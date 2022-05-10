Artem_Egorov/iStock via Getty Images

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is a large Canadian company that is listed on both the Toronto and the New York Stock Exchange. It is also a company controlled by Exxon Mobil (XOM)(and before that Standard Oil) since before 1900. This company is largely modeled after Exxon Mobil in that it is vertically integrated even to the point of owning gas stations. The refinery and chemicals presence is likewise significant.

This is one of the premier companies in Canada. As such, the stock generally commands a premium. As long as the industry is recovering, this stock is likely to continue to participate in that recovery. Rarely is the stock cheap, but the seldom matched (in Canada) diversification gives this company many advantages over other Canadian competitors.

Imperial Oil Cash Flow Growth And Return To Shareholder Plans (Imperial Oil Shareholder Annual Meeting Presentation For Fiscal Year 2021.)

The company also follows the American model on dividends. That means that whatever dividend is paid will likely be maintained during the downcycle. There are a lot of Canadian companies that will raise the dividend during the good times and then ratchet the same dividend back down during times of weak commodity pricing.

Here the extra money will go for the repurchase of shares. The company is large enough with enough shares outstanding that liquidity will not be an issue for the shares even though Exxon Mobil owns close to 70% of the shares. A share repurchase can be discontinued should industry conditions change materially. The same often cannot be said for dividends where a history of paying and periodically raising the dividend matters a lot .

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Imperial Oil First Quarter Announcement And Operational Summary In Canadian Dollars (Imperial Oil First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Imperial reported actually a greater improvement in earnings than did many companies. As noted above, several crucial benchmarks are at approximately 30-year highs. In many ways, that actually amounts to an industry outperformance rarely seen for a company of this size.

Many large companies are reporting good results along with the highest earnings in several years. But Imperial is beating earnings from a time period that really no one thought they would ever see again. This is a reflection on the cost reduction efforts of management bearing some very good fruit for shareholders.

The next quarter is likely to reflect even stronger commodity pricing and a recovery from some winter weather effects. Like many companies, there is a lull in certain activities due to the Spring Breakup. Turnarounds and other repair type projects are often scheduled during this time as well. Therefore, production growth from organic growth is likely to be the weakest of the fiscal year. The recovery from the winter weather will change that story a little.

Imperial Oil Cash Flow And Dividends Per Share (Imperial Oil First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

The company, like the parent, is known for its very strong balance sheet. Therefore, repayment of debt will not be the priority that it appears to be with the rest of the industry.

Instead, the company will initiate a C$2.5 billion tender offer probably through a Dutch auction process. Exxon Mobil intends to tender on a pro-rata basis to maintain its percentage of ownership. The second quarter is likely to report even more cash flow than the first (which already shows a substantial jump over the previous fiscal year. So there could be more share repurchases as the fiscal year unwinds.

Imperial Oil Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha Website May 8, 2022)

The very (unexpectedly) strong earnings performance likely means that the stock price will also sail into uncharted territory. The repurchase program is large enough to keep the stock price heading in the right direction. The promise of more extra cash may result in a combination of more share repurchases and possibly a special dividend.

The oil industry in general has found paradise in the current pricing environment. There are many companies talking about a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset balance sheets to permanently improve finances.

Here, this company is likely to repurchase shares while management bides its time until the next downturn. The whole Exxon Mobil organization tends to be countercyclical. So, investors should not expect a lot of growth plans at a time when the labor market is tight and there are supply shortages.

Instead, management will concentrate on returning cash to shareholders while repaying some debt, so there is some flexibility during the next downturn.

Imperial Oil Capital Expenditures Upstream (Imperial Oil Annual Meeting Corporate Slide Presentation For Fiscal Year 2021 And Some 2022 Guidance)

Imperial has a large presence (in terms of production) in the thermal, heavy oil, or bitumen. That makes the currently very strong pricing environment very important to this company. These types of products often have as good or better profitability than light oil during periods of strong pricing. Of course, during periods of weak pricing, the opposite is also true.

The company manages its sizable presence in this very volatile area through the refining and chemicals businesses so that more valuable end products allow the company a larger margin through the upgrading process.

The Future

Like the parent company, Imperial Oil is a mature and very large company in its own right. It is one of the few names that "everyone" recognizes from the Canadian oil industry.

The stock itself probably has a ways to go as this name usually commands a premium. The current environment is going to allow for a lot of cash generation. The resulting return to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases is likely to lead to continuing stock price increases.

The company came into the recovery with a very strong balance sheet. Therefore, debt repayment is not quite the priority that it would be for many companies in the industry.

Shareholders should expect slow growth. This year will likely reflect the strong commodity prices. Generally, Exxon Mobil Corporation is noted for its countercyclical tendencies. Therefore, major growth projects are probably not in the cards until things cool down a bit. Long term, slow growth and slow dividend growth would be a reasonable expectation. A company like this should provide an annual return in the 10% to low teens range from the current price. Now much of the appreciation will come during the recovery stage.

That is why it is important to consider these cyclical companies for purchase now. Despite the cyclical nature of the company, this one will be around a long time. Therefore, investors that like to buy and hold cyclical companies should do ok with this one.