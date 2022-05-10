Nicholas Wright/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, 2022.

1 - A quick snapshot of the quarter

The company generated revenues of $307.24 million during 1Q22, down 5.2% year-over-year. The adjusted income was $158.01 million, or $0.35 per share.

WPM: 1Q22 highlight Presentation (Wheaton Precious Metals)

CEO Randy Smallwood said in the conference call:

I am pleased to announce that Wheaton is off to a good start in 2022. Our portfolio continues to deliver strong results, including solid revenue, earnings and cash flow for the first three months of 2022

2 - Stock performance

Wheaton Precious Metals is part of my core long-term streamer with Franco-Nevada (FNV). Below is the one-year performance.

Data by YCharts

WPM jumped 23% on a one-year basis, underperforming its rival Franco-Nevada slightly.

3 - Investment Thesis

WPM is one of my long-term investments of choice in the royalties & streams segment just below Franco Nevada (FNV).

The investment thesis has not changed this quarter, and the financial presentation below will clearly demonstrate why I recommend WPM for the long term.

However, one recurring drawback common in this industry is the lack of a decent dividend. The company can certainly afford to raise the actual dividend based on the free cash flow.

While I consider WPM a solid long-term investment, I still suggest trading regularly short-term LIFO, 30% of your long-term position.

This split strategy has been my dominant strategy in my marketplace, "The Gold and oil corner," and it is the most rewarding strategy while reducing the risk significantly.

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 1Q22

Wheaton Precious 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 324.12 330.39 268.96 278.20 307.24 Net Income in $ Million 162.00 166.12 134.94 291.82 157.47 EBITDA $ Million 232.41 237.37 192.19 352.35 215.96* EPS diluted in $/share 0.36 0.37 0.30 0.65 0.35 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 232.15 216.42 201.28 195.29 210.54 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 155.33 64.78 1.81 304.05 46.00 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 76.82 151.63 199.48 -108.76 164.54* Total cash $ Million 191.16 235.45 372.45 226.05 376.16 Long-term debt in $ Million 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 450.6 451.2 451.7 451.2 452.0 Production details 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 190.4 194.1 184.9 186.4 171.4 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 13,706 13,978 13,314 13,421 12,853 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz GEO 1,848 1,870 1,764 1,798 1,870 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz SEO 25.66 25.97 24.51 23.36 24.19 The gold/silver ratio 72.0 67.5 72.0 77.0 77.3

Source: Company release

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Note1: Historical data (more than four years) are only available for subscribers.

Note2: The company has an ATM program of $300 million, which has not been used yet. However, it is vital to know its existence and the risk of dilution. In the press release:

At the Market Equity Program The Company has established an at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue up to $300 million worth of common shares from treasury to the public from time to time at the Company's discretion and subject to regulatory requirements.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues: Wheaton Precious Metals posted $307.24 million in revenue for 1Q22

WPM: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) The first quarter of 2022 yielded revenue of $307.24 million, down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis and up 10.4% sequentially.

The adjusted net earnings were $158.01 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $161.13 million, or $0.36 per share in 1Q21. Cash costs were $477 per GEO, higher than $450 per ounce a year ago.

The decline in attributable gold production was primarily due to lower output at Salobo and 777. It was partly offset by higher-grade ore at Constancia.

Cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $210.54 million compared to $232.15 million in the prior year.

Below is shown the revenue per metal for the last four quarters. Cobalt production started in 1Q21:

WPM: Quarterly revenues per segment 2Q21 1Q22 (Fun Trading) Gold represents 47.4% and silver 43.7% of this quarter's total revenue.

Note: During the three months ended March 31, 2022, Wheaton received its fifth cobalt delivery under the Voisey's Bay precious metal purchase agreement.

The gold price rose sequentially to $1,850 per GEO or $1,870 per Au Oz, while the silver price was also up to $24.67 per SEO or $24.19 per Ag Oz. Please see the chart below:

WPM: Quarterly Gold and silver price history (Fun Trading)

2 - Free cash flow was a loss estimated at $164.54 million in 1Q22

WPM: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus Capex.

On March 31, 2021, the trailing 12-month FCF was estimated at $406.89 million, and the first quarter of 2022 was estimated at $164.54 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share or a yield of 1.36%.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (15%) taken directly for non-Canadian investors, reducing the amount paid to US investors.

3 - Available capital, no debt, and liquidity

On March 31, 2022, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $376.163 million and no debt outstanding under its Revolving Facility, which is excellent support from a long-term investor's perspective.

The company has a $2 billion revolver facility that has been extended for another year (see below). Total liquidity of nearly $2.4 billion.

The chart below shows a significant debt reduction:

WPM: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Also, WPM owns total long-term equity investments of $ 92.194 million in 1Q22 (Bear Creek, Sabina, Kutcho, and others). 4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details WPM: Quarterly Gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading) This quarter's gold equivalent production was 171,367 GEOs compared to 190,359 GEOs last year. The company sold 166,065 GEOs during 1Q22, down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter's 172,271 GEOs. It was a weak production slowly declining for the last three quarters.

Wheaton's metals production was:

79,087 Au ounces. 6,206 Ag K ounces. 4,488 Pd ounces. 234 M Lbs of Cobalt.

WPM: Gold Silver ratio (Fun Trading) The gold/silver ratio is 1:77.3 this quarter (see chart above).

5 - 2021 Reserves (Total Proven and Probable) and 2021 guidance and recent acquisitions

5.1 - Reserves 2021

As indicated in my previous article, the total mineral reserves of P1+P2 are 14.01 Moz of gold, 567.9 Moz of silver, 0.63 Moz of palladium, 0.17 Moz of platinum, and 31.4 Moz of cobalt.

5.2 - 2022 Guidance is unchanged from the previous one.

WPM 2022 guidance (Wheaton Precious Metals)

The gold production for 2022 is anticipated to be lower than 2021. However, the company expects a gold equivalent production of 700K to 760K for 2022.

With the 5-year annual average from 2023 to 2026, WPM guides an average of 850K GEOs per year. The company also indicates a 10-year yearly average from 2022 to 2031, expected to be an average of 910K GEOs.

5.3 - The Marmato Project from Aris Gold

Under the amended terms of the Marmato PMPA, the Company is committed to paying Aris Gold total funding of $175 million. WPM already spent $53 million, and $50 million is payable during the construction of the Lower Mine.

WPM: The Marmato Project Aris Gold Presentation (Wheaton Precious Metals)

Technical Analysis and Commentary

WPM: TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

WPM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $52 and support at $44. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% of your position between $51.75 and $52.25. However, WPM has dropped significantly in a short period, and it is essential to look at the mid-term resistance/support line at $48. I recommend taking some partial profits at this level and seeing if WPM can break out and reach the $52 resistance.

I believe it is safe to accumulate WPM below $44. However, if the stock breaks down, the next lower support is $39.75. I suggest slowly buying using comparable purchases (about four potential), assuming a retest of the lower support.

The gold price has dropped recently with the recent FED hike and a potential 75-point hike in June. However, the drop has been modest and slowed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The dominant strategy that I regularly promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 30% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core long-term position between $60 and $70.

Trading LIFO allows you to sell your most recent purchases, assuming a profit while keeping your long-term position until your position has appreciated enough to consider selling it.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.