Investment Thesis

Medtech is a fast-growing industry with exceptionally innovative companies, which are subject to strict regulations in a highly capital-intensive business, but able to create a strong moat and substantial competitive advantages even over an extended time. Intuitive Surgical is one of those very successful companies which has led the market for surgical robots for many years. But is this company able to maintain its leadership and further expand its business by returning to investors the stellar performance achieved in the past? As I will explain in this article, there are many reasons to be invested in Intuitive Surgical, but it’s maybe time to observe the stock and wait until its price level offers a better entry point, both in terms of valuation and technical terms. Based on my valuation model, I see the fair price of the company stands at $236.57, or just 5.21% higher than its last closing price.

A Quick Look At Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a fast-growing medtech company and a global technology leader in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. The company develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach in the fields; and the Ion endoluminal system, which focuses on diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. The main application areas of its da Vinci surgery system are urology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, as well as cardiac surgery. Completed by an offer of instrumentation for its surgical systems and services to support its customers, the company has been a pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery since its incorporation in 1995 in Sunnyvale, California. With 6,730 da Vinci systems in 69 countries around the world, having performed more than 10M procedures through 2021, the company and its brands have gained significant awareness, created an effective ecosystem of products and services, and are well-positioned to profit from the long-term growth opportunities in the healthcare industry using these techniques.

The company is expanding fast internationally with 16.85% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the past 5 years, while its most important market is in the US, with 67% of its sales in 2021, and 11.01% CAGR over the same period.

An Insight Into The Industry

The company reported a consistently strong gross margin, growing 16.89% CAGR over the past 5 years and reaching 68.80% over the past 12 months. Its operating margin growth reached 13.51% CAGR over the same period, standing at 30.69% Trailing Twelve Months (TTM), by far the highest level among the analyzed peers.

Intuitive Surgical has demonstrated to have a very efficient capital allocation, reporting a solid average Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 24.05% over the past 5 years, and 20.55% in the past 12 months. I consider this metric to be a very important element when pondering an investment decision, a company must be able to consistently create value to be a sustainable investment. ISRG also reported 14.42% TTM Return on Capital Employed (ROCE), suggesting a superior capacity to generate a profit from its capital among its peers.

The company has a formidable balance sheet with no leverage and almost $4B in cash, while its competitors and peers mostly rely on significant debt with Medtronic plc (MDT) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) reporting the lowest leverage ratios of 2.55, and Accuray heavily relies on debt with a leverage ratio of 7.91.

Intuitive Surgical’s business is very strong in generating cash, and the reason for that is mainly because on average 53% of its annual revenue in the past 5 years was generated with disposable instruments and accessories for its installed da Vinci Surgical Systems, and those sales are increasing substantially with increased numbers of operations. The da Vinci Xi, Intuitive Surgical’s most advanced system, is priced at around $2-$2.5M depending on the add-ons, with approximately $155,000 yearly maintenance costs, and procedure-based robot-specific instruments and accessories cost between $700 to $3,200. As the market leader in surgical robotics with close to 80% market share in 2020, followed by Stryker Corporation (SYK) with 9%, Intuitive Surgical managed to build a strong moat around its business, with high switching costs due to the necessary training of the surgeons operating the robotic surgery machines, and the considerable long-term investment incurred by the clinics and hospitals who, mostly adopt the machines on leasing contracts and then still have to invest significantly to be able to offer the services.

It is therefore not surprising when comparing the stock’s performance over the past 5 years, that Intuitive Surgical substantially outperformed its peers, especially when considering the time frame from March 2020, until the end of 2021.

Author, using SeekingAlpha.com

The global surgical robotics market is anticipated to expand at 14.20% CAGR in the next 6 years, by reaching a valuation of $17B by the end of 2028, ISRG outperformed significantly both the S&P 500 as well as the industry reference iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) in the last 5 years.

Author, using SeekingAlpha.com

As I will discuss more in detail in the next sections, the stock's overperformance may continue in the coming years but is set for a correction in the near term, and the company’s growth will likely slow down in terms of revenue and further also in terms of margins, mostly because of the emergence of alternative products and higher competition. Avatera Medical GmbH, a German start-up that was granted the CE mark for its robotic system in 2019, and which in a case study was considered to be significantly cheaper when compared to the da Vinci system, with an estimated average purchase cost of $1M and approximately half of the procedure costs as with the da Vinci Xi System, will possibly add pressure on the company’s pricing power. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is also launching worldwide its advanced handheld robotics platform for ortho-surgery. The ongoing industry consolidation with, among others, major global actors like Medtronic, which acquired Mazor Robotics in 2018, and further strengthened its robotics portfolio with Digital Surgery in 2020; or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which in 2019 purchased Auris Health for approximately $3.4B, Stryker which acquired Cardan Robotics and Mobius Imaging in 2019, or Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY) with the takeover of Corindus Vascular Robotics in 2019, undeniably represents a challenge for ISRG, and its market share will inevitably get diluted over time, although I see the company to continue being the market leader in the coming 5-10 years.

