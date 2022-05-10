Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Following oil prices rallying to $100 per barrel, the scant capital allocation strategy details from Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) left investors wondering what to expect in the medium to long term, but as my previous article highlighted, they effectively had no choice but higher shareholder returns. Fast forward two months and seemingly this has come to pass with them tripling their dividends as they roll out a new shareholder returns policy and broader capital allocation strategy. Although given their focus on share buybacks, this still only sees a very low yield of 1.61%, and after seeing their share price rally almost 30% in the last two months alone, it seems time to start looking for an exit.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

The very strong oil prices thus far into 2022 made for a far stronger start to the year than 2021, which they seized to send their operating cash flow surging almost 500% higher year-on-year to C$1.365b during the first quarter of 2022 versus its previous result of only a mere C$228m during the first quarter of 2021. Whilst already positive and providing C$535m of free cash flow, this was actually weighed down by a relatively very large working capital build of C$1.199b that, if removed, would have seen free cash flow of C$1.734b, which annualizes to a massive circa C$7b. One of the issues surrounding their shares in the past has been the scant details on their medium to long-term shareholder returns policy and broader capital allocation strategy, which thankfully has now been resolved, as per the commentary from management included below.

“Between $9 billion and $4 billion net debt, we will target 50% of excess free funds flow towards shareholder returns and the remainder to the balance sheet.” “If the value of share buybacks in the quarter is less than 50% of excess free funds flow, we will use variable dividends to make up the difference. When reported net debt is at the $4 billion floor, the company will target to deliver shareholders 100% of that quarter’s excess free funds flow.” “Our preferred mechanism for that will be share buybacks, which will continue to execute opportunistically to the extent our share price remains below intrinsic value at around $60 WTI.”

- Cenovus Energy Q1 2022 Conference Call.

It can be seen that initially, they are targeting to return half of their free cash flow, mostly through share buybacks with special dividends bridging any gaps. Unless oil prices unexpectedly crash later in 2022, these should amount to near C$900m per quarter given their underlying free cash flow of C$1.734b during the first quarter. Meanwhile, the remaining half of their free cash flow stands to be retained for deleveraging until such time as their net debt reaches C$4b, as subsequently discussed in further detail. If these very strong operating conditions continue, returning circa C$900m per quarter would result in a high shareholder yield of almost 7% given their current market capitalization of approximately $41b or C$53b at the prevailing CAD to USD exchange rate of $0.77.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war continues supporting oil prices around $100 per barrel, it seems quite reasonable to expect these very strong operating conditions and thus massive free cash flow to last throughout 2022 and maybe into 2023. Especially since the prospect looms for Europe to ban the import of Russian oil, whilst also expanding sanctions to further hinder their ability to ship oil elsewhere, which should continue supporting oil prices at a time that OPEC remains steadfast in continuing their gradual production increases, despite consistently undershooting their targets.

Despite the very strong outlook for oil prices for 2022 and thus shareholder returns, it nevertheless is still important to start considering the downside risk because one day in the future, oil prices are essentially certain to revert lower. There are many ways to approach this situation, although I feel that 2021 provides a suitable moderate basis point that is neither too bullish nor too bearish, which saw them generate C$3.022b of free cash flow. Following their strong share price rally, this would only be capable of providing a moderate shareholder yield of near 5.50% even after reaching their C$4b net debt target and returning all of their free cash flow, which would be rather lackluster with little appeal.

Author

Despite their cash flow performance being weighed down significantly by their relatively very large working capital build, they still nevertheless saw their net debt decrease during the first quarter of 2022 to C$8.407b, thereby representing an impressive decrease of 12.35% in only one quarter versus the C$9.591b where it ended 2021. If not for their working capital build, it would have been C$1.199b lower and thus at C$7.208b, which should unwind during the coming quarters and provide an additional boost above their upcoming free cash flow throughout the remainder of 2022. Given their new discussed capital allocation strategy and previously discussed cash flow outlook, unless oil prices unexpectedly crash, their circa C$900m per quarter of retained free cash flow would reach their C$4b net debt target within one year, which is not a particularly long wait in the grand scheme. Despite this improvement and positive outlook, realistically, since only one quarter has passed and their capital structure has not significantly changed, it would be redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers, which shows their leverage dropped into the very low territory following the first quarter of 2022 as seen by their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 0.50 and 0.82 sitting below the applicable threshold of 1.00. Meanwhile, their strong liquidity was effectively unchanged with their current ratio increasing slightly to 1.56 and their cash ratio decreasing slightly to 0.38 following this same period of time. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author

Conclusion

The certainty around their shareholder returns is a welcomed change, although personally, I would have preferred a greater weighting towards dividends but nevertheless, at least they are translating these triple-digit oil prices into massive free cash flow. Whilst the outlook for oil prices, and thus shareholder returns, during 2022 appears very strong, realistically, they should revert lower one day in the future. This means that it now seems to be time to start looking for an exit because after this recently very strong share price rally, there is little appeal if operating conditions were to revert to their moderate levels during 2021, which means that I now believe downgrading to a hold rating is appropriate versus my previous buy rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cenovus Energy’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.