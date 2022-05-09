USMC) Bell UH-1Y Venom Mehrzweckhubschrauber von HMLA-369 "Gunfighters".' data-id="1363078572" data-type="getty-image" width="1536px" height="1024px" srcset="https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1363078572/image_1363078572.jpg?io=getty-c-w750, https://static.seekingalpha.com/cdn/s3/uploads/getty_images/1363078572/image_1363078572.jpg?io=getty-c-w1280 2x"> viper-zero/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I initially wanted to call this article "Why I'm not buying Textron" based on its absolutely terrible dividend track record and low yield. However, that would have been the worst way to approach this company. I have 25% defense exposure because most defense companies come with a decent yield and growth. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) doesn't. And that's OK.

This company mainly focuses on commercial customers. Its balance sheet is incredibly healthy, and post-pandemic growth is expected to be very strong. Moreover, the valuation is way too low. While I get behind people de-risking their portfolios in these times, it offers new opportunities for investors looking for buybacks instead of dividends. In this article, I will share my thoughts on the stock and explain why it's a more than decent way to gain long-term exposure in the industry.

Allow me to elaborate.

My Portfolio

I'm going to keep this short as my main goal here is to quickly give you my background. Essentially, I have close to 50% industrial exposure. Roughly half of that is defense exposure. I made that decision because the stocks that I own have decent dividend yields and often high dividend growth. It also provides me with safety as I'm a big believer in the stability that comes from leading defense contractors. They get most of their revenues from government agencies, they have low competition thanks to high entry barriers, and they are the backbone of NATO/US defense forces and high-tech innovation across the board.

Author Portfolio

The fact that I don't own Textron is based on a number of reasons. My first (European) broker did not allow me to buy the stock for ESG reasons or something related to certain defense products they didn't want to support. This happens a lot in European countries. For example, Nordea has a list of companies it doesn't invest in, including its reasoning. It's a 2013 list, but a lot of companies followed, including brokers. Textron is on that list as well due to its involvement in cluster munition.

Anyway, I added a broker and now I can buy Textron. However, I still didn't. This time it was solely based on its dividend yield of less than 0.2% and no dividend growth. I wanted a better yield and satisfying dividend growth. After all, it's a dividend growth portfolio.

The fact is that these are the only reasons that keep dividend investors away. Textron's business is as solid as it gets.

Textron - Commercial-Focused Aerospace

Let me quickly introduce the company to people who are new to Textron. Essentially, we're dealing with a $14.7 billion market cap aerospace & defense company located in Providence, Rhode Island. Founded in 1923, the company has become a leader in the aerospace business operating four business segments.

Textron Aviation (37% of 2021 sales)

Textron Aviation is a leader in general aviation. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets. The segment has two principal product lines: aircraft and aftermarket parts and services. Aircraft includes sales of business jets, turboprop aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and piston engine aircraft. Aftermarket parts and services includes commercial parts sales, and maintenance, inspection and repair services.

Bell (27% of sales)

Bell is one of the leading suppliers of military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircraft, and related spare parts and services in the world. Bell supplies advanced military helicopters and provides parts and support services to the U.S. Government and to military customers outside the United States. Bell’s primary U.S. Government programs are for the production and support of the V-22 tiltrotor aircraft and the H-1 helicopters.

Textron Systems (10% of sales)

The businesses in our Textron Systems segment develop and integrate a variety of products and services for U.S. and international military, government and commercial customers to support defense, homeland security, aerospace, infrastructure protection and other customer missions. Product and service offerings of this segment include unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine craft, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles.

The remaining sales (25%) are generated in the company's industrial segment, which includes fuel systems, functional components produced by Kautex, as well as specialized vehicles like gold cars, recreational and utility vehicles, as well as aviation ground support equipment.

Roughly 75% of total sales are commercial sales. 25% are government sales. 69% of all sales are generated in the United States. Europe comes in at 11%.

In recent history, the company outperformed the market and the industrial ETF (XLI). That changed when the growth slowing hit the global economy in 2018. It got worse when the pandemic briefly "destroyed" commercial aviation. Even defense companies' stock prices suffered on the stock market as investors started to incorporate supply chain problems into their models.

Data by YCharts

Now, growth is coming back as big parts of the world are "post-pandemic." Aviation is coming back. Businesses are ordering jets again and people want to travel again.

in 1Q22, the company reported 20.2% organic growth in its Aviation segment. This is what the company commented:

Revenues and margins were up in the quarter driven by Textron Aviation. Aviation demonstrated strong execution in the quarter, resulting in a 11.6% segment margin. We continue to see very strong demand, solid pricing, and increased deliveries from our Citation jet and commercial turboprop products and higher aftermarket volume from increased aircraft utilization. We delivered 39 jets up from 28 last year and 31 commercial turboprops, up from 14 last year's first quarter.

