Article Thesis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) sold off more than 20% on the day it released its first-quarter earnings results, even though they were more or less as expected by the market. In this report, we'll look into the positives and negatives of Palantir's first quarter and at the outlook for 2022 and beyond.

Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies reported its first-quarter earnings results on Monday morning, reporting a small revenue beat and a small earnings miss:

Overall, this looks like a relatively in-line quarter for the company at first sight. Business growth was a little stronger than expected, with profitability a little lower than expected, due to somewhat weaker-than-expected margins. One can argue, however, that business growth, order intake, etc. are more important for a growth company compared to net profitability, as valuing a company like Palantir based on its profits is unfruitful anyways -- its value is tied to its ability to scale up and grow further, whereas the actual earnings per share number for a single quarter is not too important for a long-term growth pick such as Palantir.

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Stating with the good news, Palantir Technologies is clearly still able to grow its business at a meaningful pace. A 30%+ growth rate during the first quarter showcases that Palantir continues to be a partner of choice for both governments and commercial customers. Its compelling revenue growth is not explainable by Palantir losing market share versus competitors, which is an argument brought up by some bears in the past. Instead, the company's tech clearly is still attractive to potential users, especially in the commercial space.

Palantir has grown its commercial revenue at a faster pace than its government revenue in the recent past, and this trend remained in place during the first quarter:

Government revenue has still grown at a solid mid-teens pace in Q1, but commercial revenue was the star of the report, with growth of north of 50% on a global basis. In the U.S., commercial revenue grew at an outstanding pace of more than 130%. When we consider the fact that the U.S. dollar has strengthened considerably in recent months, the underlying or organic (forex-adjusted) global commercial revenue growth rate surely would have been higher than 54%. But even with adverse currency effects weighing down the international commercial revenue performance, Palantir's overall commercial growth remains outstanding.

With growth in the mid-50s range, the company would easily more than 3x its business in just three years. There is no guarantee that growth will remain this high, of course, but commercial growth has been strong for a while now, and Palantir's massive new customer additions bode well for the future. Once customers are doing small deals with Palantir and see what the technology does for them, such as improve production and performance at mining companies such as Rio Tinto (RIO), they will be more inclined to make further, larger deals with Palantir in the future. Adding new customers is thus highly important for Palantir's long-term growth as it creates new business connections to which Palantir can sell more and more services over the years. With Palantir adding new commercial customers at a rapid pace, the long-term business growth outlook, particularly in the commercial space, is strong, I believe.

At the same time, the fact that commercial revenue is growing faster than government revenue makes the company less dependent on government contracts over time. Those are still nice to have, of course, but some investors and analysts have been worried about PLTR's reliance on government contracts in the past. With its current strong commercial business growth rate, that will not be the case to the same degree in the future, as government revenue as a portion of all revenue will continue to decline over time.

Palantir's long-term guidance has not changed, as the company still expects annual revenue growth of 30% or more through at least 2026. To me, this indicates that business prospects have not worsened, otherwise there should have been a downward revision to this statement. Considering the steep share price plunge over the last couple of months, management's confidence in claiming that they would nevertheless deliver growth of 30%+ a year is a positive.

The company also made progress in improving its margins, although Palantir is not a highly profitable company at all. Nevertheless, its unadjusted or GAAP operating margin improved by a massive 2,000+ base points year over year:

The 500 base point sequential improvement is also pretty noteworthy, as it indicates that the improvements continue. On a GAAP basis, Palantir is still not earning any money -- but improvements are clearly visible, and if PLTR keeps that up going forward, it should become meaningfully profitable in the not-too-distant future. If Palantir manages to improve its operating margin by 1,200 base points over the next year, which would be just half of the ttm improvement, it would sport a (small) 3% operating profit margin next year. If the company continues to show 500 base point improvements over the next four quarters, its operating margin would be north of 10% in early 2023, and that is on a GAAP basis, i.e., with share-based compensation being fully accounted for. The massive margin improvement shows that there must be meaningful scaling advantages, as Palantir seems to benefit from operating leverage quite a lot. That's a great basis for a growth company, as it will allow for meaningful profit growth in the long run as long as business growth remains healthy.

On a non-GAAP basis, PLTR is profitable, but since share-based compensation is backed out here, I think that shareholders should take this with a grain of salt. Share issuance to employees and management is a non-cash item, but it nevertheless comes at a real cost, as shareholders get diluted over time. Not backing out share-based compensation and looking at GAAP operating profits could thus be the better view here -- but the clear improvements there are a major positive in my view.

There also were some negatives in Palantir's report, such as the weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter (Q2). Palantir forecasts $470 million in revenue, which is about 3% below what analysts had expected. That being said, management indicated that this might be a conservative number. Seeking Alpha reports that the company noted that "there is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events." In other words, the revenue guidance likely only includes what the company has more or less locked in for the current quarter so far, but possible additional contracts and deals could lead to higher revenues than what the company is currently guiding for.

The "geopolitical events" phrase in the above statement likely refers to the current Russia-Ukraine war to a large degree -- as we know, the US offers a lot of intelligence and military information to Ukraine, and Palantir might get involved to a larger degree in that in the coming months, which might lead to more opportunities for Palantir's government business. It is also possible that additional deals are made on the commercial side, e.g. with multinational corporations that want to harden their supply chains against disruptions such as those caused by the war -- Palantir can help customers with that thanks to a new platform that targets exactly this important subject. The guidance below consensus naturally is a negative, but due to Palantir's important caveat, I wouldn't overinterpret the (small) miss versus current estimates, and even the potentially too conservative forecast implies a healthy improvement versus Q1's $446 million.

Palantir's share-based compensation has made the share count climb further during the most recent quarter. During Q4, the average diluted share count was 2.011 billion, whereas the diluted share count was 2.036 billion during Q1. Over those three months, the share count has thus risen by 25 million shares, or about 1.2%. Annualized, that's a quite meaningful number of ~5%. That being said, the share count dilution pace has come down quite a lot compared to previous quarters -- between Q4 2020 and Q4 2021, PLTR's share count has risen by 14%. If the current pace is kept intact, that's a reduction of almost two-thirds, which naturally is a major positive for shareholders, as dilution has slowed down a lot.

The ugly thing of course is PLTR's share price performance in recent months. Today, at the time of writing, Palantir is changing hands for $7.40. Using the fully diluted share count from above, Palantir is now valued at $15 billion. For a company that is forecasted to generate around $2 billion in revenue this year, that's an elevated but not ultra-expensive 7x-8x sales multiple. If Palantir grows its revenue by 30% a year in 2022-2026, its 2026 revenue will be close to $6 billion, which would make for a sales multiple of less than 3 relative to PLTR's current market capitalization. For a company with a strong growth rate, proprietary tech that is hard to get elsewhere, excellent connections to the government, and that is exposed to an absolute megatrend, those valuation multiples don't seem especially high to me. That being said, in a market that hates growth names and that is trending lower, Palantir could of course feel more selling pressure in the coming weeks and months.

Takeaway

Palantir missed adjusted EPS estimates, but overall, the quarter was solid. Business growth remains strong, especially in the commercial space, which makes PLTR less dependent on government contracts over time and which helps diversify the customer base. Margins improved massively over the last year, and dilution slowed down quite a lot. If those trends remain in place, Palantir could become quite profitable a couple of years down the road, even on a GAAP basis.

Palantir's shares have dropped quite a lot in recent months, which naturally hurts all investors. But at current valuations, the company does not look expensive, considering its business position, underlying progress, etc. As a tech growth stock, it nevertheless could continue to drop if the market remains in a risk-off mode going forward.