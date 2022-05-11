(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I came across the Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) when reviewing other Floating or Variable rate funds which showed this CEF was one of the best performers in the first quarter. The delay in covering VVR was due to waiting for the manager to post more up-to-date holdings than I could find at the time.

With interest rates rising to fight 40-year high inflation, fixed income investors are naturally concerned about the damage that will do to bond/loan prices, which move inversely to rates. There are strategies investors can take to minimize that damage, such as switching to funds like VVR or funds that have short durations. Unfortunately, some funds do not report either their weighted-average-duration or weighted-average-maturity: VVR does.

While down YTD, VVR has outpaced many competing CEFs. With a top 5-year CAGR, investors looking at adding a Fixed-Income CEF to their allocation, I would rate VVR a Buy.

Exploring the Invesco Senior Income Trust

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund that primarily invests in a portfolio of interests in floating or variable rate senior loans. VVR tries to provide investors with a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. The CEF started in 1998 and uses the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan USD Index as its benchmark.

Source: seekingalpha.com VVR

Invesco states that VVR's goals are achieving a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. VVR has $627m assets and currently yields 7.6%. CEFConnect.com shows 165bps in fees, broken down into:

Management fees: 105bps

Other fees: -3bps

Interest expense: 63bps (26% leverage factor)

The VVR Annual report indicates that was for 2021 and new fees are 153bps. If certain expenses weren't reimbursed, plus other waivers, fees would be 213bps, compared to 239bps for the prior year.

VVR Holdings review

While VVR is actively managed, it does list an index that it benchmarks itself against so knowing something about how that index is constructed makes for good due diligence work. Here is the best definition I found:

The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index (CSLLI) is designed to mirror the investable universe of the $US-denominated leveraged loan market. The index inception is January 1992. The index frequency is daily, weekly and monthly. New loans are added to the index on their effective date if they qualify according to the following criteria: 1) Loan facilities must be rated “5B” or lower. That is, the highest Moody’s/S&P ratings are Baa1/BB+ or Ba1/BBB+. If unrated, the initial spread level must be Libor plus 125 basis points or higher. 2) Only fully-funded term loan facilities are included. 3) The tenor must be at least one year. 4) Issuers must be domiciled in developed countries; issuers from developing countries are excluded.

Source: cioninvestments.com/index-definitions

VVR Monthly Report (Invesco)

These sectors equate to 48% of the portfolio and appear well diversified. The portfolio is spread over a total of 32 sectors.

VVR Monthly Report (Invesco)

Bank loans comprise almost all of the fixed-income assets as the Other listing represents equity holdings. With 20% of the portfolio weight maturing within 3 years and over 50% within 5, VVR is in good shape to replace existing loans with higher coupon ones.

VVR Monthly Report (Invesco)

Almost all the fixed income assets are rated below investment-grade. Default risks climb rapidly once you go below "B". Some important portfolio statistics include:

Average Days to Reset: 61

# Issuers: 406

Weighted Average Spread above LIBOR: 4.75%

Weighted Average Maturity: 4.6 years

Weighted Average Duration: .17 years

Average loan/note holdings: $2.74m

Average loan/note holdings (% total holdings): 0.25%

Average cost of leverage (current month): 3.24%

Default Rate (LTM): 2.08%

Portfolio Cost: $97.89

Weighted Average Holding Price: $95.47

VVR Annual Report; page 9

Based on Issuer and holdings counts, VVR holds more than one asset from multiple Issuers. This is evident when looking at the weights of the largest individual holdings.

VVR Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

Based on what I see in other places, this data is still from 2021. Data from the end of February is in a non-parsable form but here is a link to that report. I think I found all loans over $10mm in size:

VVR 2/28/22 Report; compiled by Author

VVR does have a 6% equity allocation, divided amongst these sectors.

VVR Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

The Annual Report lists foreign currency contracts so they do hedge some of their non-USD holdings. As of 12/31/21, 45% of the assets were non-US, with European countries representing most of the international exposure.

VVR Distribution review

Like many CEFs, they have a managed distribution plan in place:

The Trust has adopted a Managed Distribution Plan (the “Plan”) whereby the Trust will pay a monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.021 per share. Effective April 1, 2022, the Trust will pay a monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.026 per share. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from the Trust, regardless of when or whether income is earned or capital gains are realized. If sufficient income is not available for a monthly distribution, the Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under the Plan. The Plan may be amended or terminated at any time by the Board.

Source: VVR 2022 Annual Report; page 35

This replaced the plan adopted in late 2020 that set the rate at $.021.

VVR DVDs (Seeking Alpha)

The new rate was last paid in 2016. VVR's 19-a form (2nd fund listed) shows that the percent not classified as Net Investment Income varied during 2021 and classification is subject to change before investors get their 1099s.

VVR 19-a (Invesco)

Invesco hasn't posted 2022 distribution determinations for VVR yet.

Price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

Both price and NAV are down over 50% since the CEF started trading, though, except for COVID, the NAV seems to have stabilized since 2016. As the next chart shows, VVR has mostly traded at a discount, and the discount size should be considered when considering an entry point.

CEFConnect

The current discount (8.91%) is matching the deepest it's seen in the past 12 months. Over that time, VVR has traded at only a 4% discount several times, once getting below 3%. The Z-scores show that the current discount is at a favorable level.

Portfolio Strategy

With almost 90% of their assets invested in loans, are these good investments in today's interest rate/inflationary environment? I turn to the experts for that discussion, and these are from Lord Abbett.

Floating-rate bank loans have enjoyed strong relative returns of late thanks to their lack of duration, but we believe favorable fundamentals should continue to support the asset class.

Our own view is that the U.S. economy’s momentum, strong housing, and labor markets bolstered corporate and consumer balance sheets and favorable measures of corporate confidence all remain secularly supportive of credit more broadly.

Distress remains low, rising rates will reduce the risks of refinancings, and coupon levels are set to rise, rivaling high-yield bonds.

Source: lordabbett.com Insights

Lord Abbett Insights

The above chart illustrates the last point listed. The next chart shows what loan returns were during previous Fed cycles.

Lord Abbett Insights

Current projects have this cycle going into 2023 and maybe 200+ bps more in hikes. While the Fed Chair appears to have nixed 75bps hikes, other 50bps, as was done in May, are still on the table.

As the next table will show, there are many CEF (and ETFs, not shown) that attempt to successfully navigate interest rate/inflationary times like we are now experiencing. While their strategies have things in common, like floating rate debt, their executions can differ.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

VVR ranks well within this subset of possible CEF choices. While down YTD, VVR has outpaced many competing CEFs. With a Duration below .2 years, VVR should benefit as rates continue to rise; their annualized turnover rate is 70%. With a top 5-year CAGR, for investors looking at adding a Fixed-Income CEF to their allocation, I would rate VVR a Buy.

Final Thought

You might have noticed that all but one of the largest loans recently held had their coupon rate tied to LIBOR, which "ends" for US assets in June 2023. Many will adopt the new SOFR calculation. Here is how that rate has moved over the past three years.