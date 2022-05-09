fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust (NYSE:GRX) was trading at $12.27 on 21st February, 2022, the last time I covered this closed-end diversified fund. During the past ten weeks, GRX has shown price trends similar to most healthcare funds - a slow growth over the first seven weeks, i.e., from February 22nd to April 8th, and then a steep fall during the last four weeks, i.e., between April 11th to May 6th. GRX grew by almost 7.3 percent ($12.27 to $13.17) in the first seven weeks and then dropped by almost 10 percent ($13.17 to $11.89) in the past four weeks.

Not surprisingly, Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust has more than 70 percent investments in the healthcare sector, while around 27 percent investments are in consumer defense. This fund has very small equity stakes in 168 companies. Its investment in a single company doesn’t cross 3 percent of the total portfolio. It’s very difficult to make wise investments in so many firms, when the fund size itself is as small as $202 million. As a result, this fund has a high expense ratio of 2.24 percent.

The rise and fall of share price was not impacted by the dividends, as the last time GRX paid dividends was on March 24th to the shareholders holding the share on March 17th. Moreover, the dividend was very much in line with its historical payout. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust has paid $0.15 quarterly dividends for the past seven quarters, including Q1 2022. It has been paying steady quarterly dividends since Q2 2012, i.e., for the past 40 quarters. And the dividend amount also steadily grew from $0.1 to $0.15 over this period. On average, the annual yield has ranged between 5 percent and 7 percent.

Not only since February 21st, 2022, GRX’s shares have been on a downward trend for the past 12 months. Its price dropped by 6.6 percent, 8.9 percent, 9.75 percent, and 7.77 percent over a period of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months, respectively. Investments in healthcare stocks, that also in very small portions, has impacted its stock market performance.

In my opinion, deep diversification is only beneficial if that also includes global diversification and sectoral diversification, which is not the case with Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust. GRX made very small investments in a huge number of stocks. But majority investments are in healthcare and consumer foods and only in the US market. I mentioned the same in my last coverage that “GRX being an extremely diversified fund will hardly be able to beat the market return or return of S&P 500, which consists of top 500 stocks. As a result, the investors will always look forward to stability in terms of its price and dividend payments”.

During the past three months, closed-end healthcare based funds have been in a disadvantaged position, which I have discussed in my last week’s coverage of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). Besides GRX and THW, I have covered four other closed-end healthcare funds, such as BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL), Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ). Out of these six funds, only THW has significant investments in global equity markets.

And, not surprisingly, only Tekla World Healthcare Fund has been able to post positive price growth of almost two percent during the past one month, and growth of almost three percent over the past three months. During the past one month, BME, THQ, HQH, and HQL recorded a price drop of 4.5 percent, 5 percent, and 6.5 percent, respectively. Over the past three months, the price loss of BME, THQ, HQH, and HQL were 7 percent, 10 percent, and 14 percent respectively. As I mentioned in my coverage of THW last week, THW’s price growth was more than 16 percent since February 24th, whereas GRX’s equity shares dropped by 3 percent.

I also mentioned last time that GRX’s price “performance was not backed by any substantial changes in its fundamentals, as well as any significant growth drivers in the long run.” GRX’s price return in the medium and long term, though positive, fails to generate any confidence in the mind of investors. Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust has recorded a price growth of 13 percent, 18 percent, and 44.7 percent over the past 3 years, 5 years and 10 years, respectively.

So, over the medium and long term, the average total return is less than 10 percent, and in the short term, it is negative. Moreover, I don’t think that the return will become positive very soon, due to two reasons - a) the sluggish price recovery of healthcare stocks, and b) all the long-term simple moving averages (SMA) are placed higher than the short term SMAs. 200 days SMA (12.9), 100 days SMA (12.7), 50 days SMA (12.5) and 10 days SMA (11.9) indicate further downward movement for Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust.

In order to be included in my portfolio of investments for a longer time horizon, a closed-end fund needs to fulfill a few basic criteria: a) at least six percent average annual yield; b) major investments of the fund generating strong returns over the long term; c) generating positive total return in most of the times; d) double digit average total return over a longer period of time; and e) a low expense ratio.

Unfortunately, GRX fails to fulfill these eligibility criteria. Out of the above five conditions, it is only able to match the yield requirement, that also marginally. Thus, while considering a diversified balanced portfolio of investments, for the time being, I’d prefer to stay away from equity shares of Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Rx Trust.