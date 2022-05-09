Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has shown that its lack of 'perfect' timing and luck has been detrimental to the success of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Or maybe, the rather poor execution of the management, given that its influenza vaccine, NanoFlu, had been left on the back burner in the past few years, despite its excellent clinical trial results in March 2020. Although NVAX has made many (over) promises in the past few years, the management has displayed remarkable ineptitude in getting none of its products approved in the US, despite the Fast Track Designations. Even we were taken aback by NVAX's lack of progress compared to its peers, given how bullish we were then about the company's prospects.

As a result, unless there is a fundamental change in the management, we recommend that NVAX investors cash out all of their investments, despite its highly promising vaccines.

What Happened To NVAX's Deliveries?

NVAX Deliveries From Serum Institute of India

Ministry of External Affairs in India

As evident from the chart on the Ministry of External Affairs' website in India, NVAX only delivered 63.88M of doses, as of 27 April 2022. It is only a 13M increase since our last NVAX article on 30 March 2022 and a far far cry from its purported 150M monthly production capacity from its partner in SII. Though SII was set to export over 100M doses as of 5 May 2022, it would put the total to a measly 163M doses instead of the supposed 600M production capacity, since its approval in India by the end of 2021.

Though there has been chatter that the US FDA might approve the protein-based vaccine after its June meeting, we are unsure, given how NVAX had long submitted for the EUA approval on 31 Jan 2022. Nonetheless, there might be some hope if its real-world data in efficacy trumps its peers moving forward. For now, Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have been proven to be less effective, especially in the pediatrics segment, given the globally dominant Omicron variant. That would definitely boost adoption and consequently, its stock price, moving ahead, given that many health experts expect the COVID-19 shot to be as common as the influenza annual shot. With a potentially combined COVID-19 and Influenza jab from NVAX, which is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials stage, the company may finally redeem itself moving forward.

Nonetheless, given its poor historical track record, we are not convinced that NVAX's management and its only production partner, SII, are actually able to deliver and meet the projected annual influenza/ COVID-19 shot demand of at least 1.48B doses ( as of annual demand in 2019 ), with a growing global market worth $9.8B by 2030. Even with the overwhelming support from the US government in 2020, the management had utterly failed to meet the massive expectations for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As a result, we are left skeptical, after being so bullish previously.

NVAX's Finances Are Still In The Red

NVAX Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

As seen from the chart, it is evident that NVAX has been reporting minimal revenues with deepening net losses quarter after quarter. In FY2021 alone, the company reported revenues of $1.14B with net incomes of -$1.74B. Given how NVAX spent $2.53B in R&D and $0.29B in General & Administrative expenses in the last fiscal year, it is evident that the company is bleeding cash and is not profitable yet.

NVAX R&D and General & Administrative Expenses

S&P Capital IQ

NVAX Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

NVAX is expected to report revenues of $4.49B and net income of $1.61B in FY2022, representing a YoY increase of 391% and 200%, respectively. However, we are rather skeptical of these numbers, given its minimal vaccine deliveries in FQ1'22. Unless that SII manages to catch up on production capacity and export volumes in the next three quarters, we expect an obvious downwards re-rating in the consensus estimates moving forward. In addition, there has been no further news of its production plants in the US and EU, which would potentially lead to the updates to its EUAs obtained globally. Only time can tell, though we can potentially gain some insights during its upcoming earnings call on 9 May 2022.

Nonetheless, assuming that consensus estimates are right, we do not expect NVAX's cash and equivalents of $1.51B as of FY2021 to hold for long either. The company reported $325M of debt issued in 2016, with a 3.75% interest due in 2023. In addition, given its lower net income profitability in FY2021 and FY2022, we expect the company to continue its share dilution, since the company would need to pour massive amounts of capital into its pipeline and clinical trials. In the past three years alone, NVAX had diluted its existing shareholders by fourfold from 19M shares in FY2018 to 76M shares in FY2021. As a result, any NVAX investors who wish to see any kind of stock recovery would have to weather the storm for quite a few years, given:

In the meantime, we encourage you to read our previous article on NVAX, which would help you better understand its position and market opportunities.

So, Is NVAX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NVAX 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

NVAX is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.78x and NTM P/E of 2.88x, lower than its 3Y mean of 24.14x and 9.97x, respectively. It is evident that the stock's valuations have finally been brought back to earth, post-COVID-19-boom. Even then, we reckon that NVAX is still overvalued, since it only has one pipeline program in Phase 3 clinical trials, namely NanoFlu, with the rest in Phase 1/2 stages. This matters, since NVAX had missed the boat for the US FDA Fast Track Approval as experienced by Pfizer and Moderna for their COVID-19 vaccines in 2020 and 2021, respectively, given that clinical trials normally take an average of six to seven years to reach approval, assuming positive results.

NVAX is also trading near the bottom at $57.30 on 6 May 2022, down 79% from its 52 weeks high of $277.80. Given its upcoming earnings call on 9 May 2022 aftermarket closing, we expect NVAX to further decline, given its poor FQ1'22 performance with little vaccine deliveries, with a potentially disappointing FQ2'22 guidance.

Therefore, we rate NVAX stock as a Sell.