uncertain times like these.

Of course if we knew for sure that major market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) were headed lower, we would sell our stocks and short the market or put everything in some other safe haven. However, we do not know how the market will behave in the short-term and remain confident that over the long-term, a diversified portfolio of undervalued high quality, cash flowing, and dividend paying stocks will compound wealth at compelling rates.

Furthermore, we know that time in the market is far more important than trying to time the market. As legendary investor Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital (OAK.PB) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) pointed out that:

Going to cash under almost all circumstances is stupid because among other things when you go to cash you have to be right – right away. Because if you go to cash and prices keep going up for a while, as they invariably will, and returns continue to be positive, you fall so bar behind by being in cash that you may even jeopardize your business.

As a result, we are happy to take on short-term volatility and even potentially heavy losses in order to keep and add to our collection of undervalued high quality businesses. After all, we are far more concerned about our income stream - which continues to flow and grow during times of volatility - than we are about the immediate sale value of our portfolio of businesses. As a member at High Yield Investor put it recently in our chat room:

If you buy the cow for milk, why do you care about the price of beef?

Virtu Financial - Our Top Pick For Geopolitical Turmoil

That said, we still believe that - if it can be purchased at an attractive value - now is a very prudent time to add securities to your portfolio that profit from rising volatility in the markets.

Fortunately for us, a security that we know quite well fits that description: Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT). As a high-frequency trader across a variety of securities and international markets, VIRT benefits from soaring market volatility. In fact, during both the 2008 and 2020 stock market crashes, VIRT saw record profitability.

The stock sold off sharply in the wake of reporting its Q1 FY2021 results due to the fact that adjusted net trading income fell by a whopping 30.6% year-over-year.

Data by YCharts

However, VIRT still generated GAAP EPS of $1.27 during the quarter, which translates to an annualized price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.6x. For a company that is poised to see a massive surge in profitability in the event of a spike in volatility, this is an incredibly attractive valuation.

On top of that, the company is buying back shares very aggressively. In the five quarters since initiating the buyback program, VIRT has bought back 9% of the company and also offers a very well-covered 3.5% dividend yield.

The company is also pursuing capital-light, high-returning organic growth initiatives in underpenetrated segments like options, cryptocurrency, fixed income, and international markets. All told, between the buybacks, organic growth initiatives, and dividend, a double digit annualized total return is very achievable even in the absence of a spike in market volatility. Meanwhile, a spark in volatility will likely lead to outstanding returns even as the rest of the market is selling off, enabling you to recycle capital out of VIRT into dirt cheap high quality dividend stocks during a market panic.

As a result, we think it makes tremendous sense to include it as part of a well-diversified dividend portfolio. While market timers and day traders might prefer just investing in the S&P VIX Index (VIX), as dividend investors we prefer owning VIRT given that it generates profits, grows organically, pays a nice dividend, and buys back shares. You can read our exclusive interview with the company here.

Investor Takeaway

As Sun Tzu said:

The more you sweat during peace, the less you bleed during war.

With the seeds of World War 3 already sown and quite possibly sprouting in the current world in which we find ourselves, we encourage investors to consider sweating now while at least an illusion of relative peace remains.

While we are not market timers and do not know for sure what will happen in the future, we are sweating during peace by adding VIRT to our portfolio while it remains out of favor with the belief that it will enable our portfolio to bleed a little less red during the next market crash. In the meantime, we will enjoy the attractive and safe 3.5% dividend yield and aggressive buyback program.