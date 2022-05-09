spooh/E+ via Getty Images

On Monday, May 2, 2022, midstream titan Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. Enterprise Products Partners has long been a favorite of income-focused investors for some very good reasons. The company sports a very strong balance sheet, stable cash flows, and a long history of consistent distribution payments. The partnership units' 6.90% yield is certainly nothing to sneeze at either.

The company's latest results do nothing to change this perception, as Enterprise Products Partners beat the expectations of its analysts and delivered record cash flows during the quarter. This also may just be the beginning, since the partnership has several projects under construction that should drive forward growth until 2025. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners continues to earn its place as a core holding in an energy income portfolio as well as being an attractive way for a new investor to generate a very appealing yield.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' first quarter 2022 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $13.008 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a significant 42.09% increase over the $9.155 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.666 billion during the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $1.695 billion that the firm reported during the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners transported an average of 16.4 trillion BTUs of natural gas per day through its pipelines during the reporting period. This represents a significant 19.71% increase over the 13.7 trillion BTUs of natural gas per day that the company averaged during the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.837 billion in the current period. This represents a 5.76% increase over the $1.737 billion that the company achieved a year ago.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.331 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a slight decline over the $1.363 billion that the company reported during the first quarter of 2021.

The slight year-over-year declines in operating and net income may be disheartening, but they do nothing to change the company's overall growth story. This is because neither operating nor net income are particularly important measures of performance for a midstream company like Enterprise Products Partners. This is because they are merely accounting figures that are used for tax purposes. These two figures are both affected, both positively and negatively, by a number of things that do not actually represent money coming into or out of the business. One of the most significant of these is depreciation and amortization, which has a large impact on Enterprise Products Partners due to its substantial amount of fixed assets.

The most important measures to use to evaluate these companies are adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which are both measures of the actual amount of cash that the company generated. As we can see here, Enterprise Products Partners saw both of these figures improve compared to the year-ago quarter:

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $2,257 $2,246 Distributable Cash Flow $1,837 $1,737

(all data in thousands of U.S. dollars)

One of the biggest reasons for this is that the volumes of both liquids and natural gas that were handled by Enterprise Products Partners' infrastructure were generally up across the board, with only one or two exceptions:

Enterprise Products Partners

(all data is for the first quarter of the respective years)

This is important because the business model that Enterprise Products Partners uses is generally based on the volume of resources that is handled and not on the value of said resources. Thus, when volumes increase, so do the company's cash flows. This can have both positive and negative implications. Basically, Enterprise Products Partners is not really negatively impacted when resource prices decline but it also does not really benefit when resource prices increase. This is the reason why many of the company's financial figures were at least reasonably close to what the firm reported last year despite both liquids and natural gas prices being substantially higher year-over-year.

Fortunately, Enterprise Products Partners is well-positioned to continue this growth trajectory going forward. This is something that should undoubtedly appeal to any investor since we want our incomes to grow over time and Enterprise Products Partners is generally considered to be an income play. This growth is coming from the fact that the company currently has $4.6 billion worth of projects under construction that are expected to come online between now and 2025:

Enterprise Products Partners

It should be obvious how these projects should provide cash flow growth to Enterprise Products Partners as they begin operation. After all, each of them will increase the number of resources that the company can handle. The nicest thing here, though, is that Enterprise Products Partners has already obtained contracts from its customers for the use of this new infrastructure, which serves two purposes.

First and most importantly, the fact that the contracts are in place guarantees that Enterprise Partners is not spending a great deal of money to construct these projects when nobody wants to use them. The second purpose is that Enterprise Products Partners knows in advance that they will be profitable enough to deliver a return that justifies the investment. Thus, we can be certain that all of these will create growth when they start operating. Thus, we can clearly see that Enterprise Products Partners has a clear pipeline to provide growth for investors over the coming three years. While this alone is nice, it could also result in the company rewarding its investors with distribution increases, which would then increase their incomes.

Enterprise Products Partners may have further opportunities for growth in the future, including some well beyond 2025. One of the most significant of these is in the rapidly growing American liquefied natural gas export industry. As I discussed in a previous article, the global demand for liquefied natural gas is expected to increase by 40% by 2030 as Asia and Europe seek to increase their imports of the compound:

Golar LNG

The United States is one of the few nations in the world that is capable of increasing its production of liquefied natural gas in order to meet this demand due to the enormous mineral wealth of areas like the Permian Basin and Marcellus shale. This has prompted numerous energy companies to begin constructing liquefaction plants, primarily along the Gulf Coast, to produce it. However, the currently operating plants as well as the ones that are under construction are insufficient. Indeed, as we can see here, there could easily be more projects announced over the next decade that could require as much as fourteen billion cubic feet of natural gas per day to operate:

Enterprise Products Partners

This creates an opportunity for Enterprise Products Partners considering that much of the potential new capacity will be located along the Gulf Coast. As we can see, Enterprise Products Partners boasts very substantial resource transportation and support infrastructure throughout the Gulf Coast:

Enterprise Products Partners

The size and breadth of this network position Enterprise Products Partners to carry some of the natural gas feedstock that will be utilized by the liquefaction plants. Obviously, this could potentially result in Enterprise Products Partners seeing significant volume growth as the thesis plays out and since Enterprise Products Partners' cash flows directly correlate to handled volumes, this would result in fairly strong cash flow growth going forward.

Admittedly, Enterprise Products Partners has not announced any new projects or initiatives to take advantage of this potential opportunity at this time, but there is a strong possibility that we will see such an announcement in the future. This could be particularly likely considering that management has announced this as a potential opportunity so will probably be pursuing it.

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase partnership units of Enterprise Products Partners is because of the very high yield that the company boasts. Indeed, as of the time of writing, Enterprise Products Partners boasts a 6.90% yield, which is much more attractive that pretty much anything else in the market. Even better, Enterprise Products Partners has a long history of growing its distribution over time, although the company's hikes have been quite meager:

Seeking Alpha

As is always the case, though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to suddenly be forced to reverse course and cut the distribution since that would reduce our incomes and likely cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze a company's ability to pay its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. As noted in the highlights, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $1.837 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

This was sufficient to cover the distribution 1.8 times over. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.2x to be reasonable and sustainable but I am more conservative and like to see this ratio above 1.3x in order to add a margin of safety to the position. As we can clearly see, Enterprise Products Partners easily meets both of these requirements. Overall, this distribution appears to be quite secure.

In conclusion, there is a great deal to like in these earnings results. Enterprise Products Partners generally delivered year-over-year growth in most metrics, which will likely allow it to better reward its investors. The company certainly has the potential to continue to do this over the next few years and most likely well beyond that, which further improves its appeal. Finally, Enterprise Products Partners' well-covered distribution and history of regular increases make this a very appealing way for any investor to get a 6.90% yield.