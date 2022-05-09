Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Market Timing: Genius or Stupid?

As of my writing this, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 16% for the year. If past business-cycle driven bear markets are a guide, this puts us in a similar position to where stocks were in the spring of 2001 or the summer of 2008. If prior corrections (2011, 2018) are a guide, stocks could be near the bottom. No one knows for sure what will happen, although we can guess. A question I've been asked a few times over the past week is whether you should sell and go to cash. Whether the market goes up or down from now until year-end will really depend on whether earnings come through over the next few quarters are not, but this is hard to know for sure, so it's best to first look at the past and try to see how it might be similar or different from the future.

Timing the market is frowned upon by the mainstream financial industry–and not completely without cause. Almost all of us who have been in the market for long enough have stories of people who sold in 2008 or spring of 2020 and never bought back in, locking in their losses for eternity. For these reasons, I generally don't recommend that investors try to time the stock market. After all, the S&P 500 is a better proposition now down 16% for the year than it was when everyone loved it, and bond yields are more attractive as well.

Data by YCharts

But do the market timers have a point? Studies show that markets operate on the principle of momentum, both in the cross-section of stocks (stocks that perform well tend to continue to perform well) and in the time series (when the market goes up, it tends to keep going up, and when the market is going down, it tends to keep going down).

Cutting risk in falling markets actually holds up pretty well to backtests. Study after study shows that savvy investors and quants can add value by managing portfolio risk during bear markets and cutting risk when markets get more volatile. The key difference between professional investors and amateurs, in my opinion, is not in the willingness to cut risk in falling markets, but in how quickly the professionals add the risk back once stocks stop falling.

Notably, going to cash also potentially carries negative tax consequences. Instead, sophisticated investors tend to hedge by shorting junky stocks or buying puts when they dislike the direction of the broad market and leaving their long-term investments in place.

In short, naked market timing might not be the best idea, but quant strategies that help manage volatility and risk have a good reputation among sophisticated investors. However, the typical person who has a good-paying job or business and invests for the long term doesn't need to try to time the market and is best served by a long-term perspective.

My capital market assumptions for stocks indicate that returns from buying the S&P 500 have risen to roughly 9%, up from 8% at the start of the year. The returns for bonds (using the 10-year Treasury as a proxy and adding a bit for rolldown) have risen sharply as well, from roughly 1.75% at the start of the year to 3.25% now. So stocks are better now than they were at higher prices – as are bonds. But that's the long run, and in the short run, the pain is likely to continue.

Should You Ever Go To Cash in Your Portfolio?

Sometimes.

I think we can agree that going entirely to cash is not a great idea. But reducing equity exposure and putting some money in money market funds is sometimes a good idea if you're willing to redeploy the money later. For the purposes of this article, when I say cash, I mean money market funds like Vanguard's Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX) and their municipal money market fund for high-income investors (VMSXX). You also could look at high-yield savings accounts and shop around for a good FDIC insured rate. Right now they don't pay much, only about half of a percent per year, but the rates should rise to roughly 1% over the next 30 days as money market rates catch up with the Fed move.

Consider this: In the spring and summer of 2000, cash was paying 6%, while stocks were trading for 25x forward earnings (a 4% earnings yield). Of course, earnings grow over time, but going at least partially to cash in 1999 and 2000 would have made complete sense, and then when the Fed cut rates later you had a good signal to get back into stocks.

I have a nice formula on this from a while back that approximates what exposure will maximize your compound rate of return. The output of the model is what your exposure to stocks should equal over the next 1-3 months:

Allocation to SPY= (earnings yield + long-run earnings growth - cash rate) / (volatility^2)

In 2000, when volatility was about 20%, cash rates were 6% or so, and long-run expected stock returns were 8% (just ballparking 4% long-run profit growth on top of the earnings yield). This would get you (0.08-0.06)/(0.2^2), or a recommended equity allocation of 50%, and a recommended cash allocation of 50%.

In 2003, the expected return for stocks was 10.5% with the lower multiple for stocks, cash paid 1%, and volatility was around the same at 20%. This would get you (0.105-0.01)/ (.2^2), or a recommended equity allocation of 237%, roughly 2-1 leverage to buy stocks.

You can run any date you want for these – you'll get broadly similar results for 2007 and 2009. Today, the recommended equity allocation in this same model would be about 88%, assuming 30% volatility, 9% returns, and a 1% interest rate. If cash rates were to rise to 3% though, as they're forecasted to, the model suggests holding about a third of your money in cash. None of this is set in stone and formulas can imply precision when it's not really justified, but I think the results make sense here. Current market conditions do not justify going fully to cash but may justify holding 10-33% of your money out of the market until volatility comes down, if and only if you're willing to put it back in play once volatility lessens. Unfortunately, my simple model only is able to address stocks and bonds separately (for example you could plug bond yields in and bond volatility in as well), but a more complete model might be able to spit out recommendations for stocks, bonds, and cash based on the relative value of each.

