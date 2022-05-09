Redfin's Q1: The Beautiful Hype And The Ugly Numbers

Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I just wrote an article about Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and was moving on to other investment stories. But Redfin’s Q1 earnings and conference call is just too good to pass up.

This now $11 stock is down about 64% from where two years ago I first suggested to sell it (Seeking Alpha). And it is down nearly 90% from its February 15, 2021 high. It is even down from its $15 IPO price back in 2017.

This kind of performance would seem to call for some humility by management when speaking to investors. In the case of Glenn Kelman, Redfin’s CEO, apparently not.

The Hype

The hype began on Day 1 as a public company: “Kelman characterized Redfin as the ‘Amazon of real estate’” (CNBC). It persists today. Here are some quotes from its Q1 investor conference call: “An already massive competitive advantage, largely unchecked by competing brokers, has widened.” “We’re running not because of how good it will feel when we stop, but because we were born to run, and we plan to win.” “Redfin performed significantly better in the first quarter than expected.”

And my favorite, with a Wall Street stock analyst as the set-up guy:

Stock analyst. “Glenn, you really should get a music soundtrack to back you up when you go through your prepared remarks. You've got so much enthusiasm, that's actually wonderful.” Glenn Kelman. “I love the idea of a music soundtrack next quarter.”

I await the choice of music.

The numbers

I don’t know about you, but all that hype has revved me up! Can’t wait to see the Redfin’s Q1 numbers. I’ll bet they’re going to make Apple CEO Tim Cook green with jealousy. And make Warren Buffet rue the acquisition that got away. And make Jay-Z…OK, you’ve got the idea.

Here we go. These numbers come from Redfin’s Q1 press release.

EPS: ($0.86) versus ($0.37) a year ago. More than double the loss. And last year’s Q1 was in the middle of the home sale boom, yet Redfin lost money.

Operating cash flow: ($60) million. It’s been a while since I was in business school, but isn’t the goal of a business to collect cash, not give it away?

Net current assets: A $45 million decline, as expected after seeing the cash flow number.

Shareholders’ equity: $236 million. That’s a $74 million decline during the quarter and a remarkable $355 million decline since the beginning of ’21.

Tangible equity: ($350 million), after subtracting off Redfin’s $586 million of goodwill and other intangible assets. The goodwill is due to Redfin’s acquisition of an apartment rental web site.

Long term debt: $1.2 billion. That’s 5 times shareholders’ equity!

Mortgage banker acquisition: $138 million. Redfin closed the acquisition of mortgage banker Bay Equity on April 4, after Q1. Redfin paid with cash, taking current assets below $500 million against that long-term debt of $1.2 billion. And tangible equity is now ($423) million. Is it bad taste to point out that since Redfin announced the deal with Bay Equity on January 11, the stocks of the public mortgage bankers (RKT, LDI and UWMC) declined by 42%?

Increase in national home prices over the past year: 20%. According to the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

Increase in Redfin’s revenue per home sold: 2%. Assuming that the increase of Redfin’s average home sale was close to the national average, then Redfin’s average commission rate declined by over 15%! Which is supported by this quote from its earnings conference call:

“We expect real estate services gross margin to decrease in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021. This compression is primarily due to changes we're making to lower agent loads and adjust compensation.”

Increase in market share from a year ago: 2 basis points. One, that is way below Redfin’s promise of 10+ bpannual share increase. Two, Redfin had to cut price just to gain that measly market share. Three, Redfin spent a lot of time on its conference call bragging about the power of its web site to draw viewers and home shoppers. Yet it still has to cut price to gain share.

That’s enough numbers, don’t you agree?

Back to the hype

Even Redfin is starting to get the idea that investors actually want it to earn some money.

“None of that matters without an ironclad commitment to major net-income improvements, not in the distant future, but now. This means that we’ll run Redfin out of the cash register, with gross profits growing about twice as fast as overhead expenses, so that more than half our gross profit gains for 2023 fall to the bottom line… A company that once planned to make money in the distant future will generate cash from operations this year, and net income in 2024.”

Nice sentiments, but can Redfin deliver? It’s off to a shaky start:

“Our consolidated net loss is expected to be between $72 million and $60 million compared to total net loss of $28 million in the second quarter of 2021.”

Sell this stock

It is of course possible that Redfin is ready to turn itself around and generate steady profits. But it is improbable. More likely is that Redfin will be shifting from growth mode to survival mode over the next few years.