mediaphotos/iStock via Getty Images

I spoke about the basics on the Thunderbird (OTCQX:THBRF) story in my December 2021 article linked here. Since then the P&L has progressed and the valuation has come in a lot with the market. While there are a lot of falling knives out there, I think the valuation of Thunderbird is low enough on an absolute basis to make it a great opportunity at these prices.

The December quarter was another solid one for Thunderbird. Production Services revenue grew 57% as more streamers outsourced work to Thunderbird, especially on the animation side. Netflix's (NFLX) cost-cutting on the back of its subscriber losses in Q1 actually benefits Thunderbird as Netflix is shutting down its in-house animation capability and will be relying more heavily on Thunderbird going forward. While the December Q was light on the Licensing and Delivery side due to timing of show deliveries, overall revenue still grew at 18% YoY.

Reginald the Vampire will be premiering on the SYFY channel in the fall and this will be a big step forward for Thunderbird as its first scripted US show on a major network. This will be a positive both in terms of visibility for the company and also for the enhanced revenue levels the show will bring in.

The company is looking at international acquisitions, primarily in Europe now, to expand its range in programming for other languages and cultures. Once an acquisition transpires it is more likely that the company will seek a US listing and gain greater investor interest in that manner.

Finally, there is a lot of private equity money sloshing around in the content space. Blackstone is rolling up smaller studios as are other, smaller PE firms. I believe management has a good sense of what the company is worth (a lot more than here) and will only sell at a good price for shareholders.

So what is Thunderbird's valuation now and what is it worth intrinsically? Currently the business is trading at an Enterprise Value to 2022 Revenue ratio of 0.8x and EV/EBIT ratio of 4.3x. This EV/EBIT ratio means that currently you would get a near 25% pre-tax return (and growing) on your ownership interest in the company. If revenue grows at 15% through 2025 I think the company can do $47 million in EBIT then at a 20% margin. At a 15x multiple, this would equate to a $14.25 stock price or 365% higher than current levels.

Given the current appetite for content by all of the streamers, I do not see much downside to a Thunderbird investment at these levels. Yes, the stock is illiquid and can have downward moves when sellers come in but from a long-term perspective, I think we are near a bottom here. My upside scenario does not contemplate a big hit show from the company, like a Peppa Pig. Entertainment One, the company that owned the Peppa Pig IP, was purchased by Hasbro (HAS) for $3.8 billion. All it takes is one huge hit like that but Thunderbird is not swinging for the fences, rather hitting singles and doubles and having a shot with each show for the big home run.