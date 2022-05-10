NikolayShubin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) is a large Canadian oil and gas producer. The company is most definitely benefiting from the high natural gas prices as the natgas production represents almost 80% of the oil-equivalent output. The share price has done exceptionally well, but that doesn’t mean Tourmaline is too expensive now.

While the company’s US listing is relatively liquid with an average daily volume of approximately 65,000 shares per day, Tourmaline is a Canadian company and its Canadian listing offers superior liquidity. In Canada, where Tourmaline is trading with TOU as its ticker symbol, the average daily volume exceeds 1.7 million shares per day. Tourmaline reports its financial results in Canadian Dollar, so where applicable, I will refer to the company’s Canadian listing.

The first quarter was phenomenal – but that was expected

In the first quarter of 2022, Tourmaline Oil produced an average of just over 503,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. Oil, condensate and Natural Gas Liquids only accounted for just over 20% of the oil-equivalent sales numbers, and Tourmaline for sure is a natural gas producer with liquids as a by-product credit. As you can see below, about 78% of the oil-equivalent production consisted of natural gas.

Thanks to an average realized price of C$4.86 for the natural gas (an increase of 26% compared to the first quarter of 2021), the total revenue jumped to almost C$1.9B. The net revenue was C$1.1B after deducting the in excess of C$200M in royalty payments and including the almost C$600M in hedge-related losses. Of those losses, C$158M were realized while about C$437M were unrealized losses.

Tourmaline remains a natural gas producer with an exceptionally low production cost and the transportation expenses are actually higher than the production expenses, as you can see in the image above. The total operating income was C$357M and the net income was C$261M for an EPS of C$0.79.

That sounds disappointing but keep in mind this includes about C$437M in unrealized hedging losses. Excluding these hedging losses (which will be realized on a quarterly basis in the future as existing hedges will start to roll off), the pre-tax income would have been almost C$800M (versus less than C$350M) which also means the normalized EPS would have been substantially higher.

To further explain this, we should also have a look at the company’s cash flow statement. The reported operating cash flow was C$1.11B which was approximately C$1.08B after taking changes in the working capital position and the lease payments into account. This number adds back the C$437M in unrealized hedge losses as well as the deferred taxes (C$85M) but still includes the C$159M in realized hedging losses.

The total capex was just C$458M (which is more than 50% higher than the reported depreciation expenses) resulting in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately C$700M. Considering the total share count at the end of the period was 334.2M shares, the underlying free cash flow per share was C$2.10.

That’s fine, but keep in mind the capital expenditures in FY 2022 are frontloaded. As you saw, the Q1 capex was approximately C$458M. Tourmaline has recently upgraded its full-year capex guidance to C$1.2B which is just C$300M per quarter (and this capex spending actually includes growth investments). So if we would apply a ‘normalized’ quarterly capex as per the guidance, the free cash flow generated by Tourmaline in the first quartet would have been approximately C$850M or C$2.55/share. And that still includes the realized hedging losses.

Thanks to this very strong performance, Tourmaline announced a special dividend of C$1.50 per share. Additionally, the company plans to announce more special dividends on a quarterly basis, depending on the performance.

The balance sheet is improving at an incredible pace, and ‘special’ dividends may become the norm

So despite investing in growth and despite paying special dividends every once in a while, the balance sheet is still improving pretty fast. As of the end of Q1, Tourmaline had a net debt of just over C$600M (excluding decommissioning liabilities) and according to the company’s guidance, this net debt should easily and soon be converted to a net cash position. The table above uses a natgas price of US$5.45 in 2023 and US$4.30 in 2024.

Tourmaline aims to end the year with a net cash position of approximately C$1.6B but I think the real result will be slightly lower as I expect the company to continue its generous (special) dividends policy. As part of the 5-year plan, Tourmaline expects to end 2026 with a net cash position of C$11.5B but this again is a pro forma number. I fully expect a substantial portion of that amount to be paid to the shareholders over the next few years in the form of special dividends.

Investment thesis

Tourmaline ‘Oil’ should really consider a name change considering about 80% of its oil-equivalent production rate consists of natural gas and crude oil only represents 2% of the oil-equivalent production. Perhaps the confusing name is also holding Tourmaline back a little bit as the company’s Q1 performance clearly shows it is a natural gas powerhouse.

With an annualized free cash flow result of about C$10/share and special dividends on the way, Tourmaline should appeal to every investor bullish (or even neutral) on natural gas prices and to income investors. I am however on the sidelines. In 2020 and 2021 I chose to invest in smaller natural gas producers and that has paid off quite well (as pretty much every company in the spectrum has posted triple-digit gains) and while I am taking some money off the table in those smaller players I am not reinvesting the proceeds in a senior producer like Tourmaline at the current levels. I rather keep the proceeds as fire power to pick up some non-resource stocks that are being hammered on the main markets these days.