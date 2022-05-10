JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported soft results in Q1 2022 (quarter ended March 2022), following a trend seen in the online retail space in general. Although the weakness is likely to continue near term, eBay's long-term strategy could potentially usher in better days as the strategy focuses on improving its competitive positioning which could drive transaction revenues as well as expand its higher-margin advertising revenues, and ultimately solidify its market leading position in the C2C ecommerce space.

Soft numbers in Q1 2022

Online marketplace eBay got off to a slow start this year; gross merchandise volumes (GMV) slumped 20% YoY to USD 19.4 billion, and sales dropped 6% YoY to USD 2.5 billion. Gross profits fell to USD 1.8 billion, down 12% YoY, while operating profits sank 18% YoY to USD 692 million. The company swung into the red with a net loss of USD 1.34 billion, compared with a net profit of USD 641 million the same quarter a year earlier. Current macro headwinds including slowing consumer demand due to inflation, cooling ecommerce activity, and the Ukraine conflict were among reasons for the softening financials.

Revenues declined in all of eBay’s top geographies, but the rest of the world was a bright spot; revenues in the U.S. - eBay’s biggest market - dropped 5.4% YoY to USD 1.2 billion, while the United Kingdom reported a revenue decline of 17% YoY to USD 418 million, and Germany revenues dropped 21% YoY to USD273 million. Sales in the rest of the world climbed 14% YoY to USD 566 million.

Near term challenges: pandemic tailwinds tapering off plus headwinds from weakening consumer demand due to high inflationary environment, conflict in Ukraine

After reporting stellar results thanks to a pandemic-driven ecommerce boom over the past two years, those tailwinds appear to be tapering off as lockdowns ease and consumers return to stores. eBay as well as a slew of other ecommerce firms have reported slowing sales and given weak guidance this quarter. Demand weakness associated with high inflation are adding to near term challenges for online retailers, as languishing consumer purchasing power cuts into sales. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine further compressed consumer spending (eBay noted lower traffic in its key markets of the United Kingdom and Germany due to the conflict). eCommerce titan Amazon (AMZN) reported a 3% YoY decline in online retail revenues, while Etsy (ETSY) reported a 5.2% YoY increase - marking the first time revenues grew in single digits.

eBay management expects near term challenges to continue pressuring performance; the company projects Q2 2022 revenues to be between USD 2.35 billion to USD 2.4 billion, about 10% lower than the USD 2.7 billion in sales generated the same quarter last year.

eBay’s full-year expectations echo a similar sentiment with management projecting revenues of about USD 9.6 billion to USD 9.9 billion, about 5% lower than last year’s USD 10.4 billion.

Long term strategy focuses on strengthening C2C ecommerce leadership, and advancing penetration in differentiated categories

Although eBay’s near term outlook is soft, longer term the company could see better days. Having sold off online ticket platform StubHub, and its classifieds business, the company is now refocusing its attention on its core C2C marketplace platform. At its investor day held in March this year, eBay management outlined the company’s long term strategy to drive future growth; increase focus on collectibles and non-new-in-season categories such as sneakers, handbags, and watches (termed “focus categories”), and increase focus on customers of those particular product categories - which eBay terms “enthusiast buyers”, 94% of whom shop in focus categories, and according to the company are more loyal, and have a higher average spend (as much as nine times the spend of the average non-enthusiast buyer). Of eBay’s 147 million active buyers, about 19 million or just under 13% were enthusiast buyers.

Despite accounting for a small proportion of eBay’s overall customer base, this high-value group of customers account for a whopping 71% of eBay’s GMV.

