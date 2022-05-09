xijian/E+ via Getty Images

I've written about Chubb (NYSE:CB) before and covered the company successfully in the sense that my stances have led to positive RoR. Investing in Chubb has not only protected your capital but it's also provided protection against the rainy days that have been hounding the market for some time now.

Chubb RoR (Seeking Alpha)

However, the valuation may have reached a peak at this time - and it's a good time to look at what the company might offer us going forward, not just historically. With that In mind, I'm revisiting Chubb.

Chubb - Revisiting a "BUY"

Chubb has been doing splendidly, as would be implied by its overall share price performance. The company's international profiling seems to be making sure that any pressures or issues experienced by the company are minor. The company's fundamental ratings remain one of the highest in the entire industry, once again reflecting the quality of its underwriting and management of risk.

Chubb Fundamentals (Chubb IR)

1Q22 was a great quarter. Chubb reported record operating earnings on a per-share basis, and superb underwriting results. Global Property & Casual insurance on the commercial side grew premiums by double-digit, which was further enhanced by rate increases and improving growth in the global customer business lines as well. Operating income was up 52% on a per-share basis compared to 2021.

Underwriting was a highlight, coming in at almost $1.3B. To give a sense of just how amazing this was - It was more than twice the result of the prior year, with a combined ratio as low as 84.3%, which is also a record. Property & Casualty accident year combined ratios came in even lower, at 83.5%, which is starting to encroach on territories usually reserved for Scandinavian insurance businesses such as IF.

Chubb Presentation (Chubb IR)

Investment is obviously going in a somewhat different direction given the market, though rates may prop this up. For the company, it recorded $900M worth of investment income for the quarter. Chubb invests mainly in the B&H-fashion, with a focus on income investing. While more market-oriented investors may see pressure going forward, Chubb actually forecasts its investments to improve given the rate increases and widening spreads. Every basis point of interest increase for the company, on a company-wide basis, is worth $1.2B of pre-tax investment income, given a portfolio duration of about 4 years on average.

Chubb Operations (Chubb IR)

Chubb, to answer some of the initial questions, doesn't have a massive Russia/Ukraine exposure. It's one geography the company has kept mostly out of. The company describes its currently incurred losses for the geography as "de minimis", and further losses are not going to mean a significant impact for Chubb.

On a high-level side, Chubb is busily integrating its Cigna (CI) transaction and expects necessary approvals within the near term.

It bears mentioning that the changing environment is bound to be a net benefit to a company such as Chubb. With rate increases and macro as well as inflation, premiums are bound to increase. Indeed, excluding the agriculture sector, global P&C premiums overall increased nearly 9% YoY or 10.7% in constant currency, split between 12% commercial and 8% YoY consumer growth.

The reason why Agri premiums were down is because of a premium return to the government, based on profitability expectations for the FY21 crop year, where crop insurance is a business where revenues and losses are government-shared. Hence, the development is actually positive, and agriculture premiums significantly increased on a YoY basis, which also necessitated this payout.

Overall, and what I want to focus on, is that Chubb show very similar trends to other insurance companies, specifically those in P&C. The company recorded impressive premium growth, and good visibility on future rate increases. International general insurance was up impressively...

Retail commercial P&C premiums grew 15.5% in constant dollars, while our London wholesale business grew just over 5.5%. Retail and commercial growth varied by region, with premiums up 18.5% in Latin America, followed by growth of about 16.5% in our U.K. and Europe division, and Asia-Pac was up 14.5%. Internationally, like in the U.S., We continued to achieve improved rate to exposure across our commercial portfolio. (Source: Chubb, 1Q22 earnings call)

...and even Global Re business operations saw increases of 22% in net premiums. We can spout off more numbers, but the simple fact is, Chubb, posted a great quarter. Truly outstanding - and the way things are going, this is only the beginning for this company.

Economic growth, inflation, and central bank policies will continue to dictate trends, and Chubb expects to capitalize on globally unfavorable underwriting conditions for its P&C operations on a global basis. I'm not worried here for the company. I expect consumer product lines will continue to recover, and as interest rates start to rise, the company's investment income will rise in lock step along with this. The company's M&A of Cigna, as well as Huatai, will also provide growth opportunities.

In short, there's a lot to like about the company here.

Fundamentally seeking, the company is solid with over $73B in total capital. The company is liquid with over $5B available in the short term, and it's also AA-rated.

In short, no immediate issues come to mind here - I expect Chubb to continue chugging along here.

Let's look at valuation

Chubb Valuation

Things get somewhat more interesting here. Chubb is certainly not "cheap" as such, nor has it ever really been cheap aside from the COVID-19 crash and some years before.

But there are good reasons why Chubb as an insurance business trades above 15X P/E where most trade well below the 13X mark. Chubb is, simply put, safer. It rarely misses estimates, and it can post some impressive historical growth rates. Investments in Chubb usually turn out very well, if done at the right price.

At current trends and valuations, investing in Chubb comes down to deciding whether you believe in the overall upside that the company can post from a growth-related perspective. because if you don't think that Chubb can continue performing or growing, you really shouldn't be investing here.

if you do, then that 12-20% EPS growth rate until 2024E will provide you with some AA-rated double-digit annualized RoR.

Chubb Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

This is an attractive upside, of course. But it does come at a 16.2X forward P/E, which when you consider sector averages or that you can get similar-rated EU insurance with a much higher yield and significantly improved upsides at cheaper multiples. This international comparison takes some, though not all, of the wind out of the company's sails here.

S&P Global gives Chubb attractive targets in line with these expectations and deserving of its overall quality. Along the lines of improved interest rates, targets for this business have been going steadily upward. Consider that a year ago Chubb traded with an average PT of $181 from 17 S&P global analysts with only 5 considering the company a "BUY". Today, the company trades at an average PT of $231/share with 19 analysts where 14 of them give it either a "BUY" or "Outperform".

This is pretty strong, considering that the company hasn't really seen any fundamental changes, beyond interest rate improvements (which we all knew were coming eventually) as well as the Cigna/Huatai M&A's, which were spoken of back then as well.

In short, analysts continue their tradition of being fairly short-term players with a very narrow-minded view of the long game.

I personally view Chubb in somewhat more of a somber light. Given the upside potential, I want to see that the company can deliver some of these results near-term, and I also refuse to go above 15X P/E here, which gives me a $230/share PT for the company - close to theirs, yet not as much of a bump as these analysts have seen.

I don't think options are appealing here. If you want to "BUY" Chubb, you should be in it for the long haul - and that's my plan with the company here. The yield isn't fantastic, nor will it massively increase going forward. You're sitting at sub-2% which means that most of the upside will be coming from growth and capital appreciation, not income yield.

That's a choice you'll have to make.

For now, I choose to view Chubb as a "BUY", but with a note that I view European peers and competitors as more attractively valued if more volatile options to invest in.

Thesis

My current thesis for Chubb is:

I still believe the market is currently valuing Chubb at the upper end of its possible, forward discounted upside based on conservative estimates of around 9-11% annualized RoR.

Any higher than $230/share is a no-go for me, which is a bump from my earlier PT given the change in interest rates and macro. This investment has realized triple-digit COVID-19 returns over less than 2 years. That's a solid trend, and one I'm happy to have partaken in.

I still view the company as a "BUY", but a better one.

Still, this company fulfills several of my investment criteria and does bear watching.