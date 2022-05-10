Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There's a lot going on for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and I do a deeper dive into the company and its recent earnings to find out whether the recent 20% drop in share price is an overreaction.

Investment Thesis

As highlighted earlier, I have done a deeper dive and researched into Bloom Energy in my initiation article, and a subsequent article. My target price of $28.70, implying an upside potential of 87%. The reasons for this include:

Quality, high growth profile in multiple segments from power generation, to carbon capture and hydrogen. Strong value proposition to enterprise customers, including lower and more predictable costs, more resilient and reliable power and better ESG profile. Bloom Energy's customer profile is increasingly becoming more diversified and more international, while acquiring larger sites and expanding volumes from existing customers. Rare profitability profile for a hydrogen related company due to improving cost dynamics and cost control initiatives.

1Q22 results affected by elevated costs

Bloom Energy reported $201 million in revenues for the first quarter, in-line with the company's expectations but softer than what the street expected. However, the disappointment came from the margins and earnings side of things. Gross margins were down to 15.8% in 1Q22, from 29.7% in 1Q21. EBITDA loss was $25 million for the quarter, while the street expected a $2 million EBITDA gain. As a result, 1Q22 net loss was $78 million, while compared to 1Q21 net loss of $25 million on year prior.

1Q22 revenues were largely driven by strong deliveries to its key partner in South Korea, resulting in international revenue mix increasing to 65% from 38% in the prior year. Management has warned in the prior earnings call that its 1H22 deliveries will be limited as it replenishes inventories from the very high 4Q21 shipments. As such, the priority was for its partner, SK ecoplant in South Korea, to ensure Bloom Energy meets its commitments to the partner.

With regards to revenues and acceptances, management has pointed out that it will increase its build and acceptances each quarter to be more consistent with the historical international mix.

Gross margins to normalise in the subsequent quarters

The reasons for lower gross margins in 1Q22 was due to elevated product costs. While the average selling price of its products remained similar to the prior year, product costs were the main contributor to the weakness in gross margins. In particular, non-material costs, which are 25% of Bloom's product costs, were increased year on year. This non-material costs includes labour, facilities, and logistics. On the other hand, the company did well in material costs, which thankfully makes up 75% of Bloom's product costs, as it was roughly flat compared to a year ago. I think that this shows the strength in the supply chain team in Bloom Energy that has been able to offset inflationary pressures in material costs.

Also, Bloom Energy had 30% fewer builds in 1Q22 than 4Q21 as the company needed to replenish materials from the 4Q21 builds, and this has resulted In higher unit product costs. Thus, taken together, the increased non-material costs and fewer builds in 1Q22 has temporarily resulted in higher unit product costs and lower gross margins.

I expect that we will see gross margins normalise in 2Q22 and further improve in 2H22 as volumes are increased through the year. Furthermore, management has committed to its 2022 gross margin as they explained that this can be achieved due to the following reasons. Firstly, management will be giving more priority to higher margin acceptances to help reduce the margin pressure currently experienced. Secondly, management gave a very visible trajectory in gross margins for 2022, and possibly 2023. Normally, Bloom Energy runs on a 40%/60% schedule, where in the first half of the year they expect to deliver on 40% of its acceptances for the year. However, with new manufacturing capacity coming online in the second half of 2022, this is now a 30%/70% schedule, with a run rate of 30% in the first half and 70% in the second half. This implies significant operating leverage in the second half compared to the first half. Lastly, management is trying to invest significantly and get online as soon as possible its operating capacity in the Fremont plant which will also help lower product costs even further. As such, with these strategies in place, management still commits to its 24% gross margin target for the year.

2022 guidance reaffirmed

Despite the challenges experienced in 1Q22, as I have explained earlier, these challenges will improve over the year and the management continues to reaffirm their 2022 guidance for revenue, margins, and cash.

Management expects that with a strong backlog it can deliver 240 MW to 250 MW of acceptances this year which translates to $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion in revenues for 2022. Expectations for gross margins remain at 24% and management expects to deliver operating margin and positive cash flow from operations for the first time this year. Management has also reiterated that their commercial pipeline remains strong.

With nearly $500 million in cash, the company has sufficient liquidity to fund its near-term investment needs and continues to be on track to add 1 gigawatt of manufacturing capacity.

From the tone of management in the earnings call, they still seem to be confident in both the guidance for 2022 and its 10-year outlook that it has shared in the past. I also think that we could hear more from the management on their long-term outlook in their 25 May investor conference coming up soon, which may then further gather more investor interest in the company.

Increasingly compelling value proposition

CEO KR Sridhar spent much of his prepared remarks demonstrating how Bloom Energy is working on new ways the company can add value to its customers as it looks to opportunities in waste to energy, green hydrogen production and hydrogen electrolysers.

