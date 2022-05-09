jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While many of the high-profile tech stocks have been getting hammered lately, it is time to consider some behind-the-scenes companies that have low valuations and strong growth. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is one of those companies that fits the bill and has multiple years of steady growth potential. AGCO serves an important function for humanity as it helps farmers produce the world's food.

AGCO is a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The company offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations. AGCO also sells utility tractors for small & medium sized farms, dairy, orchards, livestock, and vineyards. AGCO also offers compact tractors for small farms, landscaping, and specialty agriculture industries.

AGCO has the most comprehensive range of equipment for agriculture. AGCO's brands include: Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Grain & Protein, Precision Planting, Cumberland, Sunflower, FUSE, Gleaner, Cimbria, and others. The company helps farmers maximize productivity to help provide many of the foods that we need.

Growth Catalysts

The global agriculture equipment market is expected to grow at an annual pace of 5% to 2030 to reach $236 billion. This market was worth about $155.68 billion in 2021. This growth provides a tailwind for AGCO to achieve steady growth through the remainder of the decade.

Advanced technology agricultural robotics and flying drones are expected to drive the highest growth for this market. This technology allows farmers to increase food production at low costs. AGCO stands to benefit as the company is involved in this technology. Under the Fendt brand, AGCO has cloud-controlled battery-operated robotic seeders under the name Xaver. This system uses a swarm of autonomous robots which operate efficiently with high precision.

The company also offers a drone known as the SOLO AGCO EDITION UAV. The drone system contains cameras and uses high-resolution cloud-based mapping software. This allows farmers to increase efficiency by quickly finding troublesome areas which replaces the inefficient method of walking the fields to diagnose the crops.

AGCO reported a strong earnings report for Q1 2022. Sales for the first quarter increased 13% over the same period a year ago. Normalized EPS increased 19.5% to $2.39 in Q1. The increase in grain prices has been supporting healthy farm income leading to strong demand for agriculture equipment.

Despite some headwinds from increased material costs due to inflation, AGCO expects to increase gross and operating margins in 2022 over 2021. This is a result of higher production volume, higher sales, and favorable pricing that offsets higher labor & material costs. Analysts' EPS estimate for the full year increased from $10.58 90 days ago to $11.81. The company's estimated range is $11.70 to $11.90. If AGCO achieves EPS of $11.81 for 2022, it would be a 14% increase over 2021.

AGCO's customers are showing strong interest in the company's precision Ag equipment. This supports the company's increased product pricing outlook for the year. Overall, AGCO expects healthy market conditions for its products to continue through 2022.

Special Dividend of $4.50 Announced

AGCO will be rewarding shareholders with a special dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents about a 3.6% yield based on the current price. The dividend will be paid on June 21, 2022 to shareholders on record as of May 20, 2022. The special dividend is in addition to the quarterly dividend of $0.24 that AGCO also announced.

Assuming 4 quarterly payments of $0.24 plus the $4.50, investors could get payments of $5.46 per share for the year or a yield of about 4.4%. Keep in mind that the regular quarterly dividend payment will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders on record as of May 16.

Returns/Balance Sheet/Cash Flow

AGCO has strong profitability returns: ROE of 26.6%, ROIC of 12.8%, and ROA of 9%. These returns help drive the company's double-digit earnings growth. However, I would like to see the ROA increase to a double-digit percentage.

The balance sheet is also strong with 1.6x more current assets than current liabilities and 1.6x more total assets than total liabilities for shareholders' equity of $3.7 billion.

For the past 12 months, AGCO produced $399 million in operating cash flow. This allowed the company to pay back debt, to repurchase shares, pay dividends, and to invest in the business. AGCO is typically left with positive free cash flow. However, FCF is running negative for the past 12 months. The company had a higher than usual cash paid for acquisitions and financing activities as compared to recent years, which led to the negative FCF.

Overall, AGCO should have no issues handling its short or long-term debt. The consistent positive operating cash flow gives the company the flexibility to pay dividends, to repurchase shares, invest in the business, pay down debt, etc.

Attractive Valuation

AGCO is valued attractively with low valuation metrics. The stock is trading with a forward PE of 10.4, a PEG of 0.40, and a price/sales ratio of 0.81. This is lower than the Farm and Heavy Construction Machinery industry's forward PE of 13.2, PEG of 1.05, and price/sales of 1.6. The industry's valuation is lower than the S&P 500's (SPY) forward PE of 18.4. Therefore, AGCO is a bargain stock within a bargain industry.

It is not too common to see companies growing earnings at a double-digit pace and trading with such low valuation metrics. So, AGCO represents a great opportunity for investors for the long-term. However, the current stock market's volatility could lead to further declines for AGCO in the short term.

Technical Perspective

We can see from the daily chart that AGCO had a lot of choppiness in the stock price so far in 2022. However, the price is up 5% Y-T-D despite the broader market's 14% sell-off over the same period as measured by the S&P 500.

The RSI indicator at the top of the chart increased from an oversold condition, but dropped a bit in last week's market sell-off. The MACD is currently showing a downward trend as the green MACD line remains below zero and below the red signal line. The money flow [CMF] is up slightly from a lower point, but it is not showing a lot of strength right now.

The bottom line is that the technicals are not indicating a buy right now. Further declines in the broader market could lead to more declines in AGCO's stock. It would be positive to see the stock price rise back above the 200-day moving average, the RSI to move above 50, the green MACD line to cross above the red signal line, and the CMF to rise above zero. That would be a better technical outlook for a buy in my opinion.

Recently, I've been focusing on writing about stocks that have high SA ratings. Stocks with SA quant ratings of strong buy have been back tested to outperform the S&P 500. AGCO's strong buy quant rating is a result of having attractive metrics in the areas of valuation, profitability, growth, price momentum, and EPS revisions. I've noticed that the strong buy rated stocks that I've been covering are holding up much better than the broader market in recent months. Although there are no guarantees, it is reasonable to expect AGCO to continue to perform well given its high quant rating.

AGCO's Long-Term Investment Outlook

AGCO is poised for steady growth through the decade as the market for agriculture equipment continues to increase. The world's food supply depends on efficient farmers and AGCO provides high-tech precision equipment to help these farmers get the job done at optimal productivity.

AGCO's strong buy quant rating provides a high probability for the stock to outperform the S&P 500. The company is trading at an attractive valuation and has steady growth to drive the stock higher. Analysts have a one-year price target of about $160 for the stock, which represents a 30% gain over the current price. The target price would bring the PE to 13.5 based on the expected EPS of $11.81 for 2022. That would still be a reasonable valuation for this company.