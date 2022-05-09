2 Stock Market Winners Amid Rising Volatility

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We will first look at two technical indicators and then at two winners from last week.

Realized volatility increased last week (May 2 - May 6, 2022). The S&P 500 index returns' annualized 21-day volatility increased from 23.06% to 28.02%, while implied volatility, as measured by the VIX Index, decreased by 9.6%.

Daily Chart of S&P 500 Index, Realized Volatility and VIX Index (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The relative fall in implied volatility was too small to signal lower realized volatility going forward, but it could be an indication that in the short-term, stocks may take a breather.

Our momentum indicator in the S&P 500 index has been in oversold territory for three weeks in a row, which is the longest such streak since the 2011 correction bottom.

Weekly Chart of S&P 500 with Momentum Indicator (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The odds of a short-term rebound in the next two weeks have increased. A short-term rebound isn't sufficient for a change in the medium-term trend, but it's always a necessary step.

NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) Winners - May 2 to May 6, 2022

The stocks in the list below were for the week but are also up for the year.

NASDAQ-100 Stocks Up For Week Ending May 6, 2022 and Also Up For The Year (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Daily Chart of KHC (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

KHC gained 2.3% for the week. The P/E TTM is 54.63, and the market cap is at 53.4B. The stock is 43.2% below the all-time highs but up 22.7% for the year. The ex-dividend date for the amount of $0.40 is May 26, 2022. The Pay Date is June 24, 2022. The stock momentum is rising and the price could rise to $54 before the next earnings release on August 2, 2022.

This year there has been solid activity in KHC during regular trading hours.

Daily Chart OF KHC with Regular Trading Hours and Overnight Gains (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The red line is the sum of overnight price changes, the green line is the sum of the regular trading hours changes, and the gray line is the sum of the combined daily changes. It may be seen from the above chart that regular trading hours activity has increased and has contributed to the stock gains this year. The regular trading hours activity and gains started increasing after the bottom of 2020 and haven't subsided since. This means that market players are bidding the stock higher during regular trading hours, which is a bullish signal.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Daily Chart of DLTR (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The Consumer Discretionary sector (XLY) is down 25% from all-time highs and down 22.5% year-to-date, but DLTR is down 5.6% from all-time highs and up 17% year-to-date. Therefore, this stock is outperforming the sector by a wide margin.

DLTR gained 1.2% for the week. The P/E TTM is 28.48 and the market cap is at 37B. After some profit-taking, momentum could increase again towards new highs. The Q1 2023 earnings release date is May 25, 2022, and the EPS estimate consensus is for $2.01 versus $1.60 for the previous year's Q1 actual.

As in the case of KHC above, there has been strong regular trading hours activity in DLTR, as the chart below shows, since October of last year.

Daily Chart OF DLTR with Regular Trading Hours and Overnight Gains (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

There has been significant activity and gains during the regular trading hours (green line) this year, as opposed to during the overnight (red line). All the gains year-to-date have come from the regular trading hours, and this indicates increased interest from traders and investors in this stock.

Conclusion: Although market volatility has increased and the stock market is under pressure, there are always opportunities in the markets and momentum stocks that outperform the indexes and even their peers in a sector. Examples are Dollar Tree Inc. and Kraft Heinz Co., as detailed above. During this week, I will post another article with a list of large-cap stocks with increased regular trading hours activity that has contributed to gains this year. Readers may find the information interesting.