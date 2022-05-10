FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is a telehealth platform founded in 2002 which connects patients to physicians through its virtual care platform. The single points solutions that the company once had as part of its pipeline of products have now transformed into a highly complementary whole-person-care (WPC) approach adopted today. In essence, its business model can now be summed up to be the delivery of on-demand healthcare and chronic care management.

Once and still is the tech darling of Cathie Wood, Teladoc has since plunged from its high of US$308/share to a low of US$28/share in a matter of 14 months, a remarkable 91%, triggered by the release of Q4’20 and full-year '20 results. The selloff worsened in the last month with the release of subpar Q1’22 results and a lowered guidance for the rest of the year in what seemed to be a consequence of incompetent management for the lack of visibility around earnings. Regardless, today I will cover my bullish thesis on the Telemedicine industry, Teladoc, Q1’22 results, and risks to look out for that would invalidate the thesis.

Business Model

Teladoc’s WPC approach targets both acute episodic illnesses such as the common cold, sinus infections, flu, sore throats… together with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, and behavioral health and they have since amassed a portfolio of solutions to target both the mental and physical care needs of an individual.

Their customer base largely includes B2B clients (payers, employers, health plans, hospitals, and insurance companies) that contract with Teladoc for the provision of virtual primary care services to customers (employees, beneficiaries, and dependents).

Teladoc Product Pipeline (Panther Research)

Product 1: Primary360 represents Teladoc’s primary care product, born out of a pilot program in 2019 and formally launched in late 2021. As a B2B solution now widely available across all 50 states in the US, this general medicine solution was created to mimic the family doctor healthcare model that most individuals have and trust. Available to commercial health plans, employers, and other clients, the main value proposition is to provide a primary care physician (PCP) to individuals that don’t have one, together with the fostering of a relationship to be maintained moving forward. By enabling 24/7 access to such licensed doctors that are able to diagnose, treat, and prescribe medicine for non-emergency needs, consumers can schedule virtual visits whenever needed, and personalize their own care plans according to their preference.

An example of the entire process would begin with the customer choosing between a PCP, therapist, psychiatrist, nutritionist… whatever his/her need, along with a particular individual of their choice that is licensed within the same state. Consumers will then need to fill out an assessment form, much like the one we typically fill out at the clinic, as well as schedule a virtual visit with their doctor. A dedicated care team comprising of registered nurses, medical assistants, and care coordinators will also be assigned to you for lifetime support, with no limits/additional fees.

During the virtual visit, physicians will also be able to monitor your blood pressure and access your BMI in real-time from the blood pressure cuff sent to you once an appointment has been confirmed. Labs are also entirely feasible as your care team will work with you to find an in-network specialist, and once the results are out, it will be sent back to your PCP for a follow-up consultation. Should an in-person visit be required, Teladoc is also well equipped to handle such scenarios.

To gauge the success of Teladoc’s primary care, more than 40% of Fortune 500 companies have since signed up with Teladoc, together with more than 100 health plans and 600 hospitals and health systems for such a service, and recent deals signed with CVS Health-owned payer Aetna for self-insured employers and Centene (CNC) add a further vote of confidence for the solution, which will likely start to meaningfully contribute to cash flows in 2H22.

Products 2 & 4: myStrength Compete together with BetterHelp are Teladoc’s solutions to address the mental health needs of individuals, in which demand has rapidly proliferated since the pandemic. myStrength Complete represents Teladoc’s 1st truly integrated product with Livongo, functioning as a stepped care product, combining Teladoc’s network of therapists and psychiatrists with Livongo’s digital tools and mental health capabilities for a personalized target solution. This B2B solution available through health plans differs from BetterHelp, which is more so a DTC solution that leads the market, both in terms of number of individuals enrolled as well as the number of providers available on the platform to meet consumer needs.

Product 3: Lastly, Chronic Care Complete, launched in February 2022,

provides members with a unified, comprehensive experience that leverages connected health monitoring devices, access to health coaches, and support from physicians and mental health specialists when needed”.

