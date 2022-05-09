AdrianHancu/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After having reviewed what were the most exposed European banks in Russia and provided an update on the financial sector, today we are going deeper into Société Générale S.A. after the release of its three-month numbers (SCGLF, SCGLY). Following HSBC, UBS, and Swedbank's Q1 results, European banks have provided mixed results (links to our previous articles are listed at the bottom of the page). We were positive on SocGen for the following reasons:

A compelling valuation after the recent sell-off due to its exposure in Russia/Ukraine; Our analysis found that the French institute's capital buffer will sustain Russian margin loss. Strong results and lower cost of risk from its subsidiary ALD.

Q1 Results

Despite the uncertainties linked to the war, Société Générale started 2022 with profits above expectations. The French bank recorded a net group profit of €842 million, against €814 million a year earlier. According to the FactSet estimates, Wall Street analysts were expecting a quarterly net profit of €337 million on average. Going deeper into the analysis, revenues were up sharply by +16.6% with good performance in all business lines, particularly in market activities, financial services and consulting activities.

Looking at a divisional level, retail banking in France was resilient thanks to positive dynamics on interest margins and higher service fees. Corporate and investment banking recorded a good performance, with revenues up 18.1% to €2.75 billion and market activities also posted a good performance in this first quarter at €1.78 million, up 20.5% compared to the first quarter of 2021, benefiting from strong momentum in fixed income products, credit, and FX.

Société Générale Q1 Results

Source: Société Générale Q1 Results

Related to the third of our previous points, the insurance and financial services division saw its activity increase by 19.4% over the quarter, to €2.2 billion. The leasing and vehicle fleet management business posted a record net banking income up 53%, thanks to good business performance and continued very strong demand for used cars. The group, which has signed a framework agreement for the proposed acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD, ultimately wants to make "sustainable mobility the third pillar" of its business model, stated Claire Dumas.

We have a bullish long term thesis on ALD, mainly due to:

Leasing/long-term renting for both B2B and B2C are growing at a higher rate than the auto production A progressive EV fleet means fewer maintenance costs and a higher margin for the future ALD debt is backed by car fleet residual value. Used cars are much more expensive right now and we see this trend as being priced in by the market.

Société Générale ALD Results

Source: Société Générale Q1 Results

Russia exposure

The consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulted in an increase in the cost of risk of 39 basis points, against 21 basis points a year earlier. Nearly 60% of the risk burden is linked to the group's Russian exposures, said financial director Claire Dumas.

Last month, Société Générale announced that it had ceased its banking and insurance activities in Russia, and had reached an agreement to sell its stake in the Russian bank Rosbank as well as its Russian insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital.

Société Générale estimated that the sale of Rosbank should cost nearly €3.1 billion. This loss will only be reflected in the accounts for the second quarter. On the other hand, the Russian subsidiary has already had an impact on the group's capital CET1 ratio of 14 basis points in Q1. A residual impact of 4 basis points on the group's CET1 will be recorded when the sale of Rosbank is finalised "within coming weeks" said the CFO.

Société Générale Russian exposure

Source: Société Générale Q1 Results

Conclusion

For 2022, the French bank has revised its cost of risk forecast upwards. Our new projection takes into account the Russian assets burden. After our deep dive and the positive results, we continue to value Société Générale with a price target of €30 per share based on its tangible book value. The dividend and buyback program was also confirmed.

