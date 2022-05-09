martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Is it time to start bottom-fishing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) now that the founder has returned to turn it around and find a new CEO? SBUX is flashing a glimmer of hope, with a surprising, short term, volume/price technical buy signal after reporting earnings. Is this the first attempt at bottom-fishing or just some shorts covering after earnings were not as bad as expected? The technical answer to this question is that major, technical sell signals are still in place for SBUX and there is no bottom formation in place yet. The fundamentals are not a buy yet. The forward P/E looks too high for this bear market, where P/Es are dropping. The PEG looks much too high, considering the lack of growth. However, things may improve in China and raising prices may improve profits. Growth in other areas seems to have offset the China losses.

Our proprietary grading system uses both fundamentals and technicals. Our SID grade just jumped from 20 to 51, were 50 is a sell signal, and 80 out of 100 is a buy signal. Here is our daily chart showing our proprietary SID grade at the top of the chart. You can see our SID grade dropped again to 14, so the improvement was short lived, not surprising in this bear market.

SBUX Technical Buy Was Short Lived (StockCharts.com)

You can see all the major, technical sell signals on the chart above. The 200-day moving average, long term trend is down. The 50-day and 20-day trends have not even turned up yet. Chaikin money flow is in the red, but not as deeply as before. SBUX vs SPX is in a downtrend, indicating SBUX is underperforming the market. Portfolio managers are not ready to buy this stock yet. However, it has to be on their bottom-fishing watch list.

Here is another chart that shows no bottoming profile has formed yet, where price stops going down and we see a bottom price holding. This profile is still lower highs and lower lows in price, still looking for a bottom. It has a strong balance sheet, a great name and a brilliant founder now in charge. It has an earnings growth problem and as a result is overvalued in this market. SBUX needs to bottom and start outperforming the market before portfolio managers will start buying. The bottom-fishers will come in earlier, forming the bottom and the first bounce up from the bottom.

Here is the chart that shows the lack of a bottom formation:

SBUX Looking For A Bottom (StockCharts.com)

As you can see on the above chart, price is dropping to retest $74 support. If that does not hold, SBUX will continue lower looking for a bottom.

Right now, our proprietary, 12-month target for SBUX is $90, so that implies that SBUX is close to a bottom. We will see if $74 holds on this retest. That high volume buy signal is a vote of confidence for $74 support.