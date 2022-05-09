Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reported its FQ1 card to much dismay. Its government segment revenue growth has continued to decelerate, even though its commercial segment gained momentum.

But, we explained in our pre-earnings article that its government segment's cadence is critical to market sentiments. PLTR stock was thrashed even though its commercial segment picked up momentum. Palantir's competitive edge has been predicated around its moat in the government business.

Therefore, investors have justifiably placed a significant emphasis on the durability of its government segment growth. The segment has helped drive Palantir's adjusted profitability and provided much-needed consistency. However, investors don't place the same amount of confidence in its commercial segment, as the market assumes it to be much more competitive.

Unfortunately, Palantir reported a marked slowdown in its government revenue, well below the consensus estimates. As a result, the market sent the stock crashing well below its IPO lows post-earnings.

We had emphasized in our pre-earnings article that the battle between the bulls and bears could occur at Palantir's IPO bottom. Therefore, we believe that the capitulation in PLTR stock could have occurred as investors bailed out.

Consequently, we reiterate our speculative Buy rating on PLTR stock. But, we must remind investors to size their exposure appropriately for a speculative position.

Palantir Failed To Deliver Where It Mattered The Most

Palantir revenue change by segment % (Company filings) Palantir adjusted and GAAP operating margins % (Company filings)

Palantir delivered revenue of $446.36M, up 30.8% YoY, beating the consensus estimates of $443.5M, up 30% YoY. Furthermore, it reported an adjusted operating margin of 26.3%, which was well above its guidance of 23%.

However, its adjusted EPS of $0.02 came in well below the consensus estimates of $0.04. As a result, its GAAP EPS of -$0.05 also missed the consensus estimates of -$0.03. Investors should note that PLTR stock was still valued north of 50x NTM adjusted earnings before its earnings release. Therefore, the significant underperformance from its adjusted EPS justifiably stunned the market. As a result, we believe the market is pricing in the risks of Palantir missing the pre-earnings FY22 consensus estimates of $0.19 for its adjusted EPS.

Investors should note that Palantir's operating performance has deteriorated as its government segment revenue slowed (16% YoY increase). Therefore, as its commercial segment ramps (54.4% YoY increase), investors weren't sure how to predictably model its margins profile. And in a harsh environment where PLTR stock was priced at a steep growth premium, investors are unforgiving.

Furthermore, management didn't do itself a favor by communicating cryptic guidance for Q2. Management articulated (edited):

We are guiding to a base case of $470 million in revenue for Q2. There's a wide range of potential upside above our guidance. We expect the second-quarter adjusted operating margin of 20% in the base case. Our base case is really establishing how we're thinking about the visibility that we have. The upside is quite large. I mean a lot of this comes down to contract timing and the acceleration of events. The way that we engage with customers is we're not going to deprive you of help in your moments of greatest need when you're at war because paperwork isn't in yet. And so we think we have visibility into the upside. We're not going to comment on the specifics of it, but it's meaningful. But it's also hard to predict. (Palantir's FQ1'22 earnings call)

We aren't sure why management couldn't provide more clarity over its guidance, knowing well that investors give huge emphasis on its government revenue. But, unfortunately, while management reiterated its full-year adjusted operating margin of 27%, it wasn't enough for the market to digest.

We believe the market wanted to know the guideposts between its bull/bear/base case in its government revenue. However, the market received little guidance on it. And the market decided it wasn't going to let Palantir get away with it.

Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

PLTR stock price chart (TradingView)

Therefore, the market sent PLTR stock down more than 20% from Friday's close at writing. We think it was justified, as the market needed to reset expectations. Furthermore, we believe Palantir needs to learn how to communicate guidance with clarity and not leave investors guessing in the future. For a stock that traded well above 50x NTM adjusted earnings, Palantir needed to justify its growth premium.

Nevertheless, we believe that the stock could also have capitulated, as the shockwaves sent PLTR stock crashing well below its IPO lows. At its current price, its NTM normalized P/E has also moderated to 38.8x. While it was still priced at a premium, we believe the valuation gap has narrowed significantly.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on PLTR stock as a speculative opportunity. Investors are reminded to size their allocation appropriately.