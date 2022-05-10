onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Atmos Energy Corporation ( NYSE: ATO

Headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy is the largest fully regulated natural gas-only utility in the U.S. It serves over three million distribution customers across eight states, primarily in the South. Approximately 70% of its revenue comes from Texas, where it owns one of the largest natural gas pipeline systems in the state.

High-Quality Business

Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for Atmos Energy include:

Strong balance sheet and financial strength, perhaps most visible during 2021's winter storm Uri when millions of Texans lost power. The significant spikes in natural gas prices stressed distributors, but Atmos handled over $2 billion of incremental costs with little long-term impact;

Experienced and shareholder-friendly management team, as demonstrated by 38 consecutive years of dividend increases; and

Attractive demographics and favorable regulatory environments in the states where it operates.

Attractive Valuation

Given our estimates of higher normalized earnings and dividend payments, we believe shares of Atmos Energy are trading at a discount relative to our estimate of their intrinsic value.

Compelling Catalysts

Catalysts we have identified for Atmos Energy, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:

Old pipes and aging infrastructure, coupled with a growing population, have created a large backlog of safety and maintenance projects - completion of which should drive earnings growth and steady dividend increases. Updates should both increase reliability as well as the value of Atmos Energy's assets, enhancing profit levels permitted by regulators;

Well positioned to source low-cost natural gas from prolific basins in Texas to its distribution network, helping to keep customer prices down and economically favorable relative to other sources of energy; and

Advantageous regulatory environment should continue to support rate adjustments so that revenues are earned on capital projects within six to 12 months.

