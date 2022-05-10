AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I raise my rating for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a Hold to a Buy. In my earlier February 16, 2022 update for Lyft, I mentioned that "LYFT seems to be fairly valued, when one compares its Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations with its peer and trading history." With LYFT suffering from a substantial share price correction following its recent quarterly earnings release, I review the investment case for the stock again in this current article.

Lyft has the potential to rise to $50 again in the future, which will be equivalent to a +144% upside from current price levels. A $50 price target translates into a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio of 3.1 times which isn't very demanding. LYFT's shares have gotten cheap recently because of disappointing Q2 2022 guidance, but the company's share price should rise over time as its EBITDA gradually increases in tandem with further reopening and lower investments in the second half of this year. As such, I rate LYFT as a Buy.

LYFT Stock Key Metrics

LYFT's Q1 2022 financial performance was decent as seen with its key metrics for the recent quarter.

As per the company's first-quarter financial results media release, Lyft's top line expanded by +43.8% YoY to $876 million in Q1 2022, and this exceeded the sell-side's consensus revenue estimate of $846 million by +3.5%. The company's non-GAAP adjusted EPS of +$0.07 was also much better than the Wall Street analysts' expectations of a net loss per share of -$0.07, as a result of positive operating leverage. LYFT's total operating expenses only rose by +4.8% YoY in Q1 2022 as compared with a +43.8% YoY growth in its revenue.

LYFT's operating metrics for the first quarter of 2022 were also good. Lyft's revenue per active rider increased by +9.0% YoY to $49.18 in Q1 2022, while the number of active drivers for the company grew by +31.8% YoY to 17.8 million in the recent quarter. The company also revealed at its Q1 2022 results briefing on May 3, 2022 that new driver activations expanded by +70% YoY in the first quarter of this year.

In a nutshell, Lyft performed well in Q1 2022, as the negative effects of the Omicron variant began to ease in February and March. In the subsequent section, I touch on the market's response to LYFT's Q1 financial results announcement.

Why Did Lyft Stock Drop?

Lyft stock saw its share price drop by -30% from $30.76 as of May 3, 2022 to $21.56 as of May 4, 2022 after the company announced its Q1 2022 earnings. The company's shares declined further to close at $20.51 on May 5, 2022. In other words, LYFT has lost one-third of its market value since reporting first-quarter financial results.

This substantial share price correction of LYFT came about, as the company guided for a Q2 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the $10-$20 million range at its Q1 2022 earnings call. This implies that Lyft's adjusted EBITDA is expected to contract by -73% QoQ from $54.8 million in Q1 2022 to $15 million (midpoint of management guidance) in Q2 2022. At the same time, the midpoint of LYFT's Q2 2022 revenue guidance of between $950 million and $1 billion was roughly 5% below Wall Street's consensus top line projection as per S&P Capital IQ.

As such, it is understandable why Lyft's shares did badly after its recent quarterly earnings announcement. LYFT's Q2 2022 management guidance indicates that the company's driver supply has failed to catch up with demand as evidenced by lower-than-expected revenue guidance. This means that Lyft has to increase its future investments substantially to grow its driver supply going forward, which will come at the expense of profitability in the near term.

Can Lyft Stock Recover To $50?

A recovery in Lyft's stock price back to $50 implying a +144% upside from current price levels doesn't seem unthinkable.

Lyft's shares were trading at $50 and above just half a year ago in early-to-mid November 2021. Separately, the current average sell-side analyst price target for LYFT is $42.78, while the analyst most bullish on Lyft thinks that the company's share price can even go up to $68.

In terms of valuation, a $50 price target translates into a consensus forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 3.1 times based on S&P Capital IQ data and my calculations. An Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation multiple of 3.1 times is reasonable as compared to LYFT's historical average Enterprise Value-to-Revenue trading multiple of 3.7 times since its listing in March 2019.

More importantly, Lyft's revenue has yet to fully benefit from a complete reopening, while its EBITDA should rebound in subsequent quarters (beyond Q2 2022) when driver supply investments normalize. I go into detail about LYFT's financial forecasts in the next section.

What Is The Forecast For Lyft Stock?

The consensus Wall Street analysts' financial forecasts for LYFT obtained from S&P Capital IQ point to the company growing its revenue by +33.0% and +24.2% to $4,267 million and $5,301 million for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023, respectively. Lyft is also expected to expand its EBITDA by +154.5% and +150.1% to $236 million and $591 million in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

Despite the disappointing guidance for Q2 2022, Lyft should be able to still deliver robust top line and EBITDA growth this year and next year. There is upside to LYFT's future revenue in a full reopening scenario. At its Q1 2022 earnings briefing, Lyft noted that "shared rides were roughly 9% of total rideshare rides in Philly and Miami", while highlighting that its Q1 2022 rideshare volume is 30% below Q4 2019 levels.

Also, LYFT is sending a clear signal with its Q2 2022 EBITDA guidance implying increased investments in driver supply that it is bullish on the positive effects of reopening on future demand. Furthermore, the negative impact of higher investments relating to driver supply will not persist forever, and I expect a gradual recovery in Lyft's EBITDA in 2H 2022 and beyond. This is aligned with consensus sell-side financial projections sourced from S&P Capital IQ, which suggest that Lyft's EBITDA will recover from management's guided Q2 2022 EBITDA of $10-$20 million to $64 million and $97 million in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022, respectively.

Is LYFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LYFT stock is a Buy. The sell-down in Lyft's shares due to disappointing Q2 2022 guidance appears to be overdone, judging by LYFT's current consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 1.3 times as per S&P Capital IQ. A recovery in Lyft's EBITDA in Q3 2022 and beyond, as the economy reopens further and driver supply investments ease, should be the key re-rating catalyst for the stock.