Just like most high-quality commercial aviation suppliers, Textron is likely looking at its last year of pre-pandemic EBITDA. Sell-side analysts expect the company to do $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA this year with a margin of 11.8%. That's fairly in line with 2019, except that margins are up, which is good news.

TIKR.com

Next year, the company could be looking at $1.7 billion in EBITDA and close to $900 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is cash a company can use to distribute a dividend, repurchase shares, or improve balance sheet health (i.e., by boosting total cash).

$900 million in FCF is a great deal because it translates to a 5.4% free cash flow yield. That's a great number based on a number of things. First of all, the company has a very healthy balance sheet, which means that doesn't require special attention - instead of shareholder distributions.

Next year, the company is expected to lower net debt (gross debt minus cash) to $1.4 billion. That would be roughly 0.8x EBITDA. Even in 2020, the company had just $1.6 billion in net debt. Back then, it peaked at a mere 1.5x EBITDA. That's rock-solid and it protects the company against economic declines.

Anyway, to get back to shareholder distributions. Direct distributions via dividends have been rather disappointing. Shareholders have received $0.08 per share on a rather consistent basis. Right now, this translates to a 0.12% yield.

TIKR.com

Barely distributing a dividend is OK as the company uses different ways to distribute free cash flow and proceeds from i.e., divestitures. The graph below shows annual cash flows from stock repurchases, issued shares, and common dividends. Dividends are neglectable as one might have guessed (0.12% yield vs. >5% free cash flow yield). Buybacks, however, are significant. The company has strong buybacks in good economic years that are much bigger than the volume of shares issued.

TIKR.com

As a result, the number of shares outstanding is falling. Over the past five years, the number of shares outstanding fell from 266.4 million to 224.1 million. That's a 16% decline and it includes two pandemic years. This means that earnings per share are rising faster and it usually supports the stock price over time. Additionally, it's a more tax-efficient way to return cash to shareholders. Dividends are taxed on multiple levels, buybacks are not. The downside is that the cash doesn't end up in one's portfolio the way dividends do.

In the first quarter of 2022 alone, TXT bought back 2.2 million shares for $157 million. Moreover, the company will use excess cash to acquire growth as a lot of companies in the business are still attractively valued given the pandemic-related underperformance. On April 18, the company announced a $218 million deal to buy Pipistrel, the producer of electrically powered aircraft.

Valuation

Textron has a $14.7 billion market while I am writing this. The company's net debt will likely be $1.4 billion in 2023 (significantly lower in the years after that) and it has roughly $670 million in pension-related liabilities. These numbers give us an enterprise value of $16.8 billion.

That's roughly 9.6x next year's EBITDA estimate of $1.74 billion. Even including pensions, this company is trading at less than 10x EBITDA. That's too cheap. Next year, EBITDA growth is expected to be 9.8%. In the year after that 7.3%.

Data by YCharts

Year-to-date, TXT is down 11.2%. While it's hard to call for a bottom due to economic uncertainties and often irrational market behavior, I think TXT should not trade at these levels (too low). The company will likely maintain high-single-digit annual EBITDA growth and use free cash flow to sustain buybacks and acquisitions. If the company returns to pre-pandemic growth, I have little doubt that the stock will outperform the market.

If I had to give the company a fair value, it would probably be $90 per share. This implies a $19.5 billion market cap and a 12.4x EBITDA valuation using the same net debt and EBITDA numbers.

Takeaway

Textron is an interesting stock for investors seeking aerospace exposure without the need to benefit from long-term dividend growth. The company has significant commercial exposure, which caused recent underperformance. However, financial numbers will likely exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023 with high expected future growth. When adding a poor year-to-date performance and post-pandemic underperformance, the stock is trading well below what I consider to be fair value.

On a long-term basis, I expect the stock to outperform due to buybacks, strong growth, and its investment in attractive areas like business jets, defense applications, and niche markets like electric planes.

The problem is that market uncertainty is high. Economic growth is falling, the Fed is hiking into weakness, and China is locking down its population again due to COVID, causing prolonged supply chain issues.

The market is currently busy pricing all of this in. Investors who want long-term exposure in TXT might benefit from buying a position in intervals. Buy 25% now and add on a regular basis. If the stock falls further, investors get to average down. If the stock rises, they have a foot in the door.

Either way and ignoring current market sentiment, I think TXT is a solid long-term investment trading below fair value.

