Palantir Earnings: Couldn't Have Been Worse Than This
Summary
- Palantir reported an underwhelming FQ1 earnings card. The significant deceleration in its government revenue is worrying. Moreover, it had likely impacted the consistency in its margins profile.
- Palantir also offered somewhat cryptic guidance for FQ2. Management kept investors guessing when much clarity was needed. As a result, the stock was down 20% at writing.
- We discuss why we think PLTR stock could have capitulated. We reiterate our Buy rating as a speculative opportunity. Investors are reminded to size their exposure appropriately.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reported its FQ1 card to much dismay. Its government segment revenue growth has continued to decelerate, even though its commercial segment gained momentum.
But, we explained in our pre-earnings article that its government segment's cadence is critical to market sentiments. PLTR stock was thrashed even though its commercial segment picked up momentum. Palantir's competitive edge has been predicated around its moat in the government business.
Therefore, investors have justifiably placed a significant emphasis on the durability of its government segment growth. The segment has helped drive Palantir's adjusted profitability and provided much-needed consistency. However, investors don't place the same amount of confidence in its commercial segment, as the market assumes it to be much more competitive.
Unfortunately, Palantir reported a marked slowdown in its government revenue, well below the consensus estimates. As a result, the market sent the stock crashing well below its IPO lows post-earnings.
We had emphasized in our pre-earnings article that the battle between the bulls and bears could occur at Palantir's IPO bottom. Therefore, we believe that the capitulation in PLTR stock could have occurred as investors bailed out.
Consequently, we reiterate our speculative Buy rating on PLTR stock. But, we must remind investors to size their exposure appropriately for a speculative position.
Palantir Failed To Deliver Where It Mattered The Most
Palantir delivered revenue of $446.36M, up 30.8% YoY, beating the consensus estimates of $443.5M, up 30% YoY. Furthermore, it reported an adjusted operating margin of 26.3%, which was well above its guidance of 23%.
However, its adjusted EPS of $0.02 came in well below the consensus estimates of $0.04. As a result, its GAAP EPS of -$0.05 also missed the consensus estimates of -$0.03. Investors should note that PLTR stock was still valued north of 50x NTM adjusted earnings before its earnings release. Therefore, the significant underperformance from its adjusted EPS justifiably stunned the market. As a result, we believe the market is pricing in the risks of Palantir missing the pre-earnings FY22 consensus estimates of $0.19 for its adjusted EPS.
Investors should note that Palantir's operating performance has deteriorated as its government segment revenue slowed (16% YoY increase). Therefore, as its commercial segment ramps (54.4% YoY increase), investors weren't sure how to predictably model its margins profile. And in a harsh environment where PLTR stock was priced at a steep growth premium, investors are unforgiving.
Furthermore, management didn't do itself a favor by communicating cryptic guidance for Q2. Management articulated (edited):
We are guiding to a base case of $470 million in revenue for Q2. There's a wide range of potential upside above our guidance. We expect the second-quarter adjusted operating margin of 20% in the base case. Our base case is really establishing how we're thinking about the visibility that we have. The upside is quite large. I mean a lot of this comes down to contract timing and the acceleration of events. The way that we engage with customers is we're not going to deprive you of help in your moments of greatest need when you're at war because paperwork isn't in yet. And so we think we have visibility into the upside. We're not going to comment on the specifics of it, but it's meaningful. But it's also hard to predict. (Palantir's FQ1'22 earnings call)
We aren't sure why management couldn't provide more clarity over its guidance, knowing well that investors give huge emphasis on its government revenue. But, unfortunately, while management reiterated its full-year adjusted operating margin of 27%, it wasn't enough for the market to digest.
We believe the market wanted to know the guideposts between its bull/bear/base case in its government revenue. However, the market received little guidance on it. And the market decided it wasn't going to let Palantir get away with it.
Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Therefore, the market sent PLTR stock down more than 20% from Friday's close at writing. We think it was justified, as the market needed to reset expectations. Furthermore, we believe Palantir needs to learn how to communicate guidance with clarity and not leave investors guessing in the future. For a stock that traded well above 50x NTM adjusted earnings, Palantir needed to justify its growth premium.
Nevertheless, we believe that the stock could also have capitulated, as the shockwaves sent PLTR stock crashing well below its IPO lows. At its current price, its NTM normalized P/E has also moderated to 38.8x. While it was still priced at a premium, we believe the valuation gap has narrowed significantly.
Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on PLTR stock as a speculative opportunity. Investors are reminded to size their allocation appropriately.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.