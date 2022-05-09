JannHuizenga/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) aims for international expansion this year while production volume forecasts face large cuts.

Shares of Lucid Motors lost around 25% in April as the market battles recession risk, inflation, and China growth pains, and its EV industry faces chip, parts, and metals shortages and cost inflation. Shares have fallen nearly to 52-week lows, losing over 67% since November highs. As such, Lucid is just managing to hold on to a $30 billion valuation again, putting it just head of rival startup Rivian (RIVN) and $8 billion above NIO (NIO); Lucid is still just about half the size of established ICE-leaders-turned-EV-players Ford (F) and GM (GM). As EVs continue to face challenges in the near-term, and Lucid deals with production impacts and decreased volume levels, the company’s attempts to expand internationally to Europe this year may be a bit too ambitious, while a Saudi government-linked order eases longer-term international plans.

Industry headwinds look to be quite the challenge ahead, with Lucid feeling impacts from supply chain issues and material shortages. CEO Peter Rawlinson did not specially mention chips or batteries, the two major constraints affecting OEMs, but rather pointed to “commodity suppliers: finishes, carpets, glass” and more as the constraints to production that Lucid is seeing.

Production Headwinds, Forecast Cuts

Lucid may be able to weather the chip shortage better than most other EV startups, signing an agreement with NVIDIA for chips. However, given that chip shortages are expected to persist, while supply chain disruptions ratchet up and battery material prices surge, Lucid is still feeling cost inflation that can adversely impact the bottom line, and increase initial production costs, not to mention production volumes.

Lucid hit the market fresh off its SPAC deal projecting 20,000 units production in 2022 and 49,000 units in 2023, which it left unchanged through Q3. With the Q4 report at the end of February, Lucid slashed production forecasts by a large margin – a 35% cut to 2022 and a 30.6% cut to 2023. Currently, Lucid is forecasting production of 12,000 to 14,000 units in 2022, and 34,000 in 2023. Quite the drop if chip shortages aren’t the main factor. Lucid also had to postpone the launch of its Gravity SUV.

Lucid production projection

The graph above demonstrates Lucid's revisions to its production levels for 2022 and 2023. For 2024 and 2025, production levels are projected to be ~22% and ~18% lower than originally stated figures due to the postponement of the Gravity project and potential postponement of future models that were slated for 2025; however, the timeline for fulfillment of Saudi Arabia's order is still unknown, which could limit scaling of production of other models.

While chips may not be a significant headwind at the moment, especially with a partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA), Lucid’s large production cuts for both 2022 and 2023 could spell some trouble. With major OEMs like Mercedes feeling impacts in shifts to EV production, it’s a bit of a flashing signal that the industry is facing more setbacks ahead. For Lucid, attempting to expand internationally while already suffering sharp production forecasts ahead of more possible headwinds might be a case of “doing too much too soon.”

From a supply side, even though Lucid has said that chips are not the main constraint, it’s not an all-clear sign should the chip shortages and other shortages ease. The large slash to production may see components manufacturers focus limited supply on more established OEMs with volume, as Lucid’s cuts present risks that it may not reach 2023 targets. Persistent challenges through 2022 extending through to 2023 present an industry-wide risk.

Lucid also recently raised prices by $10,000 to $15,000 as it faces these production issues, in an effort to offset higher costs of production. While this likely won't play much of a role in early deliveries, Lucid could face some heightened difficulties in Q3/Q4 with price hikes in effect -- in essence, it's a higher rate than inflation, with prices up ~10-13% for Lucid's models. However, catering to a luxury market likely means demand elasticity leans more towards inelasticity, so loss of demand may not be as large.

While scaling volumes looks troublesome for Lucid given the quick cut to production guidance, an attempt to expand to Europe and the Middle East in 2022, followed by China in 2023, may be both challenging and costly.

A High Premium For Low Volumes

Let’s take a look at Lucid’s delivery roadmap – with Q4 results on February 28, Lucid announced it has produced just 400 vehicles to date, delivering only 300 cumulatively. 125 deliveries were in 2021, meaning 175 vehicles were delivered in the first two months of 2022, or about 3 vehicles per day. Meanwhile, EV leader Tesla (TSLA) delivered north of 3,500 vehicles daily.

Tesla trades for a 30x premium to Lucid for 1,000x the scale. Putting that in perspective, Lucid isn’t even delivering 1% of the vehicles Tesla is, but trades at a similar premium. Tesla trades at around 14x revenues, while Lucid trades at 13.5x reserved revenues, based on its ~25,000 reservations worth just over $2.4 billion. As a reminder, the reservations do not entail that the full amount will be recognized, and may not be. Given the production output, it’s also unlikely that the preorder backlog will be cleared before 2H 2023. As such, the premium that Lucid trades at enhances the risk profile to shares, as more negative news regarding production likely won’t be taken well.

In addition, the preorder backlog may also limit international deliveries later in the year. Filling the preorders should be a top priority to ensure customer satisfaction and revenue recognition, meaning that a signification proportion of 2022’s production should go to those orders, leaving little volume for international markets.

Attacking more established international markets in Europe while at a low volume is a competitive risk, especially as leading OEMs ramp up efforts to compete in major regions such as Germany, where Lucid Motors plans to start. Expanding also to “Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway” leaves a huge geographic region to penetrate, again with low volume to do so. Establishing sales and service centers to handle such small volume looks to be a cost headwind.

A 50K+ Order To Saudi Arabia

A bright spot does exist for Lucid, with its announcement of a 50,000 to 100,000 unit order from Saudi Arabia over the course of the next decade. At those volumes, this order represents a massive cumulative revenue opportunity for Lucid, and solid market share in an emerging region, but it begs some questions: when does Lucid start to fulfill these deliveries? 2023 or 2024, and what percent of Lucid’s production volume will be dedicated to fulfilling the order? Lucid is backed by Saudi Arabia with funding and factory plans, but devoting a substantial (>40%) volumes to this single order may prohibit or limit massive scaling of volumes in other regions.

Outlook

At the moment, it seems highly unlikely that Lucid Motors will crest above $1.8 billion in revenues for the year, leaving it with an expensive 17.5x sales multiple. With production impacts and multiple headwinds facing the EV industry, Lucid looks to be facing a daunting stretch where it can’t afford to miss a step. However, international expansion plans while at such a small scale look to exacerbate the risk of overstepping limits, and increasing the downside risk to shares as EV multiples have compressed with broader market weakness.