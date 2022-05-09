Lemonade: When Will The Juice Run Dry?
Summary
- We had a dour outlook on Lemonade on longer term timeframes.
- The stock has struggled since then, but then, which stock has not struggled recently?
- We looked at the recently released results to see if Lemonade was showing some signs of its promised superior underwriting.
When we last covered Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) we had a rather grim view on where this was ultimately headed.
Based on the loss rate we are seeing currently, we don't think the previously shown numbers are feasible. We see far higher and quicker stock dilution to maintain adequate cash reserves. Our best case is for the stock to trade at about $10 in 2025.
Source: Baby I Would Catch A Lemonade For You
Now, that may have seen harsh for a stock that once threatened to reach over $200/share on the back of a "smarter" AI. But, as simple folks, we follow the financial statements and the cash burn and none of them remotely suggested that LMND would be around by the time the back half of the decade came through. The company just reported its Q1-2022 results and we eagerly dived in to see if we would have to accelerate the time line.
Q1-2022
LMND grew its in-force premium and customer base handily during the quarter.
In Force Premium grew by 67% and customer base was almost 37% higher. LMND showed good success at cross selling policies and that drove premiums per customer higher. The overall underwriting side did not look so bad compared to last year. Gross profit margins improved a good deal. But this was primarily due to comparison with the quarter that contained the Texas Storm in 2021.
Overall, net loss was higher and actually outpaced the customer growth. Why did the loss ratios move so briskly if gross margins were better? Well, expenses in every category ran up briskly, with technology development and G&A more than doubling versus last year.
It appears you can take the human out of the decision making, but you cannot take the human out of the expenses. Tangible book value per share dropped to about $14.85, thanks to cash burn alongside the additional shares issued.
Guidance
LMND reiterated that it expects the marriage with Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) to close in Q2-2022, but still did not give a combined guidance. The numbers they gave were for the standalone company. Adjusted EBITDA will be a loss of $280 - $265 million. This was a small improvement from the guidance at the end of fiscal 2021, so bulls got a small glimmer of hope.
But we would not get too excited. The combined company will be a lean, mean, cash burning machine. What we mean by that is MILE, by itself, ran through $216 million of losses in fiscal 2021.
Cash burn was fortunately less and closer to $40 million a quarter. So, our best guess here is that the combined company will burn through about $280-$290 million in the next three quarters.
Outlook
There is nothing here that shows that LMND's profitability will suddenly improve.
In fact the very high inflation is likely to increase labor costs for LMND and increase losses even more. Let's not forget that we are banking on no extraordinary events to drive up loss ratios even further. The analyst community has hit the snooze button on this case and you can see that in the numbers being projected. First off, they have expectations for revenue growth all the way to 2025.
Then we have decreasing losses per share, something that would require some real finesse for LMND to achieve (lower losses/higher revenues).
Finally, apparently nobody as bothered to figure out how LMND gets to the end of 2025 with a negative book value per share. We can assure you that no regulator is going to allow them to write $800 million of policies with zero dollars in the bank. But even if we believe these optimistic numbers, that is where LMND will be at the end of 2024.
Verdict
LMND's best case for surviving involves a very large equity offering, hopefully before our article hits the press. The stock still trades at a premium to tangible book value, something which we really cannot explain. So while the going is good, a stock issuance could give them more time to achieve profitability. If that is not done, then the regulators will step in when the assets are no longer safely enough to guarantee the policy payouts.
We are not sure when that is, but it will likely come well before that last analyst predicting $806 million of revenues in 2025 has to update his spreadsheet for 2026 numbers. We recommend staying out of this stock.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
