Stanislav Chegleev/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, Apollo (NYSE:APO) reported its first quarter after the merger with Athene (ATH). In short, the results are very encouraging but not unexpected. Every quarter, APO delivers a waterfall of numbers with more numbers after the merger than before. One needs to isolate the precious vitals to figure out what is going on. And this is exactly what we will do to affirm our main thesis: APO is trading on a value basis being a growth company.

Since the merger closed on the first day of January, Q1 has slightly more accounting noise than a normal quarter which makes the promised isolation even more important. And of course, Q1 should be analyzed in conjunction with long-term trends that were reported earlier either separately for Apollo and Athene or on a pro forma basis.

Bizarre evolution of the stock price

I have published 3 bullish articles on APO since the merger announcement ("previous posts" available on my author's page). In June 2021, at the time of the first post, APO was trading at ~$57, then progressed to ~$80 in October in line with my predictions but has been going down since to $50 with a small pop to $53 after the last earnings call. There have been no missteps from the company's management, no negative surprises, only solid results. So, why has the stock behaved that way?

I investigated it in detail in my last post and received some support from the readers. Here are two main reasons: first, APO is a high beta company which caused some magnification of the market correction in line with peers. Secondly and more importantly, some of APO's and Athene's original investors were not interested in holding the merged company which is neither a high-yielding alternative asset manager nor a conservative insurance company but rather a mix of both. Even though peers (BAM, BX, KKR, CG) are moving in the same direction, APO is way ahead of the pack (crucially, APO is also much cheaper than peers - see my previous post). So, we are dealing here with a rather new business model that is expected to take some time to convince new long-term investors. In my previous posts, I mentioned that the process might take a couple of successful quarters. The first one is already here and you cannot overestimate it.

The crucial numbers

My previous posts have plenty of information about the company and I will move forward along the earlier established framework without spending time on description (please note, however, that GAAP statements are not very useful in understanding APO, as the company has to consolidate the results of its numerous investees).

APO reports results in 3 segments: FRE (fee-related earnings, a part of old Apollo), SRE (spread-related earnings, old Athene), and PII (principal investing income consisting primarily of net carry and realized investment income). To come up with Adjusted Net Income (ANI, which was called Distributable Earnings before the merger), we have to sum up segments and deduct HoldCo expenses, including interest, and taxes. To have a better handle on this structure, please take a look at the slide below:

Apollo's Q1 2022 results (Company's filings)

In general, PII is much smaller than the two other segments (even though it was unusually high in the last quarter). Because of carry, it is also quite unstable and deserves lower multiples. In its presentation on Investor Day, the company grouped PII with HoldCo costs and predicted that the combined number will be positive for the next 5 years (here are PII results combined with HoldCo costs on a proforma basis for 2019-21 in billions: $226, -$119, $938). It is easy and conservative, to discard PII with HoldCo costs altogether and limit ourselves to only FRE and SRE taxed at the expected (by the management) rate of 18% to produce ANI.

While FRE and SRE are important and we will get back to them for valuation purposes, I suggest focusing on a different set of numbers to predict the long-term performance.

For the FRE segment, the most important number is the fee-generating assets under management (FGAUM). For Q1, it was $242, $345, and $376 for 2020, 21, and 22 respectively (all numbers in the post are in billions of USD except per share). FGAUM growth over 2022 is likely to be much higher than in Q1 due to the launching of the new flagship fund with an estimated FGAUM of $25B as well as several new strategies (retail offerings will be particularly important). Historically, FGAUM has been growing close to ~20% per year and we should expect something similar for the long-term trend.

For the SRE segment, I would focus on two numbers: inflows that indicate the product demand, and net investment spread that shows how efficiently the company invests and operates. Inflows were impressive with $12 for the quarter as compared with $37 for the full 2021 (there is no particular seasonality in inflows). The net investment spread was sensational because some of the investments performed better than expected. The slide below illustrates it:

Company's filings

I would not overemphasize the results of any single quarter for the net investment spread. However, as long as inflows grow nicely and the investment spread does not deteriorate at least, SRE will be more than satisfactory. In fact, the net investment spread is expected to benefit materially from the growing interest rates due to several technical reasons. Here is the most significant (but not the only) of them: while liabilities (i.e. retirement obligations and funding agreements) are issued at rates fixed at the inception date, 20% of assets are invested in floating-rate securities.

Valuations

Q1 is a big step forward no matter how you look at it. But I prefer to use full-year results and will keep my previous evaluation unchanged. It was based on pro-forma pre-tax FRE and SRE for 2021: $1.73 and $3.43. It is reasonable to assign 25 multiple to after-tax FRE in line with industry standards (please see my previous post) to account for a ~20% secular growth rate. After-tax SRE should be valued more conservatively. The most logical multiple seems 15 as the Athene's ROE has been about ~15% with 10 multiple being on the ultra-conservative side. Using an 18% tax rate produces a valuation of $69-94 per share. Please note: this estimate is completely ignoring the PII segment input and the progress made by APO in Q1 22.

Unsurprisingly, the management (like most managements) thinks that APO shares are very attractive. But are they going to come up with material buybacks? Let me quote Mr. Marc Rowan, CEO, from the last earnings call:

We said at Investor Day that we expect to generate $15 billion of excess capital over the next five years, $5 billion to support what we'll call the base dividend, $5 billion for investment in the business, and $5 billion that we would use opportunistically either to invest or for buybacks or for dividends.I think Martin said it best, given where the stock is, we expect to use a portion of that to buy back stock. The stock is very attractive from our point of view. Now, one needs to actually generate the $5 billion to be able to spend it. But one can argue that probably the highest and best use of our excess capital is our own stock.

My interpretation is that APO will start repurchasing their stock as soon as they start generating excess capital which may not take long. I will not be particularly surprised if they initiate the process on a modest scale in Q2. The management has $1.5B authorization in hand and insiders are holding more than 30% of the shares.