You probably shouldn't blindly use a model like this to set your asset allocation, but it can be very informative for when the environment is favorable to increase risk (anytime the model implies stock exposure over 100%), and when you should reduce risk (anytime the model calls for less than 100% exposure). I used a formula that maximizes the CAGR of the portfolio given inputs for cash, volatility, and stock returns. Some traders think that trying to estimate returns is problematic, so they just target volatility at a constant level. This is easier to do and was how I ran the backtest from above.

S&P 500 Earnings and Fundamentals

If you think earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023 are solid, earnings multiples have come down nicely for the S&P 500. The market as a whole now trades for roughly 18x 2022 earnings estimates of about $225, which implies that stocks are in line with their historical average in terms of expected return.

The issue is whether you think that earnings are solid or not. 2021 saw a massive amount of stimulus and government borrowing to juice the economy. Now, this is all has been taken away, leading to some serious questions about whether earnings are sustainable without tons of government stimulus.

If corporate profits can indeed hold up and have been permanently reset to a higher level by government policy, then this correction likely ends soon and stocks drift back towards all-time highs.

If corporate profits are not sustainable without stimulus, we have several shoes to drop here for the market and we would be lucky to be halfway to the bottom in terms of the fundamental adjustment made in prices.

Data by YCharts

See the huge boom in the S&P 500 after the pandemic? The central question in the stock market is whether it was for real based on changes in fundamentals, or was simply driven by stimulus and speculation. Stocks have 10-20% more to fall to fair value if it's the second.

Data by YCharts

The intermediate-term outlook is uglier for the Nasdaq (QQQ) with the consensus seeming to be that the huge boom was not sustainable. I'm not one to favor technical analysis, but it's plain to see that the chart is busted, the uptrend is broken, and many of the component stocks remain very expensive on a PE basis.

I believe 2022 corporate profits will be less than 2021 without stimulus and the Fed juicing the market, but most analysts don't seem to believe this yet, even though the market likely does. There's also a lot of leverage (and fraud) in the economy that has built up over the long bull market in the 2010s and the pandemic boom. It's not always obvious who they are, but frauds always collapse in bear markets when investors need the money and it simply isn't there. Perhaps no one would have known that Enron or Madoff were frauds had stocks never entered a bear market. This can lead to overreactions on the downside when liquidity is hard to find.

Investing Tips For Falling Markets:

If you get a lump sum of cash, dollar-cost average it into a falling market rather than go all-in at once. For one, volatility is higher and risk-adjusted returns are worse in falling markets. Second cash rates are rising rapidly, meaning that your opportunity cost is lower and you can keep most or all of your purchasing power by staying in cash initially and buying in over a 6-12 month period. Studies show you get the most optionality from dollar-cost averaging over a 6-12 month period, and no longer (because the market comes back) or shorter (because you don't give it enough time to fall). Vanguard and other asset managers generally think this is sacrilege, but their studies don't isolate falling markets and high volatility environments when considering whether to dollar-cost average or invest in one lump sum. Hedging is better than taking taxable gains. If you made long-term investments 5-7 years ago and then prices got crazy, you don't necessarily need to sell them and pay taxes on them. Instead, my preferred tactic is to buy puts on the market. This is another area where there are dueling studies, some showing that hedging is a waste of money, and others showing that it's invaluable. There are two ways to do this. The first step is to own index funds and high-quality stocks. These always are your best long-run bet. Then there are two ways you could hedge. You could buy out of the money puts on the S&P 500, and if they hit you cash them in and buy stocks with them. The second, which I like a lot is to buy puts on junk stocks, whatever the craziest valuations, the weakest debt positions, and the worst business models are. The trick is to do this not on meme stocks and super heavily shorted companies but on companies that might not be obvious, such as overvalued stocks with momentum shifting against them, or companies that might have trouble refinancing their debt in a down economy and might go to zero (airlines, cruise stocks, casinos, hotels, automakers, etc). This is hard to do when implied volatility is high as it is now, the other trick is to buy insurance when nobody thinks they want it. Don't freak out over declines, but make sure your allocation is reasonable. Long-term investors shouldn't have a strong emotional reaction to bull markets or bear markets. However, being overleveraged or overconcentrated can affect your ability to be a long-term investor. Six months of living expenses as a cash cushion is standard for smart asset allocation, while intermediate-term needs are well-served by bonds. Ideally, stocks should be for money you don't need to spend in the next five years, with the possible exception of future housing down payments given the increasing correlation between stocks and the housing market. Pay down debt rather than invest in stocks for the time being, especially if the interest rate is high. Tax-loss harvesting could increasingly come into play as a good strategy if markets fall more.

Bottom Line

If you've ridden the market down this year, there's not a ton you can do at this point other than to wait it out. I wouldn't recommend anyone go fully to cash, but cash is a statistically plausible alternative for a portion of your money if you're willing to buy back in later, as are dollar-cost averaging strategies. Hedges are useful in general but will be best employed during the next upswing. Market timing isn't something most investors should do, but all investors should consider whether their asset allocation is right for them (ideally after the correction has run its course). Stocks look better here than they did at the start of the year, but may have to get a good amount cheaper still to reflect the new reality of the post-pandemic world. Stay calm and levelheaded, and if you're patient, some nice buying opportunities may be ahead for stocks.