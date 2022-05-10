RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Markets have been volatile in 2022, and I think that it will likely stay that way for a while. This is just my opinion, but I think more investors might begin to focus on dividend paying stocks as the market seems to be very uncertain about the next couple of years. I certainly like collecting dividend payments, and REITs are a great sector for investors looking for income.

Investment Thesis

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a well-known triple net REIT with a 32-year streak of dividend raises. The business targets smaller real estate properties and has a diversified portfolio primarily in the Eastern US. Shares currently trade at a reasonable valuation, with a price/FFO of 14.8x, which is slightly below the average multiple. Some multiple expansion is possible, but I think there are better options are available in the net lease space.

The Business

NNN has a diversified portfolio of real estate assets spread across the US. They focus primarily on the eastern half of the US, with approximately 10% of the portfolio in the West. They owned 3,271 properties at the end of Q1 that had a weighted average lease term of 10.6 years. The company invested $211M for the quarter at an average cap rate of 6.2%, and they typically target properties in the $2M to $4M range.

NNN Portfolio (nnnreit.com)

Convenience stores and automotive service properties make up approximately 30% of the portfolio, with restaurants accounting for another 19%. The rest of the portfolio is an interesting mix, from gyms to equipment rentals and theaters. The portfolio is a little heavy on movie theaters if you ask me, but the valuation for NNN is fairly attractive at the current price.

Valuation

NNN is trading right around fair value, with a price/FFO of 14.8x. This is a smidge below the normal price/FFO of 15.7x over the last two decades. If you shorten the timeline to the last five years, the normal multiple is 17.8x. With shares trading in the low $40 range, investors could see double-digit returns from a combination of price appreciation and income.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

If you think that the quality and growth prospects warrant a higher valuation, there is some potential for multiple expansion. Shares traded above a 20x multiple at times in the five years leading up to the COVID-induced selloff, so it is possible that we see a higher multiple to go along with a juicy 4.9% dividend.

The Dividend

NNN’s dividend is the main attraction for investors looking for current income along with a track record for moderate growth. Shares currently yield 4.9%, which is pretty juicy compared to bonds or the broader equity market. This definitely satisfies investors that prioritize current income, but the dividend growth is lacking in my opinion.

The dividend growth has showed signs of slowing down over the last couple years. The quarterly dividend has only increased from $0.50 to $0.53 since 2018. I think it’s a safe bet that they will continue to raise the dividend to keep their streak alive, but I don’t see the dividend growth being all that impressive moving forward. For investors looking to add a net lease REIT to their portfolio, I think there are a couple other options worth considering.

Two Potential Alternatives To Consider

I think there are two other net lease REITs that investors might want to consider. If you want a larger REIT with a juicy 5.7% yield, STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) might be worth a look. The valuation is cheap at 12.9x price/FFO, which is well below the average multiple of 16.9x. STORE is able to obtain unit level financials for nearly all of its properties, giving the company more insight into each business and how it is performing at a more granular level. They also have an impressive track record of dividend growth that will likely outpace NNN. I wrote a recent article (which also covered Agree Realty (ADC)), and I think the risk/reward is highly skewed to the upside for STORE.

If you are looking for a smaller REIT that might have more long-term upside, NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is my favorite small cap in the space. The valuation is higher, at 21.8x price/FFO, but the company is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Its yield is slightly lower at 3.8%, but I think the dividend growth could start in 2022 and be impressive over the next couple years. They focus on smaller properties like NNN and have approximately 70% investment grade tenants. The company went public in 2020, so it is newer to public markets, but the company has a long growth runway ahead of it and could reward patient investors richly in the coming years.

Conclusion

NNN is a rare company that has achieved the coveted Dividend Aristocrat status, and their streak of 32 consecutive annual raises will probably continue for the foreseeable future. The valuation is probably near fair value with a price/FFO of 14.8x, but there is potential for multiple expansion. The dividend yield of 4.9% is attractive, but the dividend growth has been slow over the last couple years, which is why I prefer a couple of net lease alternatives.

If you prioritize current income and dividend growth, STORE might be an alternative worth considering. With a lower valuation, a 5.7% yield and faster dividend growth, I think STORE will likely outperform NNN over the next couple years. NNN does have a longer track record of dividend increases, hiking through the 2008 financial crisis, so there is something to be said for that reliability. STORE has only hiked the dividend since 2014.

If are looking for more growth, NETSTREIT (NTST) could be an interesting option. It comes at a higher valuation and lower yield, but with a market cap just over $1B, the growth potential is bigger than larger REITs like STORE and NNN. Investors looking to put new money to work might want to consider STORE or Netstreit. I’m very bullish on the long-term future of both. NNN will continue to chug along and hike its dividend, but I think the competition offers a more attractive risk/reward profile.