Price Action: natural gas price vs. 17th-century tulips

The biggest natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) bull market since Hurricane Katrina has obviously been upon us, with complete hysteria brought on by Russia's war on Ukraine war, a cool early U.S. spring, and incredible growth in the developing overseas LNG (liquid natural gas) exports. The move-in natural gas prices remind me of the Tulip craze of the 1630s in Europe. The only difference is (and it is a big one) natural gas and electricity are essential commodities that are the lifeblood for billions of people in all reaches of the global economy. "Tulipomania" is considered the first economic bubble; it was a quirky, inexplicable fad, more akin to today's viral social media follies.

Tulip Crash (Weather Wealth Newsletter)

My point is that, yes, of course, tulips are pretty and fashionable, but the odds of a major “tulip-like” crash like Holland had four centuries ago is extremely unlikely in the natural gas market. However, any glimmer of truce between Russia and Ukraine could result in a massive sell-off… and an actual end-to-the-war scenario could precipitate a plunge into the cellar. That is what happened the last few days. Remember April 2020, when WTI crude oil plummeted into negative pricing? It was unthinkable until the economic realities surfaced that there was nowhere to store the millions of barrels of oil represented in spot delivery futures contracts. They couldn't give it away. It was practically toxic. I'm not saying that natural gas will go negative, but we do know that oversupply of any goods makes them cheaper. Think about it.

On the other hand… there's the weather, my specialty. It is another wild card, these days, what with the volatile extremes we've witnessed lately. Weather is also playing a role that could send natural gas higher again, later if this summer is hot. Nevertheless, I recently advised clients that prices rallied too fast too quickly in the short term on fears that Europe may curb imports of Russian gas due to the war.

While the weather has only been a background factor in the past natural gas price explosion, here are the climatic factors that have helped contribute to this parabolic move.

1) A cool, late U.S. spring has tightened supplies.

2) At present, a potential hot May is adding to supply woes in the Southwest U.S.

3) La Niña means another potential active hurricane season.

4) The western “mega drought” poses yet another threat to hydropower usage. This means, hundreds of utility companies (public, private and municipal) “out west” will have to shift to more natural gas-fired power generation for summer cooling needs.

Natural gas chart (barchart.com)

AO Index: Driving force for spring and summer grain/natural gas weather

There has been an overreaction in natural gas prices to the upside. If the AO index remains positive, with a stronger La Nina, a hot summer could stop the bleeding in prices as we head deeper into spring and summer.

AO index (Noaa)

My in-house software climatepredict.com (feel free to use it) shows how a positive AO index combined with La Niña will help to strengthen a warm to hot ridge deeper into May. Grain traders are especially keen on this ridge. In spring (like this year) it can warm things up to assist corn and soybean farmers to plant. This is one of the reasons for the sell-off in corn (CORN) futures over the last few days. However, it will also bring more bad news for Plains wheat (WEAT) farmers. If the ridge persists into summer, this would once again excite corn and soybean traders.

LA NINA A POSITIVE AO INDEX AND MAY TEMPERATURES (WEATHER WEALTH NEWSLETTER)

Conclusion

La Nina (NOAA)

La Nina is not weakening like many other meteorologists were suggesting a month or two ago. In fact, it is getting stronger. However, this warning that some firms are putting out about a super La Nina could be a bit overdone. Nevertheless, this could set the stage (later) for a potential new bull move in natural gas futures (BOIL) and offer great opportunities trading coffee (JO), cocoa (NIB), and especially grains in the weeks and months ahead. La Nina is not often bullish soft commodities. However, cotton (BAL) has potential weather problems during La Nina

