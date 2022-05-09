AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) reported a robust FQ1'22 earnings card recently. We believe it validated the company's thesis that LatAm's e-commerce and FinTech (offline and online) growth are still in their early innings. Notably, MELI's solid performance contrasted sharply with Amazon (AMZN) and its US e-commerce peers in Q1. The US e-commerce players have continued to face significant growth deceleration and higher costs. However, MercadoLibre's well-diversified business across its e-commerce and FinTech ecosystem helped weather the difficult comps from FY21. Notably, MercadoLibre's offline FinTech business also benefited from the reopening cadence.

Furthermore, MercadoLibre has continued to raise its take rates, demonstrating the company's pricing leadership. It has also helped weather a harsh rising inflation and interest rate environment in LatAm.

While MercadoLibre is certainly not immune to these macro headwinds, management is confident that it can overcome them. It would also be investing aggressively in headcount and fulfillment to deepen its moat against its rivals.

However, MELI stock has continued to trade at a premium, despite its proven growth credentials. Therefore, while we think the stock is likely to consolidate at the current levels, we don't expect a marked re-rating in the near term.

We reiterate our Buy rating on MELI stock. However, we encourage investors to layer in their purchases to reduce their risks through dollar-cost averaging.

MELI Stock Is Still Priced At A Premium

MELI NTM FCF yields % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

There should be little doubt that MELI stock has an embedded growth premium. It last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 100.76x, even though its NTM FCF yield has improved to 2.4%. However, the market environment remains harsh for stocks with a significant growth premium.

MercadoLibre has continued to execute with aplomb despite challenging macros and a more competitive environment. However, investors understandably took issue with its growth premium. As a result, MELI investors have experienced several bouts of volatility as its price discovery continues in earnest.

Its Q1 Results Were Solid But Weaker Margin A Concern

MercadoLibre revenue and profitability (S&P Capital IQ)

MercadoLibre reported revenue of $2.25B in FQ1, up 63.1%. It easily trumped the consensus estimates of $2B, up 44.6% YoY. The performance was notable as the company lapped a monstrous FQ1'21 when its revenue rose by 111.3% YoY. Furthermore, investors were concerned about the moderation in its revenue growth since FQ1'21. Consequently, FQ1's robust growth should have assuaged investors of its execution, despite increasingly challenging macros.

However, its EBIT margin fell to 6.2%, compared with 6.6% in the previous year. The company telegraphed that it had to deal with higher OpEx, coupled with a more extensive provision for credit losses relating to its growing loan program. Despite that, the company is confident in its underwriting standards as it ramps its loan portfolio. CFO Pedro Arnt articulated (edited):

If we look at what we've done so far in a tough environment, we've been able to continuously grow originations in the size of our book at a good pace. We continue to believe that the data we have on consumers, the touchpoints with consumers, and the collections operations we've built our competitive advantages help our underwriting. But notwithstanding, I think we need to continue to deliver on that and continue to grow the books in line with our confidence in our underwriting, and then we'll see what happens going forward. But so far, all the signs continue to be positive and executed to plan. (MercadoLibre's FQ1'22 earnings call)

Investors Need To Watch Its Take Rates Closely

MercadoLibre take rates % (Company filings) MercadoLibre GMV change % and TPV change % (Company filings)

Its e-commerce and FinTech segments have underpinned MercadoLibre's topline growth. However, investors should note that while FinTech (43.2% share of Q1 revenue) has expanded faster, e-commerce remains its key revenue driver.

But, with the expected normalization in e-commerce growth, coupled with its offline payments product expansion, FinTech could be expanding much faster moving forward. As a result, we also observed that its total payment volume (TPV) increased by 72% YoY, while its e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) grew by just 26.5% YoY.

However, e-commerce is still much more profitable, given its take rates. Notwithstanding, its e-commerce take rate fell QoQ to 16.7%, even though it was higher than the 15% that it posted in FQ1'21. Furthermore, its FinTech take rate has continued to increase. However, such increases were necessary to compensate for higher funding rates and higher provision for credit losses, given the current interest rate environment. Therefore, we urge investors to continue monitoring the progress in its take rates, as it could significantly impact MercadoLibre's consistency in its profitability.

Is MELI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

MELI stock remains mired in a precarious environment, given its embedded growth premium. However, we remain confident that its solid execution in a highly challenging environment has proved the robustness of its business model.

Nevertheless, we implore investors to layer in their purchases, given the inherent volatility of MELI stock.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on MELI stock.