How To Make The U.S. Strong: Support The Strong Dollar

Years ago, high U.S. inflation meant a weak dollar. So far, it is different this time, and many on Wall Street are betting it will stay that way. The dollar is reaching multidecade highs against its trading partners, even with U.S. inflation at its highest level in nearly 40 years. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against a basket of others, is reaching highs unseen since 2002. The greenback's climb has sent the euro, British pound, and Japanese yen tumbling.

So writes Julia-Ambra Verlaine in the Wall Street Journal.

Now, is the time to take hold of this reality and make something of it.

The United States seems to be riding high these days, leading NATO and others to stand up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work things out with China, and bring the democracies of the world closer together again.

Given the current economic situation, it is the right time for the United States to refresh its economic leadership in the world.

Moving from the position of a strong U.S. dollar is the right place to take on this leadership role.

But, this leadership role is not going to come about through undisciplined government tax and spending programs that will contribute to further support for higher rates of inflation.

In fact, if the government follows programs that exacerbate the inflation picture, it will be doing just the opposite.

Where We Are Now

The strength of the dollar has been achieved, not by intent, but by accident.

The U.S. dollar has achieved its current position, not by its own commendable efforts, but by what is happening in the rest of the world.

Ms. Verlaine writes:

Investors contend that economic weakness worldwide is driving today's strong dollar. Covid-19 lockdowns in China have slowed industrial production in the region and the war between Ukraine and Russia is driving up energy costs for European households, which depend on Russia for natural gas, and around the world. The eurozone's economy faces the threat of a recession. The picture in the U.S. is different.

And,

"The Fed has finally signaled it's taking the inflation problem seriously."

The U.S. dollar is in the strongest position it has been in for more than thirty years.

This seems to be an excellent time to capitalize on this position.

But, this is not going to happen if the U.S. just adds on more demand-side stimulus. More demand-side stimulus will just offset the inflation-fighting efforts of the Federal Reserve and only end up making the situation more complex and confusing.

One of the problems being faced by the Fed and the Federal Government right now is that their actions over the past two years or more have done exactly that, adding to the dilemma facing the policymakers because of the past actions of the policymakers.

The government needs to latch onto the existing situation and build for future strength.

What Changes Are Needed?

Given the current situation, the federal government needs to move toward a more supply-side focus on its policies.

What is needed right now is a greater stimulus to increase productivity, to supply investment and innovation, and to help the labor force move more into the twenty-first century.

The strong dollar means that more imports will be brought to the United States because of the cheaper prices from off-shore, and the exports will decline because of their higher prices.

Historically, the countries that prospered with a strong currency have also been countries that have been supported by a strong and growing capital base and a labor force that is ever experiencing improvements in its productivity.

That is, to really prosper and lead the world with a strong currency, a county needs to conduct a disciplined and controlled economic policy that does not generate inflation and a supply-side fiscal effort that focuses on increasing the productivity of its physical and human capital.

An example of this type of program is discussed by Tyler Goodspeed and Kevin Hassett in a recent edition of the Wall Street Journal. The specifics of their discussion pertain to the outcome of the 2017 Tax Reform package.

The emphasis of their article is that productivity was substantially increased in the economy due to the programs that tended to be more supply-side focused.

This is exactly the kind of effort the government needs to put forward right now to fully incorporate the strong dollar performance that policymakers now have to work with.

A chance like this does not come about very often. This is a unique time.

Can the Biden administration take advantage of it?

Moving Forward

Jeff Sommer, of the New York Times, recently wrote an article that asked,

"The Dollar Is Stronger. Who Wins? Who Loses?"

The United State can win and with such a win, the citizens of the United States would win.

The United States would be the world leader.

It would be strong economically, with a strong currency and a strong and growing economy based upon the continually increasing productivity of its labor force.

No other nation in the world, I believe, is in a position to take on such a task at this time with the very real possibility that it can succeed.

This is the kind of economy I would like to invest in.