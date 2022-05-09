mellypage/iStock via Getty Images

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported last week very positive Q1 earnings, which highlighted the massive free cash flow generation and share buybacks already under way. Even though the stock appreciated considerably over the last two years, the 25% FCF yield suggests that the market may still not fully appreciate the cash flow potential. In my view, Marathon remains a buy.

Highlights from the Q1 earnings

The two key messages were undoubtedly: (1) unprecedented cash flow generation; and (2) the return of most cash to the shareholders via buybacks.

From CEO Lee Tillman's prepared remarks:

Under current market conditions and given our free cash flow yield, we continue to believe buybacks remain an excellent use of capital and consisting with that view, our Board of Directors has increased our outstanding buyback authorization $2.5 billion... My second key point is that first quarter was again, another quarter of solid consistent execution. We generated $1.3 billion of cash flow from operations and $940 million of free cash flow, both before working capital at a reinvestment rate of just 27%. And we returned $640 million or 50% of that CFO back to our shareholders.

More importantly, Marathon has increased its 2022 FCF guidance, assuming oil and gas prices remain where they were in Q1:

We've rebased our 2022 financial outlook to pricing more consistent with the current environment $100WTI and $6 Henry Hub. At these prices, we expect to generate over $4.5 billion of free cash flow this year at a reinvestment rate of just 20%. That translates to a free cash flow yield of about 25% on the current equity value.

At this pace, it is quite possible the buyback quota will be fully met.

The company has also been strategic about the timing of the buybacks:

In total, we have now executed over $1.6 billion of share repurchases since last October, driving an 11% reduction to our outstanding share count in just seven months. And those shares were repurchased at a price below $19 a share, a discount of over 25% relative to today's trading price demonstrating the power of consistent dollar averaging.

Part of the good news also came from the Equatorial Guinea equity method investments. Management revised its equity income guidance for 2022 from $200m up to $480-$520m.

Marathon Oil Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings Deck

Marathon has participation in a methanol and an LNG plant with indirect exposure to the TTF gas index in Europe, which has likely contributed to the improved estimates.

Lastly, a big part of Marathon's pre-normalized EPS beat of $0.82 ($1.78 vs. $0.96) relates to a valuation allowance release:

Marathon Oil Corporation 10-Q

As of Dec. 31, 2021 Marathon had recorded $780 million valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets (i.e., accumulated net operating losses). The company initially recorded this in 2016 on the assumption it would never be able to generate enough profit to use all of its tax losses. So the fact that $685 of the $780 million was released in Q1 is immensely bullish even though it isn't a cash item. MRO continues to guide to zero U.S. cash taxes through the mid-2020s as well.

Cost guidance

The initial capex guidance for 2022 was $1.2 billion based on $80/bbl for WTI (CL1:COM) and $4/mmbtu for Henry Hub gas (NG1:COM). However, given the more relevant pricing environment of $100/bbl for WTI and $6/mmbtu for Henry Hub gas, the company is now projecting an inflation-adjusted capex of $1.3 billion.

While operating costs such production, shipping and non-income taxes (i.e., production taxes) have increased since twelve months ago too, G&A is down:

Marathon Oil Corporation 10-Q

Hedges

Marathon has always been relatively lightly hedged, but its position going into Q2 looks even better:

Marathon Oil Corporation 10-Q

Based on the continued flat production guidance, the company is about 20% hedged:

Marathon Oil Corporation 10-Q

More importantly, the price ceilings are not far below the current market prices. Consequently, Marathon stands to lose much less from its hedges than most of its U.S. peers:

Marathon Oil Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings Deck

While some companies like ConocoPhillips (COP) are completely unhedged, COP is also larger and more international. Perhaps Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) can be seen as a true "peer" which also has limited hedging exposure.

The debt has stabilized

As of March 31, 2022, MRO had $4.0 billion of total long-term debt outstanding, which is rated as investment grade by all three primary credit rating agencies. At current strip pricing, net debt/EBITDA is less than 0.5x and would deteriorate to 1.5x at $50 WTI. The company still stands by its sub-$35 WTI breakeven too.

Overall, debt is no longer a relevant consideration for Marathon at this point. Even with a severe crash in oil prices, the leverage will still be more than sustainable. It probably doesn't make sense to reduce debt all the way to zero either since the cost of borrowing isn't very high.

Have we finally reached a fair valuation?

In my prior articles I made the case that Marathon was undervalued based on its FCF multiples compared to its historical valuations. The valuation has become richer in the last months, but is still lagging the oil (OIL) and gas (UNG) pricing. At $100 WTI/$6 HH, management still projects a 25% yield:

Marathon Oil Corporation Q1 2022 Earnings Deck

Currently, the company has a $23.4 billion enterprise value, which implies about 5x EV/FCF at the $4.5B FCF projected for 2022. This still looks quite cheap.

At $75-$80 WTI the EV/FCF ratio gets close to 8x which can be considered more reasonable. The question then is are $100+ oil/$8+ gas (BOIL) just a temporary phenomenon or will this pricing persist for some time?

I don't have the definitive answer to this question, but my preference is to take a "wait-and-see" approach with Marathon. Worst case prices revert to $75-$80 in 2023/2024, which is what the futures curve suggests (I have argued before it isn't a very reliable predictor):

Barchart.com

In that situation, Marathon would be reasonably valued. Alternatively, if we are bound to be a in a $100+ oil world for longer, there is still significant repricing potential.

Is it too late to enter?

I don't think it is late, but with the stock now around $28, I may be a bit more careful with the entry point. The good news (if you're looking to buy) is that YTD Marathon has seen at least a couple drawdowns of around 10%:

Data by YCharts

I wouldn't be surprised if these periodic selloffs continue. With the Fed tightening cycle at full speed and the turmoil across the broader equities market, "risk-off" days will keep pressuring oil equities and Marathon too although, as we have seen, the recoveries have been quite swift.

If $100+ oil gets permanently ingrained in the market's expectations, I can see the stock heading for the $35-$40 range, which would be consistent with its ATH from 2014, although back then MRO was a different company with larger international footprint.