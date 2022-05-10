PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been one of the high-flyers in the biotechnology industry for over a decade now. A leader in its field of mechanizing surgical instruments, it typically grew revenue and profits rapidly, leading to stock prices that assumed continued rapid growth. That paradigm has been challenged by some market saturation in the U.S. followed by the slowdown in elective surgeries during the pandemic. This article will focus on Intuitive’s recent and potential growth rates. The latest data is from Intuitive Q1 2022 results released on April 21, 2022. Following that, I will give my opinion of buying the stock at the current price.

Data by YCharts

Q1 2022 Intuitive Surgical Results

Revenue in Q1 2022 was $1.49 billion, down sequentially, which is typical seasonality, but up 16% from $1.29 billion in Q1 2021. Intuitive reports three income segments: systems, or the da Vinci robots themselves; instruments and accessories, which are required for each surgery; and services, which includes repairs and maintenance. Systems is the underlaying segment upon which the long term-health of the company depends. System sales were down sequentially from Q4, a typical seasonal pattern, but at $428 million were up 16% from $369 million year-earlier.

Instruments and accessories revenue was $810 million, up 15% from $706 million year-earlier. Service revenue was $249 million, up 14% from $218 million year earlier. For Q1 the different segments were roughly in line with one another in y/y growth.

Turning to profits, GAAP net income was $366 million, dropping from $426 million in Q1 2021. Digging in to see why revenue was up but income down, the main factors are a 22% jump in cost of product and service revenue, a 20% increase in SG&A expense, and a 31% jump in R&D expense.

Resulting GAAP diluted EPS was $1.00, down from $1.17 in Q1 2021. Even on a non-GAAP basis EPS declined y/y to $1.13 from $1.17.

Normally a company with declining y/y EPS would be lucky to have a P/E ratio of 20, but Intuitive’s is closer to 46. If investors are behaving rationally (no guarantee of that!), it indicates they expect earnings growth to resume in the future, tracking or exceeding revenue growth.

Longer-term Revenue Growth Rates

Revenue was growing faster before the pandemic, before 2020. When Intuitive started out it was relatively easy to have high growth rates on a small base. As it grew larger it was harder to get high % growth on the larger base. It also began to saturate parts of its markets, as some hospitals had enough surgical robots to meet demand. Expansion into new types of surgeries became a driver over time. To see the impact of the pandemic I will compare Q1 2022 to Q1 2019. We know that the pandemic impacted hospitals' capital budgets, which might have made decisions to buy new Intuitive DaVinci systems more difficult. There was also an immediate impact when surgeries were delayed by pandemic concerns, which hit instrument and accessory revenue.

In Q1 2019, total revenue was $974 million. In the three years since then revenue increased a total of 53%. Systems revenue in Q1 2019 was $248 million, so it has gone up 73% in three years. Accessories and instruments were $552 million in Q1 2019. So that segment is up 47% in three years. Finally, Services segment revenue was $174 million, leading to a 43% three-year increase. If there is a numeric takeaway, it is that over the past 3 years Instrument and Accessories segment growth, the largest chunk of revenue, has lagged. That would indicate that in Q1 2022 the pandemic was still having an impact on elective surgeries. It could mean that growth will accelerate if the pandemic continues to die down. If it resurges, that would again dampen growth.

Possible Complications

Now Intuitive Surgical has a relatively large installed base of DaVinci robotic surgery systems. The systems are not really robotic, or autonomous, in the classic R2-D2 sense. They help the surgeon overcome the limitations of manual surgery, but they are entirely controlled by the surgeon. The newer systems also help with visualization. There is some incentive for hospitals to trade in older systems for newer ones. There are also still many hospitals in the U.S. and other advanced nations that have no robots, or have less than a complete set of them. Further expansion is likely in the developing nations, but capital requirements remain an impediment.

I think a reasonable guess is that Intuitive Surgical will continue to grow revenue at a pace of between 10% and 20% per year. In a severe economic downturn, a lower growth rate would be possible. A higher rate is possible, at least for periods of time, when new surgical system types or instrument types are introduced. It is also possible that competitors will make inroads, though so far that has not been the case in any substantial way. Intuitive Surgical does not have a monopoly, but it rules the field, for now.

Cash Balance

Cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 2022 were $8.4 billion. That was down during the quarter due to share repurchases and capital expenditures. It also is more than 10% of the company’s market capitalization. I would expect further stock buybacks. Initiating a dividend might also attract more investors to the stock.

Price and Conclusion

As I write on May 9, Intuitive Surgical stock is plummeting with the rest of the market. It has been a bad year for the biotechnology sector, particularly for clinical-stage small cap pharmaceuticals. On May 9, the stock closed at $208.71, with an intraday low of $207.13 representing a new 52 week low. The 52-week high had been $369.69. Even at $209, Intuitive is priced as a growth stock, with a forward P/E ratio of 45.56.

I try to do my own investing based on buying low and selling high, though as a long-term oriented investor I do not sell stocks often. On that basis, now is clearly a good time to buy Intuitive Surgical stock. The danger is that if the growth rate continues to decline, investors should price the stock using a lower P/E ratio, so the stock could continue to decline. It might also decline further due to downward momentum. The upside would be faster growth based on new products, replacement of older systems, and hospitals realizing they need these machines to stay competitive. I think it is unlikely that the growth rate will decline substantially in the next few years, and it should get a bit of a bump as we come out of the Covid pandemic. I do not own Intuitive Surgical stock, but I am thinking about it. The dilemma is that many biotechnology companies are at or near 52-week lows right now. It is a bargain hunter’s delight.