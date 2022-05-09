Starbucks: High Volume, Technical Buy Signal
Summary
- This is a technical analysis article on Starbucks, but we will also look at fundamental metrics.
- Starbucks just popped in price, after earnings, on three times normal volume, indicating the first technical buy signal.
- However, overwhelming technical sell signals are still in place and there is no technical bottom in place yet.
- The fundamental metrics still look overvalued for a high PEG, slow growth in earnings profile short term.
- It is low beta and that is attractive in a bear market, but only if a stock has already bottomed.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Daily Index Beaters get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Is it time to start bottom-fishing Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) now that the founder has returned to turn it around and find a new CEO? SBUX is flashing a glimmer of hope, with a surprising, short term, volume/price technical buy signal after reporting earnings. Is this the first attempt at bottom-fishing or just some shorts covering after earnings were not as bad as expected? The technical answer to this question is that major, technical sell signals are still in place for SBUX and there is no bottom formation in place yet. The fundamentals are not a buy yet. The forward P/E looks too high for this bear market, where P/Es are dropping. The PEG looks much too high, considering the lack of growth. However, things may improve in China and raising prices may improve profits. Growth in other areas seems to have offset the China losses.
Our proprietary grading system uses both fundamentals and technicals. Our SID grade just jumped from 20 to 51, were 50 is a sell signal, and 80 out of 100 is a buy signal. Here is our daily chart showing our proprietary SID grade at the top of the chart. You can see our SID grade dropped again to 14, so the improvement was short lived, not surprising in this bear market.
You can see all the major, technical sell signals on the chart above. The 200-day moving average, long term trend is down. The 50-day and 20-day trends have not even turned up yet. Chaikin money flow is in the red, but not as deeply as before. SBUX vs SPX is in a downtrend, indicating SBUX is underperforming the market. Portfolio managers are not ready to buy this stock yet. However, it has to be on their bottom-fishing watch list.
Here is another chart that shows no bottoming profile has formed yet, where price stops going down and we see a bottom price holding. This profile is still lower highs and lower lows in price, still looking for a bottom. It has a strong balance sheet, a great name and a brilliant founder now in charge. It has an earnings growth problem and as a result is overvalued in this market. SBUX needs to bottom and start outperforming the market before portfolio managers will start buying. The bottom-fishers will come in earlier, forming the bottom and the first bounce up from the bottom.
Here is the chart that shows the lack of a bottom formation:
As you can see on the above chart, price is dropping to retest $74 support. If that does not hold, SBUX will continue lower looking for a bottom.
Right now, our proprietary, 12-month target for SBUX is $90, so that implies that SBUX is close to a bottom. We will see if $74 holds on this retest. That high volume buy signal is a vote of confidence for $74 support.
Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. Join us on Zoom to discuss your questions.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. dailyindexbeaters@gmail,com
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in SBUX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.