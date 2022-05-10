Remitski/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) slightly reduces its guidance and the stock falls by approximately 40%.

The reason why investors should now proceed to sell this stock has hardly anything to do with the fact Upstart's guided revenues are going to be down slightly this year.

It has everything to do with the fact that there's a misalignment between the path of its revenue growth rates and investors' expectation.

Upstart has a lot of potential. However, it became too crowded a stock. And as economic conditions deteriorate, Upstart is put through its first "real test".

Upstart hadn't yet experienced this part of the economic cycle. And the evidence now is that it's failing to keep up with expectations.

My Background With Upstart

Earlier in March, I wrote to my Marketplace members that:

Why I Went From Tech to Commodities, Part 1

I then proceeded to make this thesis public, by writing a 2-part series in April. Part 1 is here. Part 2 is here.

I was forced into a very tight quarter in March. I could either do the easy option which is: deny, deny, deny. Put my head in the sand and pretend everything would be ok. That Europe going into recession would have no impact on the US.

Or the second option, which I knew would annoy, to put it mildly, a lot of investors. I had to step up and lead. I chose this second option and was forced to exit my Upstart position. And move to invest in commodities.

Revenue Growth Rates Drop

Upstart revenue growth rates

The graphic above illustrates that 2021 saw Upstart's strongest revenue growth rates. What investors wanted to see was Upstart increasing its guidance.

Since the stock had been under so much stress for so many months, investors needed positive news to prove that the market was wrong.

But what actually transpired was quite the opposite. Upstart downwards revised its guidance.

Upstart consensus estimates

This means that analysts are now going to be downwards revising their revenue estimates. For instance, for Q2, analysts were expecting to see 73% y/y revenue growth rates.

But this renewed guidance from Upstart points to approximately 1,000 basis points lower than analysts' estimates.

Given that Q1 was up so massively, up 156% y/y, and that Q2 is expected to be up approximately 63% y/y, this means that H1 2022 will be up approximately 110% y/y.

Given that Upstart's guidance for 2022 now points toward its revenues being up 56%, this naturally begs the question of what sort of revenue growth rate can investors expect for H2 2022?

By my estimates, Upstart's revenue growth rates in H2 will be growing at approximately 37% y/y. This now begs the question, of whether this business has the secular growth rates that we all thought it had?

What Happened to Upstart?

Upstart is for the first time facing challenging economic conditions. Upstart sailed through its recent past by being very well placed to facilitate lending at a time when the consumer's buying power was very strong, together with historically low-interest rates.

If you remember, back in February, Upstart stated,

[W]e represent a secular change that we believe is both inevitable and durable.

While yesterday, Upstart states that the business is more cyclical than management previously thought. Upstart now states,

The two year treasury note, which is the most relevant industry benchmark for our business, has risen more than 200 basis points since October. And of course, the war in the Ukraine and the zero-COVID policy in China have only increased the risks and uncertainties facing the global economy.

Upstart highlights that events in China and the Fed raising rates have made its economic outlook more challenging than it previously believed.

Before I analyze Upstart's profitability profile, remember this crucial insight. Everything that we have seen about Upstart is before the macro conditions came into the fray. Let's try to catch a glimpse looking ahead.

Profitability Profile Moves in the Wrong Direction

Consider Upstart's GAAP net income trend.

Q2 2021: 19%

Q3 2021: 13%

Q4 2021: 20%

Q1 2022: 11%

Q2 2022: 0% estimated

What you can see above is that up until the economy started to deteriorate, Upstart was reporting mid-to-high teens GAAP net income.

Accordingly, the most pronounced effects of economic deterioration weren't felt in earnest during Q1.

But as we progress into Q2 2022 and beyond, the high inflationary environment, higher interest rates, and global uncertainties will start to affect consumers' inclination to take out loans.

UPST Stock Valuation - It Doesn't Matter Now

The reason why I say that Upstart's valuation doesn't matter is that the business just reported 4 consecutive quarters of more than triple-digits revenue growth rates.

Looking ahead to its guidance, there's a meaningful drop on the cards. By my estimates, H2 2022 will be growing at approximately 37% y/y.

Consequently, what's super important is to try as best as possible to rationally consider what the next 2 years will look like for Upstart?

Think through whether investors' expectations are aligned with this level of slow-down?

Next, let's discuss another bearish insight that investors haven't put a lot of focus on.

In last year's Q1, the number of shares outstanding was approximately 91.4 million. Then, this time around, it increased to 95.5 million.

Upstart Q1 2022

And as we look ahead to next quarter, it's going to increase again.

Upstart Q1 2022

What you see here is that over the course of slightly more than 12 months, the number of shares outstanding increased by just 5%. And this is where the problem starts.

With Upstart's share price down so dramatically, if Upstart wants to retain executive talent, it will have to meaningfully increase the total diluted number of shares outstanding. I make this statement now, so we can see how it unfolded when Upstart reports next quarter.

The Bottom Line

As I stated previously, I was very much a bull shareholder in this name. And then, back in March, I got a wake-up and saw this situation for what it really was. Not what I wanted it to be.

I had dragged so many friends into this name and forced them to sell at what at the time felt like the bottom.

Can you imagine what it was like buying and recommending others to buy at approximately $400 per share? And then, to compound matters, I kept telling others to "buy the dip". And finally, when it reached, I dare say, around $80 per share to say I had made a mistake?

I made such a horrible call here. But the biggest lesson that I take away from Upstart is that there needs to be a bit more respect for the market; senselessly buying the dip at every turn isn't the right approach.

Being a bit more humble and admitting that when the facts change you have to change your mind, in my mind, is the single strongest tool an investor can hone. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.