Diabetes Care Complete, Hypertension Care Complete, Prediabetes Care Complete, all fall under this category, and the use of health monitoring devices to aid physicians in real-time is a game-changer. Patients will also be able to use blood glucose strips at home at their own convenience whilst having a certified professional 'watch' over them in real-time. For example:

People using Livongo are given a smart touch glucose meter. They can share their numbers with their healthcare team and be provided with feedback. If their blood sugar goes out of range, either too high or too low, they get a call or text from a Livongo CDE to make sure they are okay—in a way, it's like having a personal diabetes assistant.

With such a diverse portfolio of products and elevated convenience for patients, Teladoc’s WPC approach intends to establish their virtual telehealth service as the very 1st gateway one chooses to begin one's healthcare journey.

Why You Should Be Bullish on Telemedicine

Telemedicine Total Addressable Market (Fortune Business Insights)

Let’s begin with the numbers before analyzing it through the lens of the customer. The telehealth total addressable market (TAM), valued at US$91BN in 2021, is projected to grow to US$636Bn by 2028, representative of a 32% CAGR as forecasted by Fortune Business Insights. Such a CAGR is indicative of a hypergrowth industry with lots of room for further development, and given that Teladoc is the largest virtual health player in the space by market share, they should stand to benefit proportionately with the rest of its peers and perhaps positively disproportionately, due to the comprehensiveness of solutions.

Other macro reasons include the growing physician (primary care doctors + specialists) shortage in the US which can only be addressed by an increased efficiency in doctors attending to more patients, possible through telemedicine. The changing age demographics (US fertility rates hit its lowest level in 2020 + higher life expectancy) due to changes in consumer preferences and pace of technology respectively, will also culminate in a population consisting of more elderly people that will need greater demand for healthcare, and this coupled with the shortage in doctors means that telemedicine, given its proven efficacy, is here to stay.

Furthermore, the majority of consultations with your PCP can be done virtually given most visits aren’t emergency needs. Ambulatory care, otherwise known as outpatient visits, refers to medical services performed without the need to admit one to a hospital or to a specialized facility and is typically provided in the setting of a physician. A CDC report estimates that the annual ambulatory care visits in the US itself total up to 1.25Bn, with approximately 1/3 of such visits addressable via telehealth. Teladoc themselves estimates this to be about 417M visits per year in the US alone.

Telehealth Visit Count + Platform-Enabled Sessions (Panther Research)

Teladoc registered 4.5M telehealth visits (US+International) in Q1’22, along with 1.2M in platform-enabled sessions licensed out through InTouch Health. The 5.7M total visits provided in Q1’22 at an annual run rate turns tabulates to be 22.7M, representative of just 5.5% of the entire 417M ambulatory care visits that telehealth platforms should be able to disrupt. Given that there are many other smaller private competitors out there alongside the bigger corporations like Walmart Health (WMT) and Amazon Care (AMZN) that are also providing visits as we speak, a larger percentage of the market has already been covered and nominally there isn’t really a 95.5% gap left to fill. That being said, Teladoc is currently the largest player by a mile, and the numbers above if anything are conservative, given that they factor in international visits recorded despite being compared to the ambulatory potential in the US alone. If we were to truly consider the international opportunity as well, the market would be substantially larger.

Lastly, telemedicine reimagines the healthcare space by excelling at preventive care rather than the conventional reactive care. When one is ill every so often, a consultation follows and medicines are prescribed after diagnosis. This tit for tat process is reactive in nature and indicative of the conventional way in-person PCP outpatient visits occur. But oftentimes your health may be depleting implicitly without any indication given by your body. With telemedicine, the integration of data science, AI, and consumer-grade hardware will mean that such remote monitoring devices will be able to pick up anomalous changes in your health regardless of whether you are consciously aware of it and prompt your PCP to reach out to you virtually, potentially preventing long-term diseases from manifesting. The direct (medical bills) and indirect costs (loss of productivity) of chronic diseases such as cancer and strokes are also evidently high, and the ability to take on pre-emptive preventive measures before the onset of the disease as well as reactive care when treatment is required will likely culminate in cost savings that most don’t seem to realize. Teladoc’s Chronic Care Complete solution is at the forefront of such preventive care and should start to generate meaningfully towards revenues in the future.

Consumers Also Benefit From Telemedicine

Moving on to the consumer’s perspective, telemedicine also saves them a lot of time bypassing the need to wait in long queues as well as the time they save from not having to travel down to the doctor’s office for a session that could have easily been facilitated virtually. Not needing to travel also saves individuals money from the petrol that would have otherwise been drained, and given the elevated prices of oil today coupled with rampant inflation, that would translate to a good amount of cost savings. Just imagine the thousands of consumers that drive back and forth for consultations that are oftentimes immaterial and could have been easily handled virtually. Consumer surplus is further widened due to Telemedicine via Teladoc being significantly cheaper than in-person visits.

A 3P study by Veracity Analytics concluded that a number of Teladoc clients saved an average of US$472 per visit compared to if the general medical services were provided in a non-telehealth setting to their associated customer base. Given that employers and insurance companies ultimately find it cheaper to offer employees telehealth whilst ensuring this does not come at the cost of quality, it is no wonder we are seeing a lot more adoption by clients. 24/7 care also means that consumers will have the ability to consult a medical professional after-hours and on weekends, adding to overall customer convenience. Because the US healthcare industry faces a substantial increase in cost originating from inefficiencies, which are then passed down to the consumer, cost is all the more a critical catalyst in driving the favorable adoption of Telemedicine as seen today.

What critics of Telehealth/Teladoc need to understand is that this was never an industry that set out to entirely displace in-person visits into perpetuity. There will always be valid reasons for one to need to go down physically for a checkup where Teladoc’s services are unable to meet their needs and that is entirely fine. Regardless, such exceptions do not invalidate the thesis and imply that because of such ‘gaps’ in its utility, Telemedicine will cease to exist. When an in-person visit is required perhaps because of the worsening of a patient’s conditions, Teladoc will still be able to refer you to an in-network provider of theirs. Once again, the vision Teladoc hopes for is to become the gateway and focal point in one’s healthcare journey - Not the be-all end-all.

Critics of Teladoc also maintain that the company is a pandemic play and when borders and economies do reopen, consumers will likely abandon telehealth consultations for their in-person family doctor we are all so comfortable with. The borders and economies have reopened as of 2021, and Teladoc still reports double-digit growth at an average of 43% in total telehealth visits for the past 5 quarters (Q1’21-Q2’22), proof of a positive structural change in behavior and perception of patients with regards to virtual physician visits. The current 4.5M visits in Q1’22 would also be conservative if annualized, given that Q4 is typically the cold season when most fall sick and hence almost always registers the highest visit count. Q1 is typically the lowest.

Teladoc FY22 Guidance (Q1'22 ER)

Extrapolating Q1’22 visits for the entire year also wouldn’t even meet management’s latest guidance for FY22 that has already been revised downwards to reflect conservatism after their disappointing miss.

Why Teladoc Is Not Just Video Conferencing

Critics also argue that Teladoc has no moat and is a mere video conferencing software. Yet, Teladoc’s competitive advantage isn’t a service that your in-person PCP wouldn’t be able to do (apart from preventive care to a large extent), but the intangible aspects of the business. I see 2 moats.

Customer Relationships

Breadth of Services

Teladoc’s WPC approach was developed to offer a highly concentrated solution to one’s medical needs, where the consumer would be able to revolutionize their healthcare journey and attain a diverse set of solutions in one centralized place, whilst receiving an entirely personalized treatment plan. The scale that Teladoc has since achieved is a function of their customer relationships which is the best in the entire industry. The size of clients that Teladoc has been able to land, deals with more than 40% of the Fortune 500 companies and more than 40 of the largest insurance partners, together with their international presence in more than 130 countries positions them as the clear leader in the entire space, and the highly recurring nature of access fees from such partners who largely pay via a subscription-based model guarantees stable cash flows alongside a high visibility with it (given that customer retention is high and attrition rates low due to immense customer satisfaction as I will delve into more detail later on).

Furthermore, the 2nd moat that Teladoc has is its breadth of services which is a function of their 1st mover advantage (being the largest and 1st telemedicine platform in the US) as well as the nature of their business model, which is to grow via acquisitions. Teladoc maintains the most diverse suite of solutions readily available for consumers today, with their WPC care covering all bases of general medicine, mental health, and chronic care.

Teladoc-Livongo Presentation (Teladoc Investor Relations)

Although Teladoc certainly overpaid for Livongo, that remains to be a discussion for another day. What’s just as important is the fact that joining forces with their biggest competitor then (Livongo), with a highly complementary set of solutions for chronic care and mental health, propelled Teladoc to cement their lead in the telemedicine market. Teladoc’s network of PCPs, therapists, psychiatrists… as part of the Teladoc Health Medical Group (THMG) that they contract but do not own, has also since grown to well over 10,000 providers, testament to just how much help and expertise consumers have access to whenever required.

Teladoc Ecosystem Visualization (Veuepoint Twitter)

Veuepoint’s visualization sums Teladoc’s entire suite of solutions up concisely, and with such a diverse pipeline of services for all types of medical subspecialties from non-urgent episodic needs to chronic and urgent needs, together with the combination of both hardware consumer diagnostics IoT healthcare devices (glucometers, blood pressure monitors, cuffs, heart rate monitors, and ultrasound devices) and software with billions of data points from the Livongo acquisition, Teladoc’s virtual service is brought to an entirely different level that no other incumbent can currently compete with. Capital itself from the bigger players won’t be anywhere near sufficient to crumble this network of nodes and is perhaps the reason why Amazon has chosen to partner with Teladoc.

The network effects and synergies within the entire ecosystem as part of their WPC approach thus create a defensible moat which most equity analysts seem to be discounting, and the opportunity for a contrarian play against the street.

These 2 moats I believe are the reason Teladoc simply isn’t just Zoom.

Operational Metrics Are Still Trending Higher

Teladoc Revenue Breakdown (Panther Research)

Moving on to the different business segments, revenues are classified as either access fees, visit fees, or others.

Access fees are generated largely from payers who pay on behalf of their associated customer base at a contractually agreed fee per member per month (PMPM). Cash flows originating from this segment can be considered to be largely recurring in nature since Teladoc employs a subscription-based model. As mentioned earlier, Teladoc’s customer retention rate remains high due to the consumer satisfaction originating from the breadth of services available and seamless customer experience, from good mobile UX to the dedicated care team for every patient to the short waiting times for a telehealth consult.

In their prospectus summary filed May 29th, 2015, Teladoc reported that their

solution is delivered with a median response time of less than ten minutes from the time a Member requests a telehealth visit to the time they speak with a Teladoc physician.”

Gone are the days of having to wait hours in line at a germ-infested clinic, atop having already driven for miles to get there for a mere 10-minute consultation. With such prime services, it doesn’t surprise that Teladoc has also clocked a net promoter score (NPS) of 60+ across their entire suite of services as per JPM’s healthcare conference held in January this year. J.D Power 2021 also ranks Teladoc as the winner in terms of consumer satisfaction twice in the last 3 years, whilst maintaining their lead in enrollment, customer service, and consultation. Teladoc also disclosed in prospectus filings that member satisfaction rates have exceeded 95% for the past 6 years. The net dollar retention rate for the past 3 years from clients also came in at a remarkable 104%, indicative of a low attrition rate and hence low client churn.

With a high member satisfaction registered for customers associated with clients, it makes sense that clients too are satisfied with sticking with Teladoc for the foreseeable future. Sure, certain paid members may not be entirely satisfied at times due to rude providers and having to wait an anomalously long waiting time, but the results speak for themselves, and on the whole, management should be credited for having built such an experience from the ground up.

As for Q1’22, Teladoc reported 491M in access fees and 68M for visit fees, accounting for 86% and 12% respectively in margins as a percentage of the overall top line. Visit fees represent fees generated on a per telehealth visit from those that have no subscriptions, but given that the majority of their services are B2B and on a contractual basis, access fees make up the bulk of revenues. Teladoc has also been further expanding their international presence, but the US still forms their main area of operations accounting for 86.9% of overall revenues in Q1’22, with a 9Q average of 88% of the overall top line.

Teladoc Member Count Breakdown (Panther Research)

Total members (paid members + visit fee only members) continue to grow 8.2% yoy, driven primarily by 14.5% increase in visit fee only members. Paid member growth has slowed meaningfully since 2020, with only 2.8M in net additions in 2021. However, with many large clients that have only recently onboarded with Teladoc such as Aetna from CVS, we should start to see a further contribution from such partners in terms of cash flow in the latter half of 2022 into 2023. As Teladoc further improves its breadth of services and concretizes their WPC approach, it is also highly probable that more payers start considering offering telehealth coverage to their beneficiaries. Just recently, Teladoc also managed to secure a deal with Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider with 22+ hospitals and 2M patients annually. Such an integration will take time and the ramp up in visits from these members will probably only manifest 1+ years down the road. Although the slowdown in paid members is somewhat of a concern, it can be argued that the pandemic accelerated and brought forward the growth of the industry to too large an extent in the last 2 years, and hence why we are naturally seeing an organic slowdown in further adoption.

Although I certainly doubt that this slowdown is indicative of a saturation in the telemedicine market, should that be the case, Teladoc will still be able to substantially grow its top line and margins through further cross-selling opportunities. The average US revenues per member (ARPM) have continued to grow for the past 6 quarters, growing 107% in FY21 and 20.6% Q1’22 this year. Originating from higher access fees per US paid member, albeit there are certain cases where non-members also do pay access fees, the increase in monetization of paid members means that health plans should be willing to pay more for their associated customers due to the growing utility Teladoc’s ever-growing healthcare ecosystem can offer.

Unique chronic members also continue to grow 11.9% yoy, albeit the slowdown in growth and less than optimal uptake in chronic care solutions is worrying. Teladoc seems to have difficulty growing this base of unique customers past 1.4% of their entire US paid member base. Still, the mitigating factor and beacon of hope would be that their recently unveiled chronic care complete solution in 2022 would be able to turn things around and boost adoption into the future.

Teladoc Utilization Rates (Panther Research)

Lastly and most importantly, utilization rates are up 590 bps yoy and have continued its steady climb for the past 6 quarters. Utilization rates refer to ratio of total visits within a particular period (excluding visit fee only visits) to total US paid members, and the results are then annualized. With increasing utilization rates, from a mere 9.4% in 2018 to the 23.4% (+1400 bps) in Q1’22, consumers are evidently finding more value in services and hence utilizing the platform more via visits.

What’s important to note is that the trend in utilization rates is likely a good harbinger of how willing clients are to renew their contracts, which is also affiliated to how useful associated customers find Teladoc to be. Growing utilization rates together with an ever-improving suite of solutions as Chronic Care Complete and Primary360 start to fully roll out this year, coupled with a strong net dollar retention as previously mentioned ultimately speaks volumes about the quality of Teladoc's service.

Drivers for Growth

Acquire more paid members & visit fee only members Further penetration rates within incumbent client’s customer base Scale utilization rates within incumbent client’s customer base Drive further ARPM & PMPM from the cross-selling of services

Teladoc currently boasts a total base of 79.5M customers (paid + visit fee only), having grown at a more than 40% CAGR in the past 3 years itself. With more than 297M individuals in the US that have health insurance (government + private) as of 2020, there is still a lot more room for Teladoc to grow, not including further expansion internationally. A subset of these members will more than likely also enroll in chronic care programs, driving overall adoption of services. Furthermore, from an ambulatory care perspective, Teladoc can still disrupt a significant portion of the annual outpatient visits through their virtual care services.

As the breadth of services continues to grow, driven by acquisitions or the creation of further synergies previously unexplored, consumers stand to unambiguously benefit from their existing memberships. Utilization rates will continue to scale as consumers get increasingly comfortable visiting their PCP on the platform, driven by convenience and cheaper prices. As clients see utilization rates grow and customers find more utility due to the cross-selling of products, it is likely that they will be more than willing to renew their contractual obligations and even pay higher fees PMPM overtime.

Given that many payers are currently partnered with more than 1 telehealth platform, the increasing utilization of Teladoc’s services may also mean that they end contracts with other competitors and solely offer customers access to Teladoc Health. Doing so would then translate into a higher budget per member that payers are willing to pay on behalf of beneficiaries, further driving monetization for Teladoc. It is also key to keep in mind that such a transition would see no additional customer acquisition costs (CAC), and margins will hence expand over time alongside higher cash flows.

Teladoc Cross-Selling Success (JPM Health Conference 2022)

As it is, management has already proven that they have a good track record when it comes to the cross-selling of services, with more than 40% of telehealth members having access to multiple products compared to the mere 10% recorded in 2017. In general, the cross-selling services to incumbent customers also tends to be easier than having to acquire a new customer.

Teladoc PMPM Potential (JPM Health Conference 2022)

If existing programs were entirely utilized by paid members, the average revenue PMPM can also scale up to US$68, 96% higher than the US$2.57 in FY21. Certainly, it is unlikely that actual revenues PMPM does grow to such levels as payers themselves are capped by the budgets they have, and most members won’t need all the services Teladoc readily offers - the takeaway being that the room for growth if paid members were to not increase overtime is still evidently significant.

Risks + Causes for Concerns

Despite the significant selloff that Teladoc has already witnessed year to date, risks remain baked into the operations of the company that investors need to duly consider.

Teladoc Margin Analysis (Panther Research)

Top line growth slowed dramatically to just 24.6% yoy, and although the 150% yoy growth in Q1’21 is artificially inflated due to the Livongo acquisition in Q4’20, the slowdown in growth still poses a concern. The rule of 40 which combines top line growth with net profit margins, particularly useful for analyzing subscription-based models and innovative companies that prioritize scale over profitability was also invalidated for the 1st time in the past 10 quarters (Q1’22 inclusive). Although the -1156% is skewed entirely due to the mammoth non-cash impairment charge of US$6.6Bn, if we were to factor that out and use adjusted net incomes of -13.16% instead, the net 11.43% still comes in below the benchmark of 40%.

The contraction in AEBITDA margins both yoy and qoq to 9.6% in Q1’22 was driven by an increase in advertising and marketing costs, from newer private entrants, particularly in the DTC mental health space. The lower yields on ad spend for BetterHelp translates to a less than proportionate increase in top line despite the expense itself growing 50% yoy and compressing margins by totaling close to 25% of the entire top line. Lowered guidance by management is also worrying. Although I believe that management should be credited for a lot of the success in client adoption thus far, their lack of visibility around earnings for Q1’22 does signal some negligence. I doubt management intentionally lied.

