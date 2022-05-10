Melih Evren Burus/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)

Founded in 1917 and based in its namesake Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Oshkosh is a prominent producer of specialty trucks and access equipment. It designs and manufactures products such as aerial lifts, military vehicles, fire trucks, garbage trucks and cement mixers.

The business generated $7.9 billion in revenue in 2021 and operates in four segments:

Access Equipment (40% of revenue)

Defense (32%)

Fire & Emergency (16%)

Commercial (12%)

Oshkosh is typically a North American market share leader in its respective equipment types and supplies a wide swath of industries and end customers. For instance, it is the global leader in aerial work platforms through its JLG brand. It is also the largest light defense truck supplier to the U.S military, with its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) chosen to replace the Humvee in 2015.

We had previously owned Oshkosh in our Value Equity portfolios for the better part of a decade. As long-time admirers of the company's quality characteristics, and through our diligent process continuing to closely follow as management creates ways to improve, we have once again found an opportunity to be investors.

High-Quality Business

Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for Oshkosh include:

Pricing power stemming from its leading market share positions in nearly every business segment, vital nature of its products and industry concentration;

Diversified product line and customer base, as well as high barriers to entry in many of its businesses, such as fire trucks, aircraft rescue vehicles and defense; and

Consistent positive FREE cash flow generation, even during the 2008 financial crisis when most of its segments faced the steepest downturn in a generation.

Attractive Valuation

Through market share gains, we expect operating margins and FREE cash flow to be higher on a normalized basis. Thus, we believe Oshkosh shares are offered at a discount to our estimates of the company's intrinsic value.

Compelling Catalysts

Catalysts we have identified for Oshkosh, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:

Further innovation and technological improvements, particularly in the electrification of its vehicles, which could drive additional demand;

Continued rollout of its recently awarded U.S. Postal Service vehicle contract and market share gains for its JLG aerial work platforms;

Increased international orders for its JLTV military trucks as countries around the world replace aging Humvee fleets. In addition, further development of its aftermarket business can help improve profitability; and

Strong balance sheet can give management the ability to run a balanced capital allocation strategy that advances organic growth and returns cash to shareholders.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.