Valuation

To determine the actual fair value for Intuitive Surgical’s stock price, I rely on the following Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, which extends over a forecast period of 5 years with 3 different sets of assumptions ranging from a more conservative to a more optimistic scenario, based on the metrics determining the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) and the terminal value. The company is anticipated to generate consistent, solid Free Cash Flow (FCF) growth at 14.67% CAGR over the coming 5 years, while its revenue is forecasted to grow at 12.42% CAGR. Based on the characteristics of its business and the tendency observed in its financial statements of the past years, the company will likely have the capacity to continue to significantly increase its profitability, with its operating margin expected to expand at 18.35% CAGR over the next 5 years.

Author, using data from S&P Capital IQ

The valuation takes into account a tighter monetary policy, which will undeniably be a reality in many economies worldwide in the coming years and lead to a higher weighted average cost of capital.

Author

The low and the mid-valuation scenarios see the stock overpriced at the actual level, with respectively (24.77%) and (6.49%) as expected price performance. The most optimistic scenario, which I consider to be quite likely, in my modeling, prices the stock at $286.31 with 27.34% upside potential. I then compute my opinion in terms of likelihood for the three different scenarios, and I, therefore, consider the stock is priced at a fair price level with a weighted average price target with only 5.21% upside potential at $236.57.

Risk Discussion

More than in a recession or an economic downturn, Intuitive Surgical’s business is particularly exposed to events like the COVID-19 pandemic in which surgical interventions are postponed and during times when hospitals and clinics are focusing their resources on patients affected by the pandemic, instead of investing in expensive robotic systems. Although those types of events are a major risk for the company, the situation is usually temporary, and its business can quickly recover. Other than the higher competition and price pressure, as well as the industry consolidation, mentioned before, further major risks for the company’s business expansion relate to regulations, market acceptance, and the coverage and reimbursement from insurances for robotic-assisted surgeries. Also, the company is exposed to negative publicity and claims related to a failure or major recalls of its products and systems, as failures or malfunctioning in robotic surgery can lead to serious complications that require additional procedures to correct or can even result in the death of the patient. The company is also exposed to financial risks as 33% of its sales are generated outside of the US, and foreign exchanges are set for more volatility in the coming years.

Market Timing

The stock reached its ATH at $369.69 on November 5, 2021, after a long uptrend since a low at $120.17 on March 23, 2020. The stock had long periods in which it outperformed the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and the S&P 500, showing a significant relative strength until the beginning of January 2022. From a technical analysis point of view, the stock has demonstrated to be resilient after each significant drop, but is now declining over 40% since its ATH, after breaking out of its uptrend, and technically in a very unfavorable position, dropping significantly on higher volumes, which is a typical sign of distribution days when a stock is overvalued.

It is now difficult to estimate the extent of the drop, price levels around $220 and $215 could act as short-term support, but this would still have to be tested.

Author, using TradingView

Intuitive Surgical can count on significant institutional support among its shareholders with 84.96% of the outstanding shares owned by institutions, and a low short interest of 0.81%. The street consensus given by 21 analysts prices the share on average at $325 and a buy rating, with the lowest estimation at $182 and the highest at $395. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is instead more conservative and qualifies the stock consistently as a hold position. In my opinion, the stock has reached a moment of saturation; after a long uptrend it’s now time for a correction and the actual valuation seems just fair, if the forecasted estimations are correct. It’s not a moment where I would buy the stock, neither as a long-term investor nor as a more short-term trader, since the recent price action shows a higher likelihood of new lows before the stock could try to reduce its volatility and form a solid base before inverting and attempting to form a new uptrend.

The Bottom Line

Intuitive Surgical is a highly innovative technology leader in the medtech industry, with consistently high profitability, a very strong balance sheet, and a stunning 80% market share in surgical robotics. The company will likely be able to significantly grow its business over the next few years, but the expansion may be limited by the emergence of alternatives and competitive solutions. The medtech industry is greatly influenced by some massive companies, which despite being less focused on surgical robotics, are considerably investing in these technologies and will likely aggressively gain their market share; also new players are entering the market with innovative and possibly cheaper solutions, adding pressure on this very margin-rich business. ISRG stock price has greatly outperformed its industry peers and the general market and is now experiencing a substantial drop, which values the company at a fair price close to my price target at $236, with relatively limited but still possible downside risk. This leads me to value this stock as a hold position. That said, Intuitive Surgical is a stock I observe closely and if the valuation becomes more favorable, I will consider it a very interesting investment in the medtech industry.