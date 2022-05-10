Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL)

Xcel Energy owns and operates four utilities serving 3.7 million electric customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers in eight states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the firm generates $11.5 billion in annual revenue and owns infrastructure that ranges from nuclear power plants to wind farms.

The company has been a leader in renewable energy development among regulated utilities. At the end of 2020, 47% of the energy Xcel produced came from carbon-free sources, making it one of the foremost wind producers and renewable energy providers in the U.S. It was also an early mover to announce (in December 2018) a 100% carbon free goal by 2050. The company plans to invest $26 billion in 2022-26, much of it going to renewable energy projects and electric grid infrastructure to support clean energy.

High-Quality Business

Some of the quality characteristics we have identified for Xcel Energy include:

Consistent operator with a long history of rate base growth, fair customer rates, balance sheet strength, and appropriate operating and maintenance expenses;

Presence in states with favorable regulatory environments that support the shift toward renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution; and

Strong management team with demonstrated business acumen having at an early stage successfully positioned Xcel for the ongoing renewable energy transition.

Attractive Valuation

We believe Xcel Energy's current stock price is offered at a discount to our determination of the company's intrinsic value given our estimates for higher normalized earnings and dividend payments.

Compelling Catalysts

Catalysts we have identified for Xcel Energy, which we believe will cause its stock price to appreciate over our three- to five-year investment horizon, include:

Xcel is well positioned to benefit from increased demand for clean energy, as its service territories have what we believe to be some of the best wind and solar resources in the country, and the states it serves are strong supporters of shifting from a heavy reliance on coal generation to renewables;

Continue leading the clean energy transition by aggressively replacing its coal generated energy capacity in a cost-effective manner. Xcel has plans to develop >5GW of solar and wind, including both greenfield and repowering opportunities; and

Capital spending to build out the electric transmission network will support the expansion of renewables in Xcel's service territory and should result in earnings and dividend growth.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.