Midstream Weekly Recap: Our First-Quarter Earnings Rundown

af_istocker/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream Sector Performance

Midstream equities were up 3.9% on the week, drawing support from strong first-quarter earnings and strong commodity prices.

HFI Research

Oil was up 4.9% during the week as the negative impact of Chinese lockdowns was offset by a tight supply outlook, as shown in the strength of Brent time spreads.

Barchart

Natural gas prices surged to a 14-year high of $9.00 per MMBtu as the southern U.S. was gripped by a heatwave and countries tried to secure supply in a tight market. Strong energy prices have fueled the S&P energy sector's 62.7% year-to-date outperformance versus the S&P 500.

Barchart

Midstream's first-quarter earnings season is nearly complete, and results didn't disappoint. Overall, midstreamers exceeded analyst expectations, with many raising full-year guidance.

In fact, the performance was positive all around. Long-haul pipeline operators and G&P companies, whether involved in crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, or refined products, benefitted from growing U.S. oil and gas production, robust end-user demand, and ramping exports during the first quarter. Management commentary indicates that the second quarter is shaping up as another blockbuster for the sector.

The week's price action saw some marked divergences. For one, large caps outperformed small caps. Among large caps leaders during the week, all sub-sectors were represented, from LNG exporters such as Cheniere, G&Ps such as Hess Midstream (HESM) and Western Midstream (WES), and large diversified operators like Williams (WMB) and Energy Transfer (ET).

Weaker performers among large caps tended to be the operators that met but didn't exceed, consensus expectations, such as MPLX (MPLX), Magellan Midstream (MMP), and Targa Resources (TRGP).

HFI Research

Among small caps, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) reported a blowout beat. Sentiment had apparently grown too negative, as the units jumped more than 18% in response to first-quarter results, which saw revenue and earnings come in above expectations. Management also raised full-year guidance, as SMLP's forecasted a 40% jump in customer activity for the year.

HFI Research

Another divergence was the relative outperformance of C-corporations versus MLPs.

HFI Research

Among the C-corp losers, Equitrans (ETRN) missed on the top and bottom lines, though Adjusted EBITDA was in-line with expectations. Management delivered the painful news that the expected completion date of its Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) has been pushed out more than a year to the second half of 2023. It also reported that the natural gas pipeline project's expected total cost has swelled to $6.6 billion. The new tally is up from the previous estimate of $6.2 billion and double the original estimate of $3.3 billion.

Despite the MVP's travails, we expect it to be completed. At this point, its abandonment would be a liability for the Biden administration given the energy crisis occurring now in Europe. The pipeline also has the support of Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator and Chairman of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee.

The pipeline's completion will be a significant positive for ETRN, as it will allow the company to refinance its MVP-related debt and earn decent returns from the pipeline's operations. ETRN shares are likely to be far higher than current levels once completion is imminent. However, the pipeline's ultimate financial benefit to ETRN remains difficult to gauge, so we're not rendering an opinion on ETRN shares.

The week's other big decliner was Tellurian (TELL). The shares more than doubled from early February to late March as Europe's energy crisis intensified and energy markets became transfixed by the opportunities for U.S. LNG exports. Since then, TELL shares have pulled back by half. We believe the shares had gotten far ahead of fundamental developments and believe the market has grown impatient with CEO Cherif Souki's unfulfilled promises to secure large natural gas supply agreements and secure financing for TELL's Driftwood LNG export project. TELL shares remain speculative. They will be subject to material dilution, with the only question being how much shareholders will be diluted. In light of management's shoot-from-the-hip style and its inflated price tag for shareholders, we recommend avoiding TELL shares.

Weekly HFI Research MLPs Portfolio Recap

Our portfolio lagged behind its benchmark, the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP), by 1.4%, shrinking its year-to-date outperformance to 13.4%.

HFI Research

Our portfolio's weak performance was attributable to the relatively small gains posted by some of our large holdings, such as Kinetik Holdings (KNTK), Magellan Midstream (MMP), Black Stone Minerals (BSM), and EnLink Midstream (ENLC). Our newest holding, USD Partners (USDP), had a rough week as it reported underwhelming earnings results. The results did not change our investment thesis, however, as we detail here.

We're pleased with our holdings' first-quarter earnings. All holdings but WES and KNTK have reported, and by and large, most have beaten consensus and raised guidance. Among the highlights, Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP), our largest holding, beat management's previous guidance by 33%. The higher Adjusted EBITDA significantly reduces leverage and paves the way for MMLP to refinance its senior notes in the second half of the year.

Cheniere reported Adjusted EBITDA 68% above consensus expectations and raised full-year guidance by 16%. Cheniere shares were the fourth-best performer among our 52-company coverage universe.

Other holdings reported the following relative to consensus EBITDA expectations:

Energy Transfer (ET) beat by 13%.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) beat by 9%.

Plains All American (PAA) beat by 4%.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) beat by 6%.

Targa Resources (TRGP) beat by 1%.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) missed by 3%.

We expect the operating conditions for our holdings to remain constructive throughout 2022. Given our holdings' high-quality management and prudent capital allocation policies, we expect their positive fundamental performance to continue over the coming quarters.

News of the Week

May 2. MPLX (MPLX) reached a final investment decision for expanding its 2 billion Bcf/d Whistler natural gas pipeline by an additional 500 Bcf/d. With the expansion, MPLX joins Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) in announcing projects to increase natural gas takeaway capacity in the Permian. We recommend income investors maintain exposure to the Permian's growth over the coming years through MPLX and others high-quality operators.

May 2-3. Energy Transfer (ET) signed LNG Sale and Purchase Agreements with Gunvor on May 2 and with SK Gas Trading on May 3. The agreements are for a total of 2.4 million tons of LNG per year and bring ET closer to securing financing and ultimately reaching FID on its Lake Charles LNG project. ET's timing in signing these contracts is outstanding, given current market conditions. We hold ET units in our portfolio and recommend them as a Buy.

May 4. Genesis Energy (GEL) plans to increase its Gulf of Mexico footprint by expanding the capacity of its Cameron Highway pipeline system and constructing a new pipeline. GEL's offshore pipeline transportation segment performed below expectations during the first quarter due to unplanned maintenance by producer customers and mechanical operational disruptions. Despite GEL's Gulf of Mexico pipeline assets' recent underperformance, they remain high-quality assets, but we're not comfortable enough with management's capital allocation track record to recommend the units as a Buy.

Capital Markets Activity

None.