After the bell on Monday, we received first quarter results from theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). The company has been one of the most watched stocks since the pandemic started, with the Reddit crowd trying to pump shares higher while bears have been calling for bankruptcy. The Q1 results were pretty much as expected, but that means that management now has to execute a reasonable strategy moving forward.

For the quarter, total revenues came in above $785 million, a dramatic change from the pandemic crippled year ago period which saw just a little over $148 million. The company handily beat Street estimates, which isn't a surprise given AMC has only missed on the top line once since Q3 2017, so the street always keeps a rather low bar. Attendance wasn't as strong as one might think, because the company was able to see strong pricing, especially in the US. Average ticket prices domestically were $12.05 in the quarter, up from $10.40 a year earlier.

On the bottom line, non-GAAP EPS came in at a loss of $0.52, which beat the Street by 15 cents. The Street again was predictably bearish, as the company had topped the average estimate here by more than 16 cents per quarter over the past three. While GAAP losses did improve quite a bit over Q1 2021, AMC still reported a net loss of more than $337 million, and this was despite a $63 million gain recognized thanks to the Hycroft (HYMC) investment. So far in Q2, shares of that gold miner have collapsed, so we could be looking at a major downward re-valuation for this quarter if things hold.

Since we get domestic box office numbers on a daily basis, AMC revenues aren't that hard to project out on a quarterly basis. The bottom line numbers get a bit trickier, but that's usually because GAAP is pretty bad and a multitude of adjustments make the non-GAAP numbers look much better. The key question for Q1 was always going to be how the balance sheet fared. As I discussed in a previous article, the company was likely to be cash flow negative for the period and a major debt deal also was going to use some cash. In the table below, you can see how some key balance sheet metrics have changed since the start of the pandemic, with dollar values in millions.

AMC Key Financial Items (AMC Earnings Reports)

During Q1, AMC burned roughly $330 million in cash, which actually was slightly more than the year ago period. Throw in the premium paid to retire the higher interest rate debt and some other moves, and the net cash balance weakened by more than half a billion dollars. I had projected a decline of $350 million to $400 million, so the end result was a bit worse than I expected. AMC management continues to talk about its billion dollar plus "war chest" (its cash balance), and the likelihood of making more investments like Hycroft.

Thus, we could easily see the cash balance dip below $1 billion in the coming quarters, with total debt likely to stay well over $5 billion for the indefinite future. With the balance sheet a bit weak though, spending on potentially highly speculative investments doesn't seem like a wise move unless you think the box office will never struggle ever again. Management should likely try again to get investors to approve an increase in the share count, as raising some fresh equity capital could help solve some of the debt issues in the long run. Of course, I was saying this when the stock was double or even triple where it is now, but shareholders have fought against more dilution, even though the share count has already skyrocketed. The problem now is that as shares plunge even more, raising that capital becomes more and more painful, meaning just a few percent of dilution won't get you what it would have say 6 to 9 months ago.

So far in Q2, the domestic box office is looking pretty good. Doctor Strange has done fairly well, and we have the Top Gun sequel as well as Jurassic World Dominion coming up over the next month. If theater grosses can get to around the $2 billion or so level seen in Q4 2021, AMC might be able to be free cash flow positive again. However, that doesn't necessarily mean the cash balance will increase, because the company could make more of these venture fund type deals. Over the next couple of quarters, the success or failure of the business will depend on the timing of key movie releases as well as any potential COVID spikes.

Shares of AMC were up about 3% in Monday's after-hours session after earnings. That's a little bit of a relief rally, but don't forget that the stock lost more than 9% during the trading day as US markets were hammered. The average target price on the stock going into this report was just over $10, and I don't see any major reason for analysts to significantly change their opinions on this Q1 report. Shares have recently fallen back to less than $13, near their 52-week lows. Those who pushed the name to more than $72 a share in the reddit rally have seen great losses as reality has set in as seen in the chart below.

AMC 1-Year Chart (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, AMC reported Q1 results that were mostly as expected. The headlines showed two large beats, but analysts usually keep a very low estimate bar. The more worrisome part, in the short term anyway, was that the balance sheet weakened more than expected on significant cash burn. While management continues to talk a big game and box office numbers are starting to improve, this company is nowhere out of the woods yet. Investors have tried to prop the stock up throughout the pandemic, but that's not working currently. The future is certainly now at AMC, as the business has a viable path forward, but there's also a chance that one more major COVID wave or management wasting precious resources on crazy unrelated investments could put this business in a very tough spot.