First, Bloom Energy is gaining momentum in its waste to energy offering as Bloom Energy sees increasing interest in more localised waste to energy offerings that are available onsite. Bloom Energy recently announced a 1.5-megawatt project with Fayetteville Public Works Commission in North Carolina. This project will be one of the pioneers in using multiple waste gas sources to generate renewable energy that is always on and at the same time reduce emissions released. This collaboration shows how municipalities can leverage Bloom Energy to maximise the use of their waste to generate reliable energy for the community, and I think we could see more municipalities consider Bloom Energy's offerings as well.

Second, Bloom Energy is also gaining momentum in green hydrogen, with a focus on producing green hydrogen economically. Bloom Energy claims to have the world’s most energy efficient hydrogen electrolyser technology. As of 1Q22, Bloom Energy had its first international deployment of the Bloom electrolyser in South Korea, which was part of its partnership with SK Group in South Korea. According to management on the 1Q22 call, it has been producing hydrogen and operating at high efficiency and also able to handle the intermittent input of electricity effectively, due to intermittent renewable sources like solar and wind. This progress on the international markets and hydrogen electrolyser front is encouraging as it shows ability to execute and deliver on its international commitments.

Third, Bloom Energy is also collaborating with SoCalGas, the largest natural gas distribution utility in the nation, to both produce hydrogen, which is then mixed and blended into the existing natural gas pipelines and networks. This is in my view rather material development as it will pave the way towards a gradual replacement of natural gas with cleaner hydrogen gas, utilising the existing infrastructure to do so. Also, this is a pivotal project for Bloom Energy as it is a significant project with a large scale to enable Bloom Energy to focus on economically viable green hydrogen projects. SoCalGas plan for Angeles Link is of high interest to Bloom Energy as it would require 4,700 standard cubic feet of hydrogen each day. The Angeles Link project will generate green hydrogen from renewable energy and this will be used to replace diesel and natural gas being used currently.

I am of the view that these examples help investors see that Bloom Energy's offerings have a very strong value add to its customers and ultimately, these offerings not just enable customers to save money, it enables them to have more secure and reliable energy, and also energy that is clean and helps them achieve their ESG goals.

Strong commercial pipeline and interest

As highlighted in the commentary during the 1Q22 call, management said that their commercial pipeline continues to remain strong as customers increasingly see the need for Bloom Energy's power generation that brings along with its predictability, resiliency, flexibility, sustainability, and lower cost.

For the hydrogen electrolyser sales front, management is focused on projects that have scale and I think we will see that Bloom Energy will only pursue high quality electrolyser sales in large scale in the future, and this means that the company is going after the big projects like SoCalGas mentioned earlier and we could see Bloom Energy close more of such sales in the near future. Furthermore, based on conversations that were had with industrial players, management has found that there is very strong interest for Bloom Energy's hydrogen electrolysers and offerings in hard to decarbonise industries like chemical refineries, ammonia production for example, which will likely be the first few industries to take up Bloom's hydrogen technology.

For the Europe business, with the tragedy that has happened in Ukraine, Europe is looking to make some aggressive moves to secure energy, and this works in favour of Bloom Energy. With the European Union allowing natural gas-based investments to be considered clean investments, this helps Bloom Energy on the policy front, and with the increasing need for energy security on the minds of corporations, Bloom Energy's business is set to benefit. From the 1Q22 call, I could tell that the management was optimistic about the European team and that there was strong momentum with the funnel as well as customer inquiries.

Lastly, on the renewable natural gas (RNG) and biogas front, many customers are looking towards RNG as a fuel sources for to achieve their net zero goals and this flexibility to offer RNG as fuel sources helps improve sales for Bloom Energy. According to the management team, the biogas team is achieving results and has visibility on a strong funnel and interest.

Valuation

I assume a multiple of 27x FY2023F EV/EBITDA, and with that derived a target price of $28.70, implying an upside potential of 87%. I believe that the 27x EV/EBITDA multiple is justified given Bloom Energy's growth profile, shift towards profitability and strong product interest, backlog, and customer list. With the scale at which it is growing, I think we will see EBITDA growth outpacing revenue growth from 2023 onwards.

Risks

Execution risks

The company has much going on in the next 2 to 3 years that are in the ramp up phase and to commercialise its hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer business, along with its international strategy.

Government policy

Government policy could be supportive of hydrogen efforts. However, the lack of or removal of these hydrogen incentives could be negatively affecting Bloom Energy's plans and profitability.

Competition

Competition could worsen in the next few years, particularly from both fuel cell companies and traditional generation companies, which may result in alternatives to Bloom Energy's products.

Conclusion

Whilst Bloom Energy's 1Q22 results missed on margins and earnings and as these build uncertainties about the near term, we can be certain that the fundamentals of the business shows strong progress as management continues to see strong interest in Bloom Energy's offerings as the commercial pipeline remains robust, and industry tailwinds continue to be favourable. Furthermore, after doing a deeper dive into the 1Q22 earnings and management commentary, I am of the view that this could be the bottom for Bloom Energy as it continues to see margins normalise in the quarters ahead. Furthermore, management tone seemed to be confident in being about to achieve their initial 2022 estimates without any need for revision. With that, my target price for Bloom Energy remains to be $28.70, implying 87% upside potential from current levels.