About a quarter of eBay’s enthusiast buyers (amounting to about 5 million) are also sellers on the platform. This prized group of highly engaged customers are two times more valuable according to eBay.

eBay enthusiast multiplier model

In line with eBay’s strategy to better serve this key group, the company announced eBay Vault - a 31,000 square foot secure storage facility for trading cards and collectibles. The facility offers 24-hour security for products in the vault, as well as authentication services (“Authenticity Guarantee”) conducted by professionals who verify the product’s authenticity prior to being shipped to the vault. With the product safely in the vault, buyers and sellers can seamlessly sell and make purchases, and in the event of a purchase, buyers can claim instant ownership of the product and either have the product shipped to them from the vault or retain the product safely in the vault (for instance to resell at a later date in which case the vault offers them the convenience of not having to re-authenticate, re-package, or re-ship the product). eBay also announced plans to launch its own digital wallet to further facilitate the transaction process.

eBay’s strategy of focusing on its core C2C marketplace, and that too focusing on a smaller group of customers may limit the company’s growth going forward. Active buyers for instance have already been on a downward trend. eBay’s active buyers dropped 13% to 142 million during the Q1 2022 quarter. For perspective, active buyers were 180 million in Q1 2019.

At first glance this may not sound too exciting, however the erosion of active buyers is due to the exit of “lower value” users. This is not unexpected given the company’s increasing focus on high value users, and the tradeoff of losing lower value users in an effort to better retain higher value users through improved differentiation, a widening competitive advantage (since smaller players may struggle to offer value added services such as eBay Vault), could deliver long term results through increased customer loyalty, increased cross-category purchases, and therefore potentially increased transactions as a result. Higher user activity and transactions not only could drive revenues (the majority of eBay’s revenues are derived from a take rate on the GMV of transactions paid on their platform) but also eBay’s advertising revenues, which while currently a small part of overall revenues, could potentially be margin accretive as the segment grows.

Financials

eBay has had rather lumpy revenue growth rates over the past several years compared with peers in the online retail space who thanks to rising ecommerce penetration have been reporting double digit revenue growth rates. Even during years of positive growth, eBay has mostly reported mid-single-digit growth rates (with the exception of 2021 and 2020 when the pandemic drove an ecommerce boom). This is not expected to change going forward with eBay management expecting its long term strategy to drive revenue growth of 5%-6% in FY 2023, and 7%-8% in FY 2024.

Revenue growth YoY %

eBay Etsy Amazon Shopify FY 2021 17.16% 34.97% 21.70% 57.43% FY 2020 19.72% 110.86% 37.62% 85.63% FY 2019 -14.12% 35.56% 20.45% 47.05% FY 2018 -12.86% 36.82% 30.93% 59.40% FY 2017 6.76% 20.90% 30.80% 72.94% FY 2016 8.22% 33.44% 27.08% 89.70% FY 2015 -2.25% 39.83% 20.25% 95.43% FY 2014 6.46% 56.45% 19.52% 108.98% FY 2013 -41.32% 67.59% 21.87% 111.92% FY 2012 20.77% - 27.07% -

eBay’s gross margins however have held up quite well compared to Shopify (SHOP) whose margins have been on a downtrend, although nowhere near as good as Amazon whose margins have been on a clear uptrend. Expansion of the company’s higher-margin advertising revenues could support margins going forward.

Gross margin %

eBay Etsy Amazon Shopify FY 2021 74.57% 71.90% 42.03% 53.80% FY 2020 79.80% 73.07% 39.57% 52.62% FY 2019 78.66% 66.88% 40.99% 54.85% FY 2018 76.61% 68.40% 40.25% 55.56% FY 2017 77.63% 65.95% 37.07% 56.48% FY 2016 78.45% 66.21% 35.09% 53.81% FY 2015 79.39% 64.54% 33.04% 55.18% FY 2014 81.08% 62.35% 29.48% 58.84% FY 2013 81.93% 61.78% 27.23% 73.11% FY 2012 70.04% 67.17% 24.75% 79.86%

Summary

Weakening consumer demand due to an inflationary environment and a post-pandemic return to in-store shopping is contributing to softening performance for most online retail platforms and eBay is no exception. The softness is expected to continue in the near term. Longer term, the company’s shift away from general ecommerce to high value users and select focus categories on its own platform may limit its growth, but at the same time, the company is improving its competitive positioning and differentiation which could drive customer loyalty, and increased platform transactions, which in turn could drive transaction revenues as well as its higher-margin advertising revenues, and ultimately solidify its market-leading position in the C2C ecommerce space.