Other risks include additional impairment charges in future earnings if the macro environment continues to worsen. Despite the US$6.6Bn write-down, there is still US$7.9Bn in goodwill remaining on the balance sheet. Management has already disclosed the metrics used to test for impairment (75% income and 25% market approach), and should their limits be triggered once again when the fair value falls below carrying value, the large loss in EPS that would then be reported (as part of unusual items in Income Statement) could further weigh down on sentiment. Although such impairment charges are non-cash in nature and are added back when we look to the real cash flows generated from operations, the basis of the charge in itself is a proxy for the lack of growth from Livongo. The acquisition does not seem to have lived up to its anticipated performance and the lack of accretiveness is very real risk investors need to keep an eye on.

That being said, the extent of the selloff is unwarranted in my view. The majority of operational metrics still continue trending higher as previously analyzed, albeit the slowdown in certain segments (paid members + unique chronic care members). But even those have reasonable justifications. Adjusted net income margins of -13.6% (excluding goodwill impairment) have improved significantly from the -44% recorded in Q1’21 as acquisitions and transformation costs together with income taxes have been reduced over time. Teladoc still maintains R&D expense at more than 15% total revenues as they should, but as their services mature and more synergies manifest, this should naturally come down as well.

Teladoc FCF + AFCF + FCF (net acquisitions) (Panther Research)

Furthermore, adjusted free cash flows (accounts for capex + purchase of software and capitalized costs) and adjusted free cash flows net after acquisitions have improved by a substantial amount from 2017 to profitability as of end FY21. Although Q1’22 earnings saw the company take 1 step back towards unprofitability once more, this was primarily driven by changes in net operating assets. If you want a deeper dive into the different types of free cash flows, Brian Kapp covered this nicely in an article a while back. Teladoc also remains both liquid and solvent, and the majority of debt that they have is only due in 2027.

Most importantly, stock-based compensation (SBC) has been trending downwards. The company has significantly diluted shareholders via equity financing since 2017, where total diluted share count has grown at a 27% CAGR to finance their acquisitions. However, since the Livongo acquisition in Q4’20, SBC has decreased 36% in FY21 and a further 30% in Q1’22. As a percentage of total revenues, SBC that was once a painful 43.5% of FY20 total revenues has dropped to just 14.9% of FY21 revenues and now just 10.7% in the most recent quarter, hitting the lows of 2018.

Investor Takeaways

Teladoc 7Y Historical LTM EV/REV Multiple (TIKR Terminal) Teladoc NTM EV/REV Median Multiple Comparables (TIKR Terminal)

Teladoc’s valuations have compressed significantly since its peak and rightfully so. But the extent is too far gone despite the current macro environment. With a historical 7Y mean LTM EV/Revenue multiple of 13.6X, Teladoc currently trades at multiple of 2.9X, a discount of 78% despite cash flows and margins having improved significantly since. As the leader in the entire telemedicine space, Teladoc currently trades in line with median NTM EV/Revenues of their comparables. The market is pricing in no premium despite its market share, breadth of services, comprehensiveness of solutions, and the fact that they service 1 in 4 Americans.

To wrap things up, despite poor Q1’22 earnings, the bullish thesis for Teladoc especially from current levels still remains very much intact. Their success, I believe, is highly predicated upon how well the company drives utilization rates, which is then a function of the utility of the entire ecosystem and breadth of services. So long utilization rates continue to grow, customers associated with clients will be satisfied, clients will be satisfied, attrition rates remain low, and access fees continue to grow as payers for beneficiaries will be willing to internalize a higher revenue PMPM. Management’s proven success of cross-selling services will further drive the ARPM, and as costs related to one-time acquisitions scale downwards together with no additional spending needed on CAC, margins shall expand, translating to stability in bottom line profitability as well as free cash flows.

Personally, I won’t be adding more shares since my cost basis of US$76 already accounts for a large enough weightage of 7.6% of my equity portfolio, and uncertainty lurks due to subpar Q1’22 results. Still, the results aren’t weak enough for me to call it quits just yet. For investors that have yet to establish a position, this selloff presents a remarkable opportunity to invest in the future of telemedicine. Bears do maintain many valid criticisms, but I still think they are missing the forest for the trees. Till next time!