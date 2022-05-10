If you can avoid the landmines, this a nice opportunity to scoop up some shares with big discounts and huge dividend yields. MikeLane45/iStock via Getty Images

The mortgage REIT sector today is beautifully inefficient. We’re seeing a huge disparity in valuations and that should make investors happy. That’s where opportunities arise. It’s normal for some mortgage REITs to trade at larger discounts or premiums than peers. However, the magnitude of those differences can swing wildly. That’s when opportunity knocks. Today we’re still bearish on 5 of the common shares, but we’re bullish on quite a few more. Further, the preferred shares are offering an abundance of opportunities. While higher interest rates have certainly created a headwind for the fixed-rate shares, there are several shares that switch over to a floating rate within the next three years. If you think rates are going to fall by then, check out the fixed-rate shares. If you expect them to stay high, go for the floating rate shares. I prefer to hedge a bit and have a mix of both so long as the valuations are compelling.

We’re going to highlight a few shares that are worth buying today.

Mortgage REITs Plunge

Declines in the sector today were wildly different. Some dropped as little as 1.2% while others dropped by more than 7%. For Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) the drop was larger than 10%.

New Residential

New Residential (NRZ) delivered a rockstar Q1 2022 report. In reviewing the earnings, Scott Kennedy wrote:

Hi subscribers. I was able to review NRZ's Q1 2022 earnings results. NRZ reported a BV as of 3/31/2022 of $12.56 per common share (9.8% increase) versus my prior projection of $11.50 per common share (0.5% increase). I consider this a notable (at or greater than a 5.0%) outperformance and was OUTSIDE my $11.15 - $11.85 per common share range. So, while I very likely correctly projected NRZ would report the most attractive BV increase out of the entire mREIT sector peers that I/we cover, the company even notably outperformed by already high expectations. Simply put, a very impressive quarter regarding BV fluctuation considering the notable spread widening that occurred within agency MBS (which NRZ owns; contra-hedges) and minor-modest spread widening that occurred within non-agency MBS/residential whole loans. Going over each income statement account/sub-portfolio, the majority of NRZ’s BV outperformance came within the gain-on-sale margins within the company’s originations sub-portfolio and valuation fluctuations within the company’s mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) sub-portfolio. With that said, to remain non-bias, I do believe NRZ’s fair market value (“FMV”) changes within the company’s mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) sub-portfolio were pretty “aggressive”. First, as correctly anticipated, even with the fairly recent Caliber Homes acquisition, NRZ’s originations sub-portfolio experienced a large “dip” in segment pre-tax income when compared to the prior quarter as there was a notable decrease in origination volume. NRZ reported funded loan originations of $26.9 billion during the first quarter of 2022. When calculated, this was a quarterly decrease of ($11.2) billion or (29%). In comparison, I projected quarterly funded loan originations of $24.0 - $27.0 billion. As such, a pretty accurate projection but technically a slight outperformance on quarterly originations volume. As overall origination volumes across the broader sector notably decreased during the first quarter of 2022, as a direct result of rapidly rising mortgage interest rates (lower demand for mortgages by homeowners), competition only increased amongst both bank and non-bank lenders “for a piece of the originations pie”. Simply put, across broader markets, this resulted in a decrease to gain-on-sale margins basically across the board. That said, the severity of gain-on-sale margin compression has widely varied from lender to lender. I would even point out some non-bank lenders have experienced negative gain-on-sale margins during the fourth quarter of 2021-first quarter of 2022. While I correctly anticipated NRZ would be less impacted on the company’s gain-on-sale margins versus most non-bank lenders/competitors, this metric held up much better during the first quarter of 2022 when compared to my expectations. This should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

His full report (subscriber link) goes into much greater detail.

Going into Q1 2022 we knew NRZ was positioned much better than most of the mortgage REITs for an environment with rising rates and widening spreads. We entered that environment and their portfolio shined. While we find the current estimates for the MSR value to be aggressive, shares trade at a substantial discount to current estimated book value. For investors who aren’t familiar with MSRs, they rely on more assumptions about future cash flows for projecting current values. Consequently, from time to time we may feel the values assigned by a REIT are a bit aggressive or conservative since we have our own estimates.

With a substantial discount to current estimated book value and a portfolio positioned for this environment, shares look attractive, and we remain bullish on NRZ. Our price targets are based on price-to-book ratios and were lifted to reflect higher estimated book value.

NRZ

MFA Financial

MFA trades at a substantial discount to current estimated book value as well. Historically, this has been very rare. Unlike NRZ, they didn’t put together a rock-star first quarter. However, the magnitude of the decline in their share price still puts shares at an attractive valuation today. Scott provided a review for subscribers shortly after the earnings were released. Scott wrote:

Also looked over MFA’s Q1 2022 results. A minor-modest underperformance on the company’s BV as of 3/31/2022 ($17.84 actual versus $18.40 projected). As such, a (6.7%) decrease versus my projected (3.8%) decrease. Upon a quick review, the company had a larger than anticipated loss on the company’s residential whole loans. A key part of this is due to the “distressed” nature of part of this portfolio. Simply put, even larger price declines than I anticipated in some tranches/sub-portfolios. MFA also added to their investment portfolio size which wasn’t ideal in this environment. While MFA added to their hedges during the quarter, likely was “too little too late” regarding Q1 2022 results regarding more appropriately mitigating interest rate risk. Again, something I will have to fully review. I was pleased MFA reintroduced the company’s “distributable earnings” metric (just another term for core earnings). MFA had refrained from providing this metric since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. MFA reported core earnings of $0.62 per common share which is a nice cushion to the company’s current dividend per share rate of $0.44 per common share (again, accounting for the recent 1:4 reverse split in April 2022). If I had projected MFA’s core earnings for Q1 2022, it likely would have been in a range in the mid $0.50’s so I’d say a modest outperformance there. I will need to perform a full MFA review prior to any potential percentage recommendation range changes (relative to estimated CURRENT BV). That said, there will be a minor MFA BV “true-down” adjustment that is recorded to account for the (2.9%) BV underperformance during Q1 2022.

We’ll have a more detailed note on MFA’s earnings for subscribers soon.

MFA’s plunge today may be one of the most interesting as shares were down over 7%. However, MFA reported earnings on 05/04/2022 (Wednesday), so today’s action isn’t a response to earnings.

Perhaps investors are predicting a collapse in the housing market? Valuations on the loans can change, but for MFA’s loans to actually fail the housing market would need to tank pretty hard. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 65% and borrowers had respectable credit:

MFA

Keep an eye out for the next update on MFA.

Other Opportunities

This list is far from exhaustive. We’re just highlighting two that are attractive today then turning our focus to the preferred shares.

Today's plunge isn't due to rising rates though. Today interest rates were actually down materially, but that was mostly just reversing damage from late last week.

Preferred Shares

There are so many great opportunities in the preferred shares currently. Several of these shares are trading in the $21 to $24 range. That gives investors a materially better yield. If the shares are called in the future, the investor is consoled by the capital gains which make it easier to find a replacement. The opportunities are abundant. Remember NLY-G (NLY.PG)? I’ve bashed on those shares frequently for being much too expensive compared to NLY-F (NLY.PF) and NLY-I (NLY.PI). Not today! Remember the AGNC preferred shares? All good deals. I still like AGNCM (AGNCM) less than the others, but it’s a pretty good deal if we aren’t forcing the comparison. I bashed on PMT-A (PMT.PA) and PMT-B (PMT.PB) for their huge premiums to call value. No more bashing. Those are reasonably valued now.

To put this on context, investors buying the NLY or AGNC preferred shares are looking at discounts of about 5% to 12% to call value. For comparison, NLY’s common shares actually trade at a premium to current estimated book value. Really? Yes, really. NLY ended the quarter at $6.77 in book value per share. How far do you think that BV slid so far? Probably in the high single digit range. Where are shares today? $6.59. That’s about 2% below the trailing book value, so it isn’t enough to offset the drop in book value since Q1 2022 ended.

I’m currently working on refining the preferred share targets yet again to reflect the latest shifts in the bond market. I can confidently say that I’m seeing a ton of opportunities for investors to pick up solid yields in the 7% to 9% range while getting a discount to call value on a share with ample coverage from common equity.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT ORC MFA RC ARCC ARR MITT GAIN CHMI GBDC TWO SLRC IVR ORCC AAIC TCPC EARN PFLT OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

As we're updating the series to use the Q1 2022 BVs (rather than Q4 2022 BVs), companies which haven't reported yet or just reported don't have a listed BV and the ratio appears empty.

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: