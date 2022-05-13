RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) has impressive recent dividend growth momentum, increasing the quarterly payout by a whopping 68.42% over 6 consecutive quarters since mid 2020:

Data by YCharts

As a result, it currently yields 9.1% on a forward basis despite seeing strong capital appreciation over that span, during which time it has meaningfully outperformed the broader BDC (business development company) sector (BIZD):

Data by YCharts

In this article, we will take a look at the most recent quarter's results and discuss why we are bullish on the stock here.

Solid Growth

OCSL generated solid growth in Q2, enabling it to hike its dividend for the 8th quarter in a row by 3.1% sequentially. Underpinning this dividend growth was 5.9% sequential adjusted net investment income per share growth to $0.18, which provided 1.09x dividend coverage.

That said, NAV per share did fall slightly by 1% sequentially to $7.26, largely due to a decline in the value of OCSL's equity investments.

The company laid the groundwork for future income growth by originating $220 million in new investment commitments. On top of that, 90% of the loan portfolio has a floating interest rate, positioning the company to benefit from rising interest rates.

Continued Balance Sheet Strength

In addition to sustaining its investment grade credit rating, OCSL finished Q2 with nearly $500 million in total available liquidity. The company's weighted average interest rate was a mere 2.5%, indicating their low cost of capital.

The company also continued its prudent capital allocation track record, issuing 2.6 million shares at a premium to NAV that it can then reinvest accretively to drive earnings per share growth.

As management said on the earnings call:

I think we’re really, really well positioned with our leverage and our capital structure and our liquidity. And so we’ll be -- we’ll prepare if an opportunity presents itself.

Loan Portfolio Well Positioned To Weather A Downturn

OCSL is increasingly focusing on life sciences loans, as they are particularly attractive at the moment given the volatility in public equity markets and the sector's relative immunity to macroeconomic cycles. As management explained on the earnings call:

I think life sciences is definitely the one that comes to mind, mainly because, well, it’s kind of two things. One is, if you look at the equity index for life sciences companies, it is down, they are over 30% year-to-date, over 50% year-over-year and that volatility in the equity market and the depressed valuation multiples for some of these life sciences companies makes it such that those borrowers would prefer to finance themselves differently rather than tapping equity, diluted equity and so we’ve seen a meaningful uptick in our pipeline of potential deal volume on the life sciences side. And the second reason we like it. So the first was just taking advantage of market volatility. And we’d like doing that at Oaktree. The second is that life sciences as an industry, I wouldn’t say it’s entirely this way, but it’s substantially this way, it is fairly uncorrelated with global GDP. The reason is, if -- the reason is the pace of scientific innovation is what drives the profitability and growth and value of these businesses...So that lack of correlation from a portfolio management perspective is quite attractive, so that you don’t have an entirely procyclical sponsor-only set of deal flow that will correlate to one in a pandemic type of, of setting or some other global economic slowdown.

This helps to round out their already strong investment portfolio that consists of 86% senior secured debt with no loans on non-accrual status, and with only 4% of the portfolio invested in equity.

Investor Takeaway

While OCSL is certainly not immune to risk as its portfolio is filled with higher yield loans in businesses that could falter in the event of an economic downturn and/or runaway inflationary environment, it is better positioned than the vast majority of BDCs.

With a leverage ratio of ~1x (on the low end of the spectrum in the sector), an investment grade credit rating and plenty of liquidity, an excellent underwriting track record supported by Oaktree Capital (OAK.PB), and a favorable sector and loan seniority allocation in the existing portfolio, OCSL should be able to get through a recession without seeing its NAV per share fall too much.

With a 9.1% forward dividend yield that is sufficiently covered by earnings, a solid growth pipeline in the works along with substantial dividend growth momentum, and the share price trading at a discount to NAV at present, the total return proposition is quite attractive and the risk-reward relative to the broader BDC sector is even more impressive. As a result, we rate